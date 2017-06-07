Please select your home edition
Edition
Lennon Thermalite 728x90 2
Product Feature
Land Rover BAR Team 2 Layer Jacket
Land Rover BAR Team 2 Layer Jacket

No racing today in Bermuda

by 35th America's Cup today at 7:24 pm 7 June 2017

America's Cup Race Management (ACRM), the independent organisation responsible for the rules and regulations of America's Cup racing, confirmed today that the four Louis Vuitton America's Cup Challenger Playoffs Semi-Finals races scheduled for Wednesday 7th June have had to be postponed until Thursday 8th June. The decision to postpone was taken due to the sea-state and wind speeds on Bermuda's Great Sound racecourse exceeding the 24 knot speed limit agreed by all six America's Cup teams.

Iain Murray, ACRM Race Director said, "Whilst there was dramatic action yesterday, well within the wind speed limits, today was a different matter. We have been constantly monitoring conditions on the racecourse during the course of the day and have decided that there will be no racing today as the sea-state and average wind speed measured on the racecourse over the allotted time exceeded 24 knots.

"The forecast for tomorrow is for lighter winds and good conditions and if those forecasts are accurate I am confident we will see more fantastic racing here in Bermuda between the four teams in the Louis Vuitton America's Cup Challenger Playoffs Semi-Finals."

While the racing may have been postponed, the America's Cup Village was open for business and people continued to flock into the world class hub of all the 35th America's Cup action in Bermuda.

On Thursday 8th June the America's Cup Village is scheduled to open at 11.30 and a busy program of racing is planned from 2.00pm. Anyone with a ticket to the America's Cup Village on 7th June is strongly urged to check their email for communication from the America's Cup about their tickets.

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Emirates Team New Zealand pitch pole
On day of Louis Vuitton America's Cup Challenger Playoff Semi-Final Peter Burling's Emirates Team New Zealand suffered a major capsize in their second Louis Vuitton America's Cup Challenger Playoff Semi-Final race of the day against Sir Ben Ainslie's Land Rover BAR. Posted on 6 Jun Emirates Team New Zealand capsize
Drama on day 2 of America's Cup Challenger Playoffs Drama as Emirates Team New Zealand pitchpole and capsize during the pre start vs Land Rover BAR on day 2 of the Louis Vuitton America's Cup Challenger Playoffs. All the crew are safe. Posted on 6 Jun Henri Lloyd's partnership with Land Rover BAR
We speak to company Chairman Paul Strzelecki Paul Strzelecki has always taken a very personal approach to sailing sponsorships, and this has led to the 21 year partnership Henri Lloyd have had with Sir Ben Ainslie, most recently with the Land Rover BAR America's Cup campaign. Posted on 6 Jun Close competition and contrasting fortunes
In first America's Cup Challenger Playoff races Bermuda presented the four teams contesting the second stage of competition in the 35th America's Cup with clear skies, perfect race conditions and good winds. Posted on 5 Jun Day one races postponed
In the Louis Vuitton America's Cup Challenger Playoffs The beautiful Bermudian sunshine was out in full force for Sunday's scheduled first set of races in the Louis Vuitton America's Cup Challenger Playoffs, but unfortunately the required winds for racing were not. Posted on 4 Jun ORACLE TEAM USA win the point
As Kiwis pick Land Rover BAR The wait is over, and a decision has been made! Emirates Team New Zealand have decided to take on Land Rover BAR as their opposition in the Louis Vuitton America's Cup Challenger Playoffs semi-finals, which start tomorrow (Sunday). Posted on 3 Jun 35th America's Cup Qualifying complete
What have we learnt so far? So the 35th America's Cup Qualifying Round is complete. Groupama Team France are the team who didn't make it through and ORACLE TEAM USA won, giving them a precious point going into the America's Cup match itself. Posted on 3 Jun Conquer Cancer Foundation days
On 10th & 24th June at the America's Cup The America's Cup will be celebrating its partnership with the Conquer Cancer Foundation (CCF) by staging two dedicated 'Conquer Cancer Foundation Days' in the America's Cup Village on 10th and 24th June. Posted on 3 Jun Success Engineered
As Henri Lloyd partner with Land Rover BAR Out on the water, racing at incredibly high speeds, every second counts. So when Henri Lloyd came to engineer Land Rover BAR's technical kit for the 35th America's Cup, each item was developed through years of collaborative testing and refinement. Posted on 3 Jun Groupama Team France first to go out
After losing to Emirates Team New Zealand at America's Cup Groupama Team France will not progress to the Louis Vuitton America's Cup Challenger Playoffs after losing today (2nd June) to Emirates Team New Zealand. Posted on 2 Jun

Upcoming Events

Royal Cork YC IRC Irish Cruiser Racing National Championships for IRC
Royal Cork YC- 9 Jun to 11 Jun Grafham Water SC Flying Fifteen Southern Traveller for Flying Fifteen
Grafham Water SC- 10 Jun to 11 Jun Bala SC RS400 Open Meeting for RS400
Bala SC- 10 Jun to 11 Jun Sutton Bingham SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Sutton Bingham SC- 10 Jun Thorpe Bay YC Hurricane 5.9 SX TT Open Meeting for Hurricane 5.9 SX
Thorpe Bay YC- 10 Jun to 11 Jun Grafham Water SC Flying Fifteen Open Meeting for Flying Fifteen
Grafham Water SC- 10 Jun to 11 Jun Medley SC British Moth Open Meeting + Bossoms Cup for British Moth
Medley SC- 10 Jun Royal Tay YC Squib Scottish champs for Squib
Royal Tay YC- 10 Jun to 11 Jun Waldringfield SC Laser and Laser Radial Open Meeting for Laser and Laser Radial
Waldringfield SC- 10 Jun Hayling Island SC Contender Open Meeting for Contender
Hayling Island SC- 10 Jun to 11 Jun
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy