National 12 Burton Week Boats and Crews

by Christian Day today at 12:01 pm

You only need 3 things to get to the biggest National 12 event of the year, a boat, a helm and a crew. If you're missing one or two of these here's how to get sorted...

Burton Week is one of the oldest sailing events in the world running for over 80 years. This year it will be held at Weymouth Sailing Club with 4 days of racing from 19th to 22nd August. We'll be based in the friendly sailing club in the town but benefiting from the nearby Olympic sailing area in the bay. You can find everything you need to know on the dedicated event website www.national12.org/burtonweek/2017

So if you are looking for a helm or crew or fancy borrowing a well sorted boat for the champs all you need to do is email and we'll match you up. Early entry discount runs until the end of the month so don't delay - get in touch now!