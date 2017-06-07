Please select your home edition
Edition
Sunsail 2017 June
Product Feature
HYDE SAILS SQUIB TOE STRAPS
HYDE SAILS SQUIB TOE STRAPS

RPAYC showcase sailing to Prince Harry at the launch of the 2018 Sydney Invictus Games

by Stephen Collopy today at 7:17 am 7 June 2017
Prince Harry greeting the participants © Beth Morley / Sports Sailing Photography

The Royal Prince Alfred Yacht Club has featured heavily in the launch of the 2018 Invictus Games as part of a sailing demonstration showcasing the sport in front of an iconic Sydney back drop with Prince Harry, senior Invictus organisers, RPAYC Members and many other distinguished guests watching on.

The RPAYC was asked to conduct the sailing demonstration on the back of their successful sailing program with veterans and the Soldier On Australia charity.

Prince Harry, Founder and Patron of the Invictus Games Foundation officially launched the countdown to the fourth Invictus Games at Admiralty House marking 500 days until the opening ceremony.

Speaking in front of athletes and distinguished guests Prince Harry said "Sydney will soon be the custodian of the Invictus spirit and the focus for hundreds of men and women using the Invictus Games to motivate their recovery from physical and mental injuries."

"I know that people across the country – from Perth to Sydney, from Darwin to Adelaide – will embrace the Invictus Games and show their support for competitors from their local towns and right across the country. I have no doubt that the Sydney public will make these games their own."

"The Invictus Games are coming to Australia – game on down under!"

Pre race sailing with the great Sydney backdrop - photo © Beth Morley / Sports Sailing Photography
Pre race sailing with the great Sydney backdrop - photo © Beth Morley / Sports Sailing Photography

RPAYC Club Coach Tom Spithill, along with Commodore Ian Audsley and Integrated disAbled Sailing Board of Governors representative Norm Weaver co-ordinated an excellent display of sailing which cemented the earlier decision announcing the inclusion of sailing in the 2018 Games for the first time.

Chair of the Sydney 2018 Invictus Games, Lieutenant General Peter Leahy, earlier revealed that the sport of sailing will debut on the 2018 competition schedule. "Sailing will be contested on Sydney Harbour and what a wonderful backdrop it will provide." The RPAYC will also be the organising authority for the 2018 Games.

Prime Minister Malcom Turnbull added "The Invictus Games are another great opportunity for the whole community to show our veterans, and those who serve today, that their nation and their community is behind them and will support them every step of the way as they recover from the injuries of war and as they go on to lead and succeed in civilian life."

Under grey skies the sails of the RPAYC's fleet of Elliott 7 performance keelboats lit up Sydney Harbour just after 12:30pm. Veterans crewed the boats with plenty of passion with some exciting racing in Farm Cove providing an excellent preview of what's to come for 2018.

Unfazed by the pelting rain Prince Harry took to the water to personally greet the teams and discussed the benefits the participants had received through the club and the Soldier On sailing program.

Fleet of RPAYC Elliot 7s during the launch of the Invictus Games - photo © Beth Morley / Sports Sailing Photography
Fleet of RPAYC Elliot 7s during the launch of the Invictus Games - photo © Beth Morley / Sports Sailing Photography

Looking very cold and wet, Tom Spithill couldn't remove the smile from his face when asked about the sailing demonstration he had just coordinated, not to mention his chance to personally meet Prince Harry.

"It's just amazing, the people, the volunteers, the veterans. It's been an epic day, no amount of rain could dampen the spirits of everyone here and I just can't wait until October next year! Prince Harry seemed like a really nice bloke, he has a military background and founded the Invictus Games so I have a lot of respect for that," said Tom Spithill.

Tom was announced as a technical sailing advisor to the 2018 Games, along with his brother James Spithill who will be an ambassador to the 2018 Games. James unfortunately couldn't attend the launch as he is busy in Bermuda defending his America's Cup title as the skipper on Team Oracle USA.

The club's partnership with Soldier On Australia has become a central part of the club's award winning Integrated disAbled Sailing initiative which has seen many veterans excel in their new pathways through sailing.

Commodore Ian Audsley who has been a big part of this initiative couldn't be happier with the progression and today was reflecting on the success of the program.

"In my three years as RPAYC Commodore I've seen this partnership with Soldier On grow from strength to strength and today was a great example of the resulting success from the hard work of many RPAYC members who help our veterans find so many positives from the sport of sailing," said Ian Audsley.

More than 500 competitors from 18 nations will compete in 10 different adaptive sports in Sydney from 20-27 October in 2018. The RPAYC, CYCA, and RSYS will play a key part in hosting the sailing component of the games. The events will be staged across Greater Sydney, including Sydney Olympic Park and on and around Sydney Harbour.

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

MC38 Winter Series Act 1 overall
Mighty Maserati does it again Neville Crichton's Maserati, with the captain at the wheel for day two of the MC38 Winter Series, scored 3,2,2 on Pittwater which was just enough to triumph in the opening regatta of the class' four-part winter pointscore. Posted on 7 May MC38 Winter Series Act 1 day 1
Warm first day goes to Dark Star Two wins apiece in light and fluky winds on Pittwater has the host club's Dark Star leading Neville Crichton's Maserati by a point on overall scores after day one of the MC38 Winter Series. Posted on 6 May MC38 Australian Nationals overall
Ginger conquers Pittwater for fourth title Leslie Green and his Ginger crew pulled off the ultimate class feat when they sailed to a fourth successive MC38 Australian Championship on Pittwater on Sunday February 19, 2017. Posted on 19 Feb MC38 Australian Nationals day 2
Ginger closes in on fourth title Leslie Green's Ginger consolidated its top dog status, John Bacon's Dark Star lit up and Steve Barlow's Light Speed continued to make inroads on day two of the 2017 MC38 Australian Championship on Pittwater. Posted on 18 Feb MC38 Australian Nationals day 1
Feisty start on Pittwater A changeable opening day of the 2017 MC38 Australian Championship began in pleasant summer nor'easters only to be cut short just before a violent storm cell crossed over Sydney's northern beaches bringing high winds and hail. Posted on 17 Feb Record MC38 fleet vie for title
Australian Nationals start Friday on Pittwater A record nine MC38s fling open the door to another year of dynamic one design racing with the class' national title on Pittwater hosted by the Royal Prince Alfred Yacht Club February 17-19, 2017. Posted on 15 Feb Etchells Australian Championship overall
Magpie swoops twice in Sydney Graeme Taylor and his Magpie crew of Steve Jarvin and James Mayo sailing for Victoria's Mornington Yacht Club posted the best scores among a who's who of keelboat sailing to be named Etchells Australian champions for the second year running. Posted on 15 Jan Etchells Australian Championship day 1
Wild Oats XI crewmates deadlocked On board the Oatley family's supermaxi Wild Oats XI they are crewmates. At the Etchells 2017 Australian Championship skippers Graeme Taylor and Iain Murray are deadlocked on opposing boats at 16 points apiece with Taylor leading the series on a countback. Posted on 13 Jan Etchells Australian Championship preview
Outstanding 46 boat line-up set to race An outstanding 46 boat line-up is due to contest the Royal Prince Alfred Yacht Club run Etchells Australian Championship January 11-15, 2017, including five current and former world champions and multiple national champions in Etchells and other classes. Posted on 11 Jan Pittwater to Southport Yacht Race overall
Summer Southerlies set an almost unbeatable record Consistent strong southerly breezes for the first ever Club Marine Pittwater to Southport Yacht Race hosted by the Royal Prince Alfred Yacht Club brought in the last boat, Ian Edward's Firefly, from 18 starters. Posted on 6 Jan

Upcoming Events

Royal Cork YC IRC Irish Cruiser Racing National Championships for IRC
Royal Cork YC- 9 Jun to 11 Jun Grafham Water SC Flying Fifteen Southern Traveller for Flying Fifteen
Grafham Water SC- 10 Jun to 11 Jun Bala SC RS400 Open Meeting for RS400
Bala SC- 10 Jun to 11 Jun Thorpe Bay YC Hurricane 5.9 SX TT Open Meeting for Hurricane 5.9 SX
Thorpe Bay YC- 10 Jun to 11 Jun Grafham Water SC Flying Fifteen Open Meeting for Flying Fifteen
Grafham Water SC- 10 Jun to 11 Jun Royal Tay YC Squib Scottish champs for Squib
Royal Tay YC- 10 Jun to 11 Jun Bassenthwaite SC RS Tera Northern Championships for RS Tera
Bassenthwaite SC- 10 Jun to 11 Jun Bassenthwaite SC Topper NW Area Championship for Topper
Bassenthwaite SC- 10 Jun to 11 Jun Bassenthwaite SC Mirror Open Meeting for Mirror
Bassenthwaite SC- 10 Jun to 11 Jun Hayling Island SC Contender Open Meeting for Contender
Hayling Island SC- 10 Jun to 11 Jun
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy