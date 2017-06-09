Please select your home edition
J/70 European Championship at the Royal Southern Yacht Club - Day 2

by Louay Habib today at 6:40 am 6-9 June 2017

Two races were completed on the second day of the J/70 European Championship but only just. Whilst Race One was conducted in a lively 18 knots of westerly wind. By Race Two, the wind had veered northwest and strengthened to survival conditions of 25 knots, and at times gusts of 30.

PRO Stuart Childerley, wisely called a halt to the action after a brutal last race, which had plenty of competitors spinning out downwind, with a few spectacular broaches. Claudia Rossi's Italian team racing Petite Terrible is top of the leaderboard after posting a 2-1, in second place is the Spanish J/70 Noticia, skippered by José María Torcida, which posted 3-1. Martin Dent's British team racing, Jelvis 7, posted 4-4 to claim third at the end of today's racing.

A baptism of fire on day 2 of the J/70 Europeans - photo © Paul Wyeth / RSrnYC
"It was an exciting day, very fast conditions and I love to drive the boat when it is like this." Smiled Claudia Rossi. "We have only completed two races, so it is early in the regatta, but we had two good races, so it was a good day for us. Our tactician made some good calls today." Concluded Claudia, referring to Olympic Finn and TP52 tactician, Michele Paoletti.

Claudia Rossi & Karen Henderson-Williams, Commodore Royal Southern Yacht Club on day 2 of the J/70 Europeans - photo © Key Yachting / Louay Habib
In the Corinthian Class, Tim Gratton's Royal Thames YC Academy Team, leads from Patrick Liardet's Cosmic. 2015 Corinthian World Champion, Simon Ling's Spitfire, scored well in the first race but spun out and destroyed their spinnaker in the second race, to end the day third in the Corinthian Class. "I know it sounds cheesy but that was full-on today." commented Simon Ling. "I have raced J/70s since they first came out and that was a first; we blew out both kites. We have dug an old kite out and got it measured, so Spitfire will be back fighting tomorrow."

Tim Gratton's RTYC Academy Team lead the peloton downwind on day 2 of the J/70 Europeans - photo © Paul Wyeth / RSrnYC
It was a great day for Petite Terrible, the reigning J/70 European Champion. However, last year's runner up, Stefano Roberti, who sails for the Monaco YC, did not fair as well; after getting holed in the second race, pushing the team back into 10th after two races. However, ten proved to be a lucky number for Stefano, as the day's sponsor Racegeek, represented by Mark Luffingham, decided to give away their latest tactical racing tool, the d10 to the team who finished in 10th place today. "The d10 is perfect for racers who want to keep the noise down, focus on the critical numbers and keep their heads out of the boat while harnessing the best technology by down loading the data when they get back to shore."

Stefano Roberti's J/70 Piccinina on day 2 of the J/70 Europeans - photo © Paul Wyeth / RSrnYC
Calascione & Ripard's Maltese team scored a 9-3 to claim fourth after two races - their consistent performance resulting in two 'keepers' in a top class fleet. Peter Duncan's American team, had superb starts and ended the day with a 2-11, enough to make the top five. "Coming off the line wasn't the problem but we beat ourselves today with some errors, but it was exciting out there and there are some top sailors in this fleet." Commented Peter.

The 2017 J/70 European Championship is organised and hosted by the Royal Southern Yacht Club in association with Key Yachting, exclusive agent for J Boats in the UK and Ireland.

The championship is proudly sponsored by Alfa Romeo. The new SUV model, the Alfa Romeo Stelvio, is on display at the Royal Southern Yacht Club, competitors will be invited to take the first ever SUV by Alfa Romeo for a test drive.

Results after Day 1: (two races)

PosSail NoBoat NameSkipperR1R2Pts
1  ITA 853PETITE TERRIBLEClaudia Rossi123
2  ESP 961NoticiaLuis Martín Cabiedes José María Torcida314
3  GBR 108JElvis 7*Martin Dent448
4  GBR 4CalypsoCalascione/ Ripard9312
5  USA 49Relative ObscurityPeter Duncan21113
6  ESP 661Sailway BluesockGonzalo Araujo8513
7  RUS 1ArtTubeValeria Kovalenko5813
8  GBR 744RTYC Academy (Corinthian)Tim Gratton14721
9  ITA 1047Sport CubeGermano Scarpa16622
10  MON 707PICCININASTEFANO ROBERTI71522
11  GBR 746DirtyAlex / Anthony Locke121224
12  GBR 741Cosmic (Corinthian)Patrick Liardet111627
13  GBR 118PHANJeremy Thorp19928
14  GBR 123Team Spitfire (Corinthian)Simon Ling62329
15  GER 797Just In Time (Corinthian)Gordon Nickel231033
16  FRA 114paprec recyclage (Corinthian)mellano thomas171835
17  GBR 745The Jean GenieMark Lees132538
18  GBR 972Yeti (Corinthian)Jack Davies102939
19  GBR 742ChaoticNick Phillips261339
20  GBR 433Baby J (Corinthian)anthony Esse251439
21  SUI 976Agera3Fredrik Hedlund182139
22  GBR 801ESF Energy (Corinthian)Allan Higgs152641
23  GBR 739Sceptre (Corinthian)Greg Hall241741
24  GER 439JooJanta (Corinthian)Holger Neuhaus291948
25  NED 921NN (Corinthian)Max Visser222749
26  NED 927Kim from Holland (Corinthian)Alwin Van Daelen342054
27  GBR 290Jenga8 (Corinthian)Andrew Barraclough322254
28  NED 895Waterland Monnickendam ‑ She Sails (Corinthian)Fettje Osinga302454
29  GBR 1124F'in Majic 2Simon Childs282856
30  GBR 130Waterjet Precision Cutting (Corinthian)Steve Northmore203757
31  GBR 282oceanrope.com (Corinthian)Adam Munday273158
32  GBR 933DarceyClive Bush213859
33  GBR 937Injunction (Corinthian)Steve Venables313263
34  GBR 868Jackal (Corinthian)Simon/Kim Spraggs/Ridge363066
35  GBR 718BlackJax (Corinthian)Philip Chandler353469
36  GBR 1206Offbeat (Corinthian)David McLeman373370
37  GBR 800DSP (Corinthian)Doug Struth333972
38  GBR 101Mjölnir (Corinthian)Thor Askeland393574
39  GBR 738The J TeamRichard White403676
40  GBR 259Jester (Corinthian)Nick Clarke38DNF81
41  GBR 1209AlfieOssie StewartOCSDNF86
42  Esp 666Petit palace hotelsJesus PintosOCSDNF86

