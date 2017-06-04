Please select your home edition
Edition
Craftinsure 2012
Product Feature
Rain and Sun GP14 Cover
Rain and Sun GP14 Cover
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Boats for sale

Mirror 69776
located in Colchester

GP14 Southern Area Championship at Brightlingsea Sailing Club

by Michelle Evans today at 7:26 am 3-4 June 2017

The only way was Essex on 3-4 June for the GP14s with 18 making the trip to the east coast for the Southern Area Championships. The weekend was shared with the Fireball and Merlin classes which created a real big event buzz and run very professionally run by Brightlingsea Sailing Club.

The first sea event of this year's Craftinsure Super 8 Series, there were three boats travelling from the Midlands to get in some vital prep for the Looe Nationals while Welsh Harp Sailing Club fielded eight boats.

As we rigged on Saturday and prepared to launch I got my first experience of the famous Brightlingsea mud! As it quickly enveloped my lovely new hikers and filled my boots I tried to pretend it was an expensive spa treatment and had secret rejuvenating properties. We eventually cleared the sludge out of the boat on the trip out to the sailing area and it proved well worth the mess for the champagne sailing that followed.

Race Officer Phil Rust and his team had set a standard triangle/sausage course and set the fleets off on a rolling 5, 4, 1, 0 sequence with the GP14s last to go. The line was good and we were away clean. The first beat presented an in-boat debate as the right-hand side had the tide but the left more wind. Left won out and P&B's Fergus Barnham and Andy Hunter (Snettisham SC/Nantwich SC) took the lead round windward followed by Pete Gray and Rich Pepperdine (Staunton Harold SC). The conditions were perfect with steady winds of 10 mph and blazing sunshine. Andrew Clewer and Sarah Collingwood (Poole YC) won the battle for third from Frank Nickless and Michelle Evans (Chase SC/South Staffs SC).

With the wind swinging a bit on the start of Race 2 both the Fireballs and Merlins were over and to the back of the starting queue. For once the GP14s were the well-behaved fleet (no recalls all weekend must be a record!) and we got away clean although knowing that we now had the two faster fleets starting behind us.

Tide was less in effect for this race but you still had to pick a side which Andy Wadsworth and Andy Shrimpton (Welsh Harp SC) did the best finding themselves leading round the windward mark ahead of Fergus and Andy with the irrepressible Richard Ham (Tollesbury) third and Frank and myself fourth. The Andy's held off Fergus and the other Andy for two legs with the Inland Champs finally passing on the gybe mark and us passing on the next leg. Fergus and Andy were once again looking unstoppable but we were doing our best to nibble away closing slightly on the second beat.

GP14 Southern Areas at Brightlingsea - photo © David Charlton
GP14 Southern Areas at Brightlingsea - photo © David Charlton

The Fireballs passed through without problem but by the time we got to the run on the sausage leg the Merlins were whizzing through nicking our wind which caused a few issues for the GP14s and a heated exchange on the mark between Frank and one of their boats took us back from the leaders and allowed Andrew and Sarah to close in but not pass and we kept those places until the end with Pete and Rich finishing fourth.

With just two races on the Saturday we enjoyed a beer in the sunshine and then a large group of us headed to a pub chosen by unofficial social secretary Maciej Matyjaszczuk. Apparently, there was food but we wanted for so long for it (2.5 hours!) that it was all a bit blurry by then.

The next day was just as sunny and the earlier start meant we could launch from shore and avoid the muddy bog. The sailing area was the same as the day before but the wind a stronger 12-15mph initially.

Fergus and Andy and Pete and Rich were having another good battle but the Staunton sailors couldn't match the downwind speed of P&B boys. The stronger winds favoured local sailor John Ball (Brightlingsea SC) who had his first of a trio of fourths in this race and Youth Week graduates Ed Coyne and Szymon Matyjaszczuk (Welsh Harp SC) had their best finish in fifth.

Andrew Clewer and Sarah Collingwood leading Race 5 during the GP14 Southern Areas at Brightlingsea - photo © David Charlton
Andrew Clewer and Sarah Collingwood leading Race 5 during the GP14 Southern Areas at Brightlingsea - photo © David Charlton

Race 4 saw Pete and Rich get a cracking start and pull out a big lead on Fergus and Andy with John Ball in third. In the end though people reverted back to their favoured positions with Fergus and Andy slowly grinding Pete and Rich down to lead for the last lap and Andrew and Sarah leaving it until the last leg to take John.

By the final race, Fergus and Andy had the overall win sown up and all Pete and Rich needed to do to hold second was finish fourth or higher. The battle for positions three to five was closer but it was Andrew and Sarah that had the best final push leading from the front to take the win and secure third overall. John finished fourth but it wasn't enough to move him up finishing fifth overall with myself and Frank fourth. Ed and Syzmon were sixth and highest placed boat from Welsh Harp. A wonderful time was had by all and with several newcomers to the Class enjoying their first taste of the Super 8, and the sea in the case of Andy Ferrington, it whetted the appetite for the Welsh Areas on 01 and 02 July.

Thanks to Brightlingsea Sailing Club for their superb event management and our Series sponsors Craftinsure. More information about the Super 8 Series can be found at www.gp14.org/super8

GP14 Southern Areas at Brightlingsea - Part of the Craftinsure Super 8 Series - photo © Michelle Evans
GP14 Southern Areas at Brightlingsea - Part of the Craftinsure Super 8 Series - photo © Michelle Evans

Overall Results:

PosSail NoHelmCrewClubR1R2R3R4R5Pts
1st14132Fergus BarntamAndy HunterSnettisham SC1111‑34
2nd13300Peter GreyRichard PeperdineSHSC2‑42228
3rd14121Andrew ClewerSarah CollingwoodPoole Yacht Club‑3333110
4th14199Frank NicklessMichelle EvansChase SC42‑65516
5th14185John Ball BSC‑6644418
6th13851Edward CoyneSzymon MatyjaszczukWelsh Harp7‑1357625
7th13316James WardRichard WhitewellPapercourt SC57‑1091031
8th14014Andy WadsworthAndy ShrimptonWelsh Harp‑105810831
9th14151Stephen CooperYossi ShaharWHSC9978‑1133
10th13980Roger WaltonHellen AllenWHSC81196‑1234
11th13870Maciej MatyjaszczukMaciej MatyjaszczukWelsh Harp‑1581311739
12th13939George RogersNicky RogersTollesbury SC111011‑12941
13th13954Stephen CorbertLiz NobletLeigh on Sea14‑1512131352
14th13941Dennis AdamsSimon CarmanWelsh Harp12‑1714141454
15th13170Norman BrownHannah LiptrotWelsh Harp13121515(DNF)55
16th13763Vicky BroomfieldRichard BroomfieldMaylandsea Bay SC171416(DNF)DNC66
17th13521ChalonYasmin HalesWelsh Harp(DNS)16DNCDNCDNC73
18th14166Richard HamLuke CraneTollesbury SC16(DNF)DNCDNCDNC73
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

GP14s at Budworth
Northern Bell Circuit event On Sunday 4th June, thirteen club boats offered a warm welcome to three visitors to the 2017 Budworth Sailing Club GP14 Open, part of the GP14 Northern Bell Circuit. Posted on 7 Jun GP14s at Nantwich
18 boats race on Doddington Lake 18 boats entered the Midland Bell, GP14 Open Meeting, hosted by Nantwich & Border Counties Sailing Club at Doddington Lake, Cheshire, on 14 May 2017. It was a bright sunny day which began with a 10 knot wind, gusting 14 knots. Posted on 31 May GP14 Purcell Trophy at Greystones
Fantastic new harbour and clubhouse The Purcell Trophy 2017 was hosted by Greystones Sailing Club in their fantastic new harbour and clubhouse. After an hours wait on sat morning for the mist to clear the 26 strong GP fleet finally launched. Posted on 31 May GP14 Scottish Championship
Fun with flags at Annandale It was a small but perfectly formed group of eight that decided to brave the inclement forecast and make the trip to Annandale Sailing Club for the Scottish Championship, part of the Craftinsure Super 8 Series, on 20 and 21 May. Posted on 25 May GP14 Craftinsure Super 8 Series
Mid-series review Half way through the 2017 GP14 Craftinsure Super 8 Series and there are fittingly 8 qualifiers. With only three events needed to qualify and over 70 boats attending the Nationals in August this should see at least 30 boats battling it out. Posted on 24 May GP14s & Scorpions at Hollingworth Lake
A change of scene for the Scorpions Hollingworth Lake SC held its annual Northern Bell series GP14 Open on Sunday and invited Scorpion sailors to join the racing with a separate start. Posted on 16 May GP14 Inlands at Bassenthwaite
Craftinsure Super 8 Series event 3 It was another successful Inland Championship for the GP14 Class with over 30 boats making the trip to Bassenthwaite Sailing Club for the third event of the Craftinsure Super 8 Series. Posted on 9 May GP14 Riocard O'Tiarnaigh Challenge
17 boats from as far as Moville and Dungarvan The Riocard O'Tiarnaigh Challenge 2017 was hosted by Swords SC on Saturday 29th & Sunday 30th April. 17 boats from as far north as Moville and south as Dungarvan, attended despite the challenging forecast which proved to be right. Posted on 1 May York RI Round Holes Trophy
Modest fleet but sizzling competition! The fleet may have been modest but the competition at the front was sizzling! Six Series One GP14s came to the line on the River Ouse in glorious spring weather for York RI Sailing Club's fourth year of the Round Holes Trophy. Posted on 28 Apr GP14 Inlands at Bassenthwaite preview
Early interest strong, looking to beat last year's attendance The 2017 Ginger Boats GP14 Inland Championships on 6 and 7 May look set to beat last year's entry of 34 with strong early interest due to the popularity of Bassenthwaite Sailing Club. Posted on 22 Apr

Upcoming Events

Looe SC GP14 Nationals sponsored by Allen Brothers for GP14
Looe SC- 6 Aug to 11 Aug
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy