Please select your home edition
Edition
RS Sailing - 2017 Apr - 728x90

The RS Feva's Journey to the America's Cup

by Teagan Rowlands today at 12:42 pm 8 June 2017
RS Fevas set for the America's Cup Junior Endeavour Regatta © RS Sailing

The America's Cup is the world's most prestigious sailing event and RS Sailing is extremely proud to be a part of the 2017 spectacle with the RS Feva featuring in the America's Cup Junior Endeavour Regatta.

Sixteen teams from all over the world will compete in four days of racing, with the culmination taking place on the 18th June during the 'Half-Time' show racing between the official America's Cup finish line and the America's Cup Village Grandstand. And what a session of racing it'll be! The course will be surrounded by super yachts and filmed on high-tech drones – this is an event our young RS Feva sailors will never forget.

So how did the internationally acclaimed junior double handed RS Feva become to be part of such a prestigious event? Well, other than Russell Coutts himself selecting the boat, the RS Feva encompasses everything the Endeavour Program aims to deliver.

The Endeavour Program, in short, links the grass roots of sailing with the F1 of the sport. It is the link that makes this sport great, bringing together both children and adults from all walks of life for a common cause – to sail. There are few other sports in the world that do not discriminate against age, gender or physical ability. A child can race an adult on a level playing field. Sailing is linked to subjects such as science and maths that children might fall short at in school but sailing helps develop as well as practical life skills. The benefits are endless.

So we are proud to be involved because the event itself shows racing in its purest form and the program demonstrates how an entirely new generation can access what is often perceived to be an unattainable sport.

The RS Feva children, all of whom are under 15 years old are from all over the world and perfectly demonstrate the diverse routes as to how people can get involved in sailing and grow their skills. This regatta is bringing together people from all backgrounds for a common goal. They will all descend on a desert island in the middle of an ocean for a week and usually that might be a scary thing but we all know these kids have a huge amount in common; an enthusiasm and love of sailing.

All the teams submitted written entries along with hundreds of other hopefuls to their country's RS Feva Class Association and each country had its own way of selecting the final teams. The UK took a fair approach and decided to pick teams out of a hat (or a box). You can find information about each of the teams on both the RS Feva Facebook page as well as the International Class Association website.

The RS Feva is a modern, exciting boat that youth sailors really enjoy and thrive in. The beauty of it is that we have young people from all sailing backgrounds in these boats as well as also new-comers to the sport who jump straight in and learn their skills there too. It trains sailors for both asymmetric and conventional spinnaker boats giving their future sailing career a lot more scope from early on. The ethos of the class is to be inclusive and fun for all while the best really can prepare for stardom. The RS Feva fit has been proven to retain sailors in the sport and develop potential stars. So maybe we will see some of these sailors return to the America's Cup in a few years time!

We wish all the sailors competing in the America's Cup Junior Endeavour RS Feva Regatta the best of luck!

More Information:

Related Articles

Sailing into June at RS Sailing
Get on the water in time for summer If you're interested in getting out on the water in time for summer, but worried delivery times might delay you, don't worry! We are stocked and ready to go. All you need to do is go here, fill out the form, and we'll get back to you asap. Posted on 4 Jun PA Consulting UK RS Feva Nationals
222 sailors descend on 'Torbados' 222 sailors from around the country descend on Sunny Torbay aka Torbados for what was set to be a superb 4 days of racing. The event set to have 2 days, 6 races of qualifying and then the all-important Championship series with a further 6 races scheduled. Posted on 1 Jun Ken's Race To Scotland
Help him raise £50,000 for two amazing charities Ken Fowler begun his Challenge from Land's End on 7th May with the aim to sail to John O'Groats in his RS Aero to raise an astonishing £50,000 for two amazing charities; Cancer Research UK and the Oakhaven Hospice. Posted on 1 Jun RS Sailing and the America's Cup
RS Feva selected for AC Endeavour Programme With the America's Cup about to start in Bermuda, back in the UK the Land Rover BAR Roadshow is underway, with the RS CAT16 chosen as their training catamaran and looking fantastic in the team's livery. Posted on 26 May RS Tera Southern Areas & RS Feva Open
At the Royal Lymington Yacht Club Over the weekend of 6th and 7th of May, the Royal Lymington Yacht Club hosted the RS Tera Southern Championship and Lymington RS Feva Open, sponsored by Sway Butchers and Gemini Marine. Posted on 19 May America's Cup Endeavour Junior Regattas
Schedules announced The full program of events that will make up the America's Cup Endeavour Junior Regattas has been announced, with practice and race events scheduled to take place featuring four different classes of race events; O'pen BIC, RS Feva, Hobie Wave and Blokart. Posted on 14 May South East Zone triumphant
At RYA Eric Twiname Championships The South East Zone were victorious at the 2017 RYA 31st Eric Twiname Championships (6-7 May). Having last reigned triumphant in 2014, the South East Zone were crowned overall Eric Twiname Champions as well as winners of the Eric Twiname Dinghy Trophy. Posted on 7 May RYA Eric Twiname Championships day 1
Off to a flying start at Rutland Water Over 270 young sailors enjoyed 10-15 knots of breeze across six junior classes on day one of the 2017 RYA Eric Twiname Championships today (Saturday 6 May). Posted on 6 May RS Sailing Friday Forum
All about the RS Neo Friday Forum Live from Nedley Cliff Sailing Club and its all about the RS Neo. Posted on 5 May RYA Eric Twiname Championships preview
'Battle of the Zones' at Rutland this weekend Young sailors are preparing for the annual 'Battle of the Zones' with the 31st RYA Eric Twiname Championships set for Rutland Sailing Club over the weekend (6-7 May). Posted on 4 May

Upcoming Events

Royal Cork YC IRC Irish Cruiser Racing National Championships for IRC
Royal Cork YC- 9 Jun to 11 Jun Grafham Water SC Flying Fifteen Southern Traveller for Flying Fifteen
Grafham Water SC- 10 Jun to 11 Jun Bala SC RS400 Open Meeting for RS400
Bala SC- 10 Jun to 11 Jun Sutton Bingham SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Sutton Bingham SC- 10 Jun Thorpe Bay YC Hurricane 5.9 SX TT Open Meeting for Hurricane 5.9 SX
Thorpe Bay YC- 10 Jun to 11 Jun Grafham Water SC Flying Fifteen Open Meeting for Flying Fifteen
Grafham Water SC- 10 Jun to 11 Jun Medley SC British Moth Open Meeting + Bossoms Cup for British Moth
Medley SC- 10 Jun Royal Tay YC Squib Scottish champs for Squib
Royal Tay YC- 10 Jun to 11 Jun Waldringfield SC Laser and Laser Radial Open Meeting for Laser and Laser Radial
Waldringfield SC- 10 Jun Hayling Island SC Contender Open Meeting for Contender
Hayling Island SC- 10 Jun to 11 Jun
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy