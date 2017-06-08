P&B's season continues with success in a number of classes

It’s been a busy time for P&B, members of our team have been competing at events around the globe and with several success stories.

Over the bank holiday weekend Steve Graham travelled to Carnac YC to compete in SMELT regatta, finishing his new P&B Scorpion just the night before the event. The new boat featured a number of new ideas on the fit-out including a new twin-spinnaker fitting, lazy guys and a remoulded chute mouth. These modifications improve speed in launching and the control of the spinnaker. The new boat proved fast; Steve and Ross finished a well-deserved 3rd overall!

A strong UK fleet of 505s journeyed to Lake Garda to compete in their annual event. Seven countries made up the entry: Australia, USA and Canada as well as several from Europe. The fleet also hosted most of the top teams from around the World including several World Champions.

Mike Holt revelled in the conditions, using a full suit of P&B sails and Selden Alto mast, the former World Champion scored a string of consistent results to win by a comfortable margin.

As the championship season approaches fast make sure you don’t leave it too late to prepare your boat. We are happy to advise and help, or if time is critical prepare your boat for you.