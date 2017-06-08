Please select your home edition
Not booked your August holiday yet? Rare Wildwind Special Offers

by Wildwind today at 4:00 pm 8 June 2017
Cat sailing at Wildwind © Wildwind

Dear Friends,

If you’ve not yet booked your summer holiday you might want to consider some of our rare ‘August Special Offers’.

While we are almost completely full in July already for some odd reason our bookings toward the end of August are lighter than normal – and so we are making a limited number of Special offers.

Wildwind Sailing in Vassiliki

Book a family of 4 persons for the weeks of either August 20th or 27th and one child goes absolutely free!

Take a look at our latest Wildwind video here

Wildwind Adventures in Vassiliki

Book a ‘Wildwind Adventures – Want to do it all on One’ holiday in August and we’ll offer you £200 discount per person on certain dates. Check out our new website and videos here

Prices start at only £795 including flights and all of our activities. Please note that all offers are available subject to availability at time of booking, first come first served.

For more details about Wildwind Holidays please contact our friendly UK sales office and speak to John, Ann, Debbie or Tina on 01920 444092 or visit wildwind.co.uk

0844 499 2898
info@wildwind.co.uk
wildwind.co.uk

http://wildwind.co.uk/brochure

11,100+
Happy clients
50%+ returning
clients

Just back from (the last) two weeks at Wildwind. Have wanted to go for years and are so pleased we finally did. Amazing place, fantastic tutelage, friendly, professional staff, fantastic kit and amazing banter, on and off the water. Simply can't wait for next year!! Thanks to everyone who made our holiday so amazing.
- Peter Swede

Wildwind Holidays, Unit 1 Mill Studio, Ware,

Herts, SG12 9PY

0844 499 2898

info@wildwind.co.uk

