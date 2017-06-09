Allen launches new Mainsheet System for Big Cats

by Jeremy Nicholson, Allen Brothers today at 8:30 am

Available through chandlers and direct to the public, the new Allen A2069/A2169 "Quint" mainsheet system has been developed by the UK performance sailing hardware manufacturer with feedback from Team Allen sailors and the prototype has already won UK and European F18.

"We rely heavily on feedback from our Team Allen sailors and in particular Chris Rashley's experience in foiling has already been invaluable to us in developing market leading products such as the A2030XHL", explained Liz Adams, MD of Allen Brothers. "Chris came to us with a requirement for a mainsheet system both powerful and strong enough to cope with the higher loads associated with foiling A Class and Nacra 17."

"It was also designed to be suitable for retro fitting on a wider range of boats. With a 10:1 purchase, combining upper and lower Allen patent dynamic bearing blocks, with five 60mm sheaves each. The lower block features Autoratchet and a cam cleat and fairlead for accurate cleating and easing under load. The system gives the performance catamaran sailor what they need at a price that they can afford."

"The "Quint" is designed to work on a wide range of fast cats, from Tornados and F18s to the latest foiling A Class and Nacra 17s. It is powerful and robust, but is engineered to deliver the smoothness and feel required over long periods of hard use. Like all Allen catalogue products it comes with a lifetime guarantee and is manufactured in Great Britain."

The combined Allen A2069/A2169 "Quint" mainsheet system is priced at £499 plus P&P for tracked courier delivery and is available on-line from www.allensail.com, as well as from Allen stockists. The individual blocks are available separately, with the Allen A2069 priced at £175 plus P&P and the A2169 priced at £324 plus P&P. You can buy direct from allensail.com/product/a2169

Allen Brothers has a 60 year history of delivering performance sailing hardware to world markets from its manufacturing base in Essex, UK. For further information on Allen Brothers products, go to www.allenbrothers.co.uk