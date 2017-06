"What a head torch for sailors! It's rare to be able to rave about a piece of kit but occasionally we do and this is one of those time"

Bruce Jacobs | Yachting World | June 2017







Dongfeng Race Team highlighting just how vital their RAW Pro head torches are as they reveal the full Volvo Ocean Race line-up

Mary Rook | Skipper - Figaro circuit What do you like most about your sport? What do you like most about your sport? Being outside in the wind and waves, and the variety of conditions means no day is ever the same.



What do you dislike most about your sport? There is no escape when it rains and snows! Brrrr!!

A British engineering and technology company who pioneer personal marine and bicycle lighting. All of our products are designed to excel in the harshest environments in the world.

Our Marine Heritage:

Our lighting range has been designed, developed and tested alongside the world's top offshore Race Teams including Volvo Ocean Race Winners Abu Dhabi Ocean Racing and British Vendee Globe sailor Alex Thomson.