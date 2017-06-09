J/70 European Championship at the Royal Southern Yacht Club - Day 2

by Louay Habib today at 6:40 am

Two races were completed on the second day of the J/70 European Championship but only just. Whilst Race One was conducted in a lively 18 knots of westerly wind. By Race Two, the wind had veered northwest and strengthened to survival conditions of 25 knots, and at times gusts of 30.

PRO Stuart Childerley, wisely called a halt to the action after a brutal last race, which had plenty of competitors spinning out downwind, with a few spectacular broaches. Claudia Rossi's Italian team racing Petite Terrible is top of the leaderboard after posting a 2-1, in second place is the Spanish J/70 Noticia, skippered by José María Torcida, which posted 3-1. Martin Dent's British team racing, Jelvis 7, posted 4-4 to claim third at the end of today's racing.

"It was an exciting day, very fast conditions and I love to drive the boat when it is like this." Smiled Claudia Rossi. "We have only completed two races, so it is early in the regatta, but we had two good races, so it was a good day for us. Our tactician made some good calls today." Concluded Claudia, referring to Olympic Finn and TP52 tactician, Michele Paoletti.

In the Corinthian Class, Tim Gratton's Royal Thames YC Academy Team, leads from Patrick Liardet's Cosmic. 2015 Corinthian World Champion, Simon Ling's Spitfire, scored well in the first race but spun out and destroyed their spinnaker in the second race, to end the day third in the Corinthian Class. "I know it sounds cheesy but that was full-on today." commented Simon Ling. "I have raced J/70s since they first came out and that was a first; we blew out both kites. We have dug an old kite out and got it measured, so Spitfire will be back fighting tomorrow."

It was a great day for Petite Terrible, the reigning J/70 European Champion. However, last year's runner up, Stefano Roberti, who sails for the Monaco YC, did not fair as well; after getting holed in the second race, pushing the team back into 10th after two races. However, ten proved to be a lucky number for Stefano, as the day's sponsor Racegeek, represented by Mark Luffingham, decided to give away their latest tactical racing tool, the d10 to the team who finished in 10th place today. "The d10 is perfect for racers who want to keep the noise down, focus on the critical numbers and keep their heads out of the boat while harnessing the best technology by down loading the data when they get back to shore."

Calascione & Ripard's Maltese team scored a 9-3 to claim fourth after two races - their consistent performance resulting in two 'keepers' in a top class fleet. Peter Duncan's American team, had superb starts and ended the day with a 2-11, enough to make the top five. "Coming off the line wasn't the problem but we beat ourselves today with some errors, but it was exciting out there and there are some top sailors in this fleet." Commented Peter.

The 2017 J/70 European Championship is organised and hosted by the Royal Southern Yacht Club in association with Key Yachting, exclusive agent for J Boats in the UK and Ireland.

The championship is proudly sponsored by Alfa Romeo. The new SUV model, the Alfa Romeo Stelvio, is on display at the Royal Southern Yacht Club, competitors will be invited to take the first ever SUV by Alfa Romeo for a test drive.

Results after Day 1: (two races)

Pos Sail No Boat Name Skipper R1 R2 Pts 1 ITA 853 PETITE TERRIBLE Claudia Rossi 1 2 3 2 ESP 961 Noticia Luis Martín Cabiedes José María Torcida 3 1 4 3 GBR 108 JElvis 7* Martin Dent 4 4 8 4 GBR 4 Calypso Calascione/ Ripard 9 3 12 5 USA 49 Relative Obscurity Peter Duncan 2 11 13 6 ESP 661 Sailway Bluesock Gonzalo Araujo 8 5 13 7 RUS 1 ArtTube Valeria Kovalenko 5 8 13 8 GBR 744 RTYC Academy (Corinthian) Tim Gratton 14 7 21 9 ITA 1047 Sport Cube Germano Scarpa 16 6 22 10 MON 707 PICCININA STEFANO ROBERTI 7 15 22 11 GBR 746 Dirty Alex / Anthony Locke 12 12 24 12 GBR 741 Cosmic (Corinthian) Patrick Liardet 11 16 27 13 GBR 118 PHAN Jeremy Thorp 19 9 28 14 GBR 123 Team Spitfire (Corinthian) Simon Ling 6 23 29 15 GER 797 Just In Time (Corinthian) Gordon Nickel 23 10 33 16 FRA 114 paprec recyclage (Corinthian) mellano thomas 17 18 35 17 GBR 745 The Jean Genie Mark Lees 13 25 38 18 GBR 972 Yeti (Corinthian) Jack Davies 10 29 39 19 GBR 742 Chaotic Nick Phillips 26 13 39 20 GBR 433 Baby J (Corinthian) anthony Esse 25 14 39 21 SUI 976 Agera3 Fredrik Hedlund 18 21 39 22 GBR 801 ESF Energy (Corinthian) Allan Higgs 15 26 41 23 GBR 739 Sceptre (Corinthian) Greg Hall 24 17 41 24 GER 439 JooJanta (Corinthian) Holger Neuhaus 29 19 48 25 NED 921 NN (Corinthian) Max Visser 22 27 49 26 NED 927 Kim from Holland (Corinthian) Alwin Van Daelen 34 20 54 27 GBR 290 Jenga8 (Corinthian) Andrew Barraclough 32 22 54 28 NED 895 Waterland Monnickendam ‑ She Sails (Corinthian) Fettje Osinga 30 24 54 29 GBR 1124 F'in Majic 2 Simon Childs 28 28 56 30 GBR 130 Waterjet Precision Cutting (Corinthian) Steve Northmore 20 37 57 31 GBR 282 oceanrope.com (Corinthian) Adam Munday 27 31 58 32 GBR 933 Darcey Clive Bush 21 38 59 33 GBR 937 Injunction (Corinthian) Steve Venables 31 32 63 34 GBR 868 Jackal (Corinthian) Simon/Kim Spraggs/Ridge 36 30 66 35 GBR 718 BlackJax (Corinthian) Philip Chandler 35 34 69 36 GBR 1206 Offbeat (Corinthian) David McLeman 37 33 70 37 GBR 800 DSP (Corinthian) Doug Struth 33 39 72 38 GBR 101 Mjölnir (Corinthian) Thor Askeland 39 35 74 39 GBR 738 The J Team Richard White 40 36 76 40 GBR 259 Jester (Corinthian) Nick Clarke 38 DNF 81 41 GBR 1209 Alfie Ossie Stewart OCS DNF 86 42 Esp 666 Petit palace hotels Jesus Pintos OCS DNF 86

royal-southern.co.uk/Afloat/2017/J-70-European-Championships