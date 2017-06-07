Please select your home edition
Edition
Selden
Product Feature
Pro Sailor Bundle
Pro Sailor Bundle
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Volvo Ocean Race: the raw story

by Volvo Ocean Race today at 7:48 pm 7 June 2017
Harsh conditions onboard Dongfeng Race Team © Yann Riou / Dongfeng Race Team / Volvo Ocean Race

The Volvo Ocean Race will tell more of the raw story of the race than ever in 2017-18, as part of a digital-first strategy that includes a comprehensive slate of live, on-demand, broadcast TV and news output, to be distributed by the race's long-term partner Sunset+Vine.

Live digital coverage will be provided for each Leg Start, Leg Finish and the In-Port Race Series in Host Cities around the world – featuring expert analysis and commentary, and live updates from the cities and Race HQ in Alicante, Spain.

The day-to-day output in a race lasting over eight months will be based around up-to-the-minute content captured from the oceans by the Onboard Reporters, or OBRs – the multimedia journalists embedded with the teams as they race around the world.

That material will be transmitted back to Race HQ via Cobham Satcom hardware onboard and the Inmarsat satellite network in geostationary orbit, and on to fans following the race on smartphones, tablets and other digital devices.

Dongfeng Race Team's first helicopter shoot in South Britany between Glenan Island and Groix Island - photo © Benoit Stichelbaut / Dongfeng Race Team
Dongfeng Race Team's first helicopter shoot in South Britany between Glenan Island and Groix Island - photo © Benoit Stichelbaut / Dongfeng Race Team

In addition to that OBR content, the sailors themselves will for the first time post social media updates of their own via a new Crew Communicator platform. Previously, sailors had been prevented from accessing the internet to avoid any possibility of receiving assistance from shore.

The content coming from the oceans will form the backbone of the broadcast television output over the course of the 2017-18 edition, which starts 22 October from Alicante.

That will be made up of nine 30-minute shows over the course of the race, plus pre-race and post-race one hour specials, to be transmitted monthly from October 2017.

The fleet at the start of leg 2 from Cape Town to Abu Dhabi - photo © Gilles Martin-Raget / Team Alvimedica
The fleet at the start of leg 2 from Cape Town to Abu Dhabi - photo © Gilles Martin-Raget / Team Alvimedica

The pre-race documentary will focus on building characters and setting up the teams and their preparations for the 45,000 nautical mile race around the world, while placing the 2017-18 edition in the context of a race that has been an obsession for many of the world's greatest pro sailors for more than four decades.

The 30-minute shows will concentrate on the action during the ocean legs and the post-race documentary will tell the behind-the-scenes story.

"The comprehensive range of outputs means audiences can pick and choose how closely they want to follow, and how and where they want to receive the content – whether that's via social platforms, traditional TV, live or on-demand," said Leon Sefton, Volvo Ocean Race's Head of TV.

"The Volvo Ocean Race is the ultimate test of a team in professional sport, and an incredible human drama, played out over eight months in a harsh, unforgiving environment – and we're committed to showing the raw emotion of the race through our television and digital coverage."

The fleet at the start of Leg 2 from Cape Town to Abu Dhabi - photo © Ainhoa Sanchez / Volvo Ocean Race
The fleet at the start of Leg 2 from Cape Town to Abu Dhabi - photo © Ainhoa Sanchez / Volvo Ocean Race

The Volvo Ocean Race has retained Sunset+Vine, the UK-based TV sports production company, as exclusive global distribution agency for the television programming in the 2017-18 edition.

Andrew Piller, Commercial Director at Sunset+Vine said: "The Volvo Ocean Race offers the best opportunity in the world to capture the footage and stories from the oceans. It delivers adventure sports programming like few other sports properties out there.

"This new digital-first approach will enable fans to follow through any platform or format that they choose, while the longer-form productions will also provide an immersive narrative to follow the race leg-by-leg on television or digital download."

The 2017-18 edition will see a significant change in the role of the Onboard Reporters. In the past, teams have appointed their own OBRs, but ahead of next edition, the Volvo Ocean Race is assembling a world-class storytelling squad – and will rotate journalists across the fleet.

"The Onboard Reporters are witnesses to the team story, embedded in the action – on the field of play," continued Sefton. "They're independent, highly qualified multimedia reporters from a range of backgrounds, charged with delivering the inside story – the true fly-on-the-wall access we've been looking for."

He added: "Their ability to post unedited and unfiltered to social media will be game-changing for the race."

With three times more miles in the Southern Ocean than in recent editions, the 2017-18 race promises to be one of the most extreme ever.

After leaving Alicante, the teams will stop at Lisbon, Cape Town, Melbourne, Hong Kong, Guangzhou, Auckland, Itajaí, Newport, Cardiff and Gothenburg, before a big finish in The Hague at the end of June 2018.

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Ultimate leadership programme
Unveiled by the Volvo Ocean Race The Volvo Ocean Race will embed a comprehensive Leadership Development and Team Performance Programme in future editions, based on the hard-earned experience of the pro sailors and including a 'Global Team Challenge' race. Posted on 27 May Southern Ocean commitment strengthened
Radical changes to Volvo Ocean Race racecourse The Volvo Ocean Race will strengthen its historic connection with the Southern Ocean, and the tradition of racing around the world, while boosting its commercial offering to sponsors and Host Cities, by introducing radical changes to the racecourse. Posted on 22 May Spinlock's history of innovation
We speak to CEO Chris Hill From a background of distribution through a company called Offshore Instruments, the Spinlock brand was born through a snap-shackle that literally 'spun and locked'. Posted on 22 May Official Sustainability Programme
Three key new partnerships for Volvo Ocean Race The Volvo Ocean Race has launched a major Sustainability Programme – signing partnerships with 11th Hour Racing, AkzoNobel and United Nations Environment, while outlining a series of commitments that focus on ocean health. Posted on 20 May Magnus Olsson Prize 2017
Awarded to Santiago Lange Santiago "Santi" Lange, the Argentinian sailor and Olympic Gold medallist, has been awarded the 2017 Magnus 'Mange' Olsson Prize. The 55-year old sailor won the gold medal in the Nacra 17 class in Rio 2016. Posted on 19 May Volvo Ocean Race's bold new vision
Professional sailing's ultimate all round test The Volvo Ocean Race today unveiled a series of radical initiatives that will create the toughest all-round test in professional sailing and strengthen the appeal of the 44-year-old round-the-world race to pro sailors, team owners and their sponsors. Posted on 18 May Fifth Volvo Ocean Race entry
Team Sun Hung Kai / Scallywag to represent Hong Kong The fifth entry to the 2017-18 edition of the Volvo Ocean Race will sail under the name Team Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag and will represent Hong Kong, it was announced today. Posted on 17 May Dongfeng Race Team reveals full line-up
For the Volvo Ocean Race 2017-18 The Chinese entry in the 2017-18 Volvo Ocean Race, Dongfeng Race Team sponsored by Dongfeng Motor Corporation, presented its full crew line-up for the first time, today, in Paris. Posted on 16 May Team AkzoNobel name strong multinational squad
Jules Salter joins team for Volvo Ocean Race 2017-18 Team AkzoNobel skipper Simeon Tienpont has selected four former Volvo Ocean Race winners as part of a strong, multinational crew for the 2017-18 campaign. Posted on 15 May Zhik partner with Dongfeng Race Team
Second Volvo Ocean Race team signs up The innovative sailing apparel specialist, Zhik, has been appointed as official technical clothing partner to Dongfeng Race Team in the Volvo Ocean Race 2017-18. Posted on 9 May

Upcoming Events

Royal Cork YC IRC Irish Cruiser Racing National Championships for IRC
Royal Cork YC- 9 Jun to 11 Jun Grafham Water SC Flying Fifteen Southern Traveller for Flying Fifteen
Grafham Water SC- 10 Jun to 11 Jun Bala SC RS400 Open Meeting for RS400
Bala SC- 10 Jun to 11 Jun Sutton Bingham SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Sutton Bingham SC- 10 Jun Thorpe Bay YC Hurricane 5.9 SX TT Open Meeting for Hurricane 5.9 SX
Thorpe Bay YC- 10 Jun to 11 Jun Grafham Water SC Flying Fifteen Open Meeting for Flying Fifteen
Grafham Water SC- 10 Jun to 11 Jun Medley SC British Moth Open Meeting + Bossoms Cup for British Moth
Medley SC- 10 Jun Royal Tay YC Squib Scottish champs for Squib
Royal Tay YC- 10 Jun to 11 Jun Waldringfield SC Laser and Laser Radial Open Meeting for Laser and Laser Radial
Waldringfield SC- 10 Jun Hayling Island SC Contender Open Meeting for Contender
Hayling Island SC- 10 Jun to 11 Jun
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy