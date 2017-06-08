Synergy Marine new UK O'Pen BIC Distributor

O'Pen BIC 2016 Europeans on Lake Garda © Fabio Staropoli O'Pen BIC 2016 Europeans on Lake Garda © Fabio Staropoli

by Simon Cox, Synergy Marine today at 2:45 pm

Suffolk based racing dinghy builder, Synergy Marine, is delighted to announce its appointment as the new UK Distributor of the BIC Sport O'Pen BIC junior sailing dinghy.

Synergy's Managing Director, Simon Cox, said, "I was attending the 2016 OK Dinghy World Championships in Quiberon, France. The 10th anniversary O'Pen BIC Worlds were taking place the week before. I was really impressed with the size of the fleet and the format of racing. What was apparent was just how much fun the kids were having. The boats look cool and they are quick – a skiff for kids!

"As a builder of the International Cadet dinghy, we see first-hand the difficulty in getting children into sailing and maintaining their interest in the sport. The current junior pathway isn't for everyone – it's just too serious. Kids should be allowed to have fun without feeling the pressure to compete at a high level.

This is where the O'Pen BIC comes into its own. The ethos of the class is all about Fun. Racing can be Le Mans style, starting off the beach, races involving standing up, compulsory capsizes, 360 degree turns, freestyle and in the US, they now have the Bridge of Doom!

This fun racing or 'Un-Regatta' style will enthuse and encourage kids to start sailing and stay sailing. When they are ready to take the next step in their racing career they can transition to the Cadet, Optimist, Tera, Feva or Topper. We see the O'Pen BIC as complimentary to these well-established Junior classes."

Steve Tylecote, former Endeavour Trophy champion, Team Racing Worlds winner and parent of O'pen BIC sailors commented on the O'pen BIC, "The O'pen BIC is a modern and appealing junior class. Their outstanding attribute is the ease of righting from a capsize so the kids are more independent more quickly. The international scene is friendly and fun based and is 'open' and growing fast with innovative formats.

America's Cup CEO, Sir Russell Coutts is an active supporter of them. It's a strict one design with specific sail options and epoxy foils. It is an active class at Rutland Sailing Club. We have found the boats last very well having had them at the club since 2007. When kids have been given access to all the options for a fun sail, 8 out of 10 kids choose the O'Pen BIC."

Synergy has new boats in stock with a fleet of boats available for demonstrations. If you would be interested in learning more about the O'Pen BIC or to arrange a demo day at your club then please email , call us on 01473 809298 or visit our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/synergymarine.

Synergy Marine was started in 2010 and is a multiple National and World Championship winning racing dinghy builder. Synergy is builder of International OK Dinghy, International Cadet and more recently the Dead Cat Bounce National 12 dinghy.

www.synergymarine.co.uk