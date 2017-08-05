Please select your home edition
Edition
Musto 2017 728x90 Superhuman
Product Feature
Allen A4761 Through Deck Fairlead
Allen A4761 Through Deck Fairlead
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Lendy Ltd announced as new title sponsor of Cowes Week

by Mary Scott-Jackson today at 12:20 pm 29 July - 5 August 2017
(l-r) Kate Johnson (CWL Commercial & Marketing Director), Paul Riddell (Lendy Head of Marketing & Communications) & Phil Hagen (CWL Regatta Director © Cowes Week Limited

Leading peer to peer lending platform, Lendy, has been announced as the new Title Sponsor of Cowes Week for the next three years, beginning with this year’s regatta which starts on 29th July 2017.

Cowes Week, now bearing the official title Lendy Cowes Week, is one of the world’s best-known sailing regattas with a rich heritage dating back to 1826. The announcement of a new sponsorship agreement for the event was made this morning in Cowes, where the new official event logo was unveiled. This heralds a new and exciting phase in the regatta’s continuing evolution.

Lendy’s involvement as title sponsor will bring a renewed and exciting outlook to the regatta which, in turn, will provide benefits and enhancements to competitors and visitors for the future. Lendy is Europe’s leading peer to peer secured property lending platform, with more than 16,000 investors and over £320 million in lending provided to property developers.

Liam Brooke, Co-Founder and Director of Lendy Ltd said 'We at Lendy Ltd are extremely proud to announce our title sponsorship of one of the world's premier sailing regattas, now reborn as Lendy Cowes Week. As part of an initial three-year partnership, Lendy - the Property Platform, will help strengthen the Regatta's already powerful reputation globally, and we will bring to this iconic event some of the passion, energy and entrepreneurialism that we infuse in everything that we do.'

Phil Hagen Regatta Director at CWL added “The new sponsorship with Lendy will reap significant benefits for Cowes Week. Having a partner with such a close understanding of our regatta, will allow CWL to press ahead with plans to further improve the experience for both competitors and spectators. We will now be able to implement plans that will improve the competitor on-water communication and support the race management team. This is a very positive time for Cowes Week.”

Paul Riddell, Head of Marketing and Communications for Lendy Ltd said “On behalf of the team at Lendy Ltd, we are very excited to be sponsoring Lendy Cowes Week 2017, Having started life in 2012 financing quality marine craft and being based on the South Coast, a strategic alignment with Cowes Week felt like the perfect brand fit. Lendy Cowes Week is set to be a tremendous success and we are very much looking forward to enhancing the experience of both the crews and spectators who will descend upon the Isle of Wight this summer”.

Kate Johnson, Commercial & Marketing Director of CWL, added: 'We are delighted to have formed this new relationship with Lendy. The company has a real love of, and enthusiasm for, the event. We are certain that their sponsorship of Cowes Week can deliver a real return and significant brand-building benefits to their business as well as being a hugely positive step for the regatta. We’re really looking forward to working together with the Lendy team over the next 3 years to develop Cowes Week further, for the benefit of everyone involved in this great regatta.'

CWL and Lendy look forward to welcoming everyone to the inaugural Lendy Cowes Week from 29th July – 5th August 2017.

This year’s regatta takes place 29th July-5th August. Entries are being taken online.

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Duke of Edinburgh loans Overall Trophy
For Triple Crown Series at Cowes Week Cowes Week Ltd, organisers of the world's best-known sailing regatta and highlight of the British Sporting Summer, is delighted to announce a new trophy for the new Sevenstar Triple Crown series at Cowes Week. Posted on 27 May Don't miss early bird entry
For Cowes Week 2017 If you're thinking about taking part in Cowes Week 2017, don't forget that the Early Bird discounted entry fee ends at midnight on Tuesday 30th May after which time the Standard entry fee will apply. Posted on 20 May Win 2 places to race aboard a Sunsail yacht
At Cowes Week plus an ELEMIS gift set Cowes Week Ltd have teamed up with our generous sponsor Sunsail, to offer 3 fantastic prizes - to include 2 tickets for you and a friend to join a Sunsail boat racing at Cowes Week on ELEMIS Ladies Day, Tuesday 1st August. Posted on 27 Apr Red Arrows return to Cowes Week
Thanks to Artemis Investment Management Cowes Week Ltd, organisers of the world's best-known sailing regatta and highlight of the British Sporting Summer, is delighted to announce that Artemis Investment Management will once again be supporting Cowes Week in 2017. Posted on 19 Apr Entries flooding in
For inaugural Cowes Week Triple Crown Momentum is building in the lead-up to the inaugural Triple Crown at Cowes Week – the new mini-series for Big Boats holding its first edition in 2017. Posted on 14 Apr Triple Crown Big Boat Event announced
For Cowes Week 2017 Cowes Week Ltd, organisers of the world's best-known sailing regatta, are excited to announce the introduction of a new big boat race series, the Cowes Week Triple Crown. Posted on 1 Feb Sunsail extends relationship with Cowes Week
As Official Charter Sailing Partner Cowes Week Ltd, organisers of the world's best-known sailing regatta and highlight of the British Sporting Summer, are delighted to announce the extension of the regatta's relationship with leading charter sailing brand Sunsail. Posted on 9 Jan Cowes Week continues support of Youth Sailing
With Discounted Entry Fees Cowes Week Limited are delighted to announce that they will continue their youth initiative which offers discounted entry fees to boats with crews of under 25 year olds. Posted on 1 Nov 2016 Cowes Week announces search
For new Official Charity for 2017 Cowes Week Ltd has had the pleasure of working with UKSA for the last three years with 2016 as UKSA's final year as Official Charity. Posted on 5 Oct 2016 Royal Southern YC members at Cowes Week
Event voted a huge success The weather gods provided the Royal Southern Yacht Club, one of the Cowes Combined Clubs that run the annual Cowes Week Regatta, the sort of summer event they used to get a decade ago! Posted on 20 Aug 2016

Upcoming Events

Royal Cork YC IRC Irish Cruiser Racing National Championships for IRC
Royal Cork YC- 9 Jun to 11 Jun Grafham Water SC Flying Fifteen Southern Traveller for Flying Fifteen
Grafham Water SC- 10 Jun to 11 Jun Bala SC RS400 Open Meeting for RS400
Bala SC- 10 Jun to 11 Jun Sutton Bingham SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Sutton Bingham SC- 10 Jun Thorpe Bay YC Hurricane 5.9 SX TT Open Meeting for Hurricane 5.9 SX
Thorpe Bay YC- 10 Jun to 11 Jun Grafham Water SC Flying Fifteen Open Meeting for Flying Fifteen
Grafham Water SC- 10 Jun to 11 Jun Medley SC British Moth Open Meeting + Bossoms Cup for British Moth
Medley SC- 10 Jun Royal Tay YC Squib Scottish champs for Squib
Royal Tay YC- 10 Jun to 11 Jun Waldringfield SC Laser and Laser Radial Open Meeting for Laser and Laser Radial
Waldringfield SC- 10 Jun Hayling Island SC Contender Open Meeting for Contender
Hayling Island SC- 10 Jun to 11 Jun
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy