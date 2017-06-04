Please select your home edition
RS Aeros at the Go for the Gold Regatta, Gold Country Yacht Club

Scotts Flat Lake is a beautiful inland venue where Gold Country YC hold their annual regatta. This year the RS Aeros joined for the first time with eight RS Aeros competing in their own class. The West Coast touring RS Aero charter trailer helped boost entries whilst existing owners travelled from Utah and the San Francisco Bay area.

The eight races produced five different winners! Tom Burden ultimately took the win with a consistent string of 1sts and 2nds. The racing was scored on the 'Portsmouth' yardstick system and whilst the RS Aero 9s took the top spots in the overall standings the RS Aero 7s did win two races too.

Thanks the Gold County YC for being awesome hosts and a fantastic weekend in their wonderful location.

RS Aeros at Go for the Gold Regatta - photo © Gold Country YC
RS Aeros at Go for the Gold Regatta - photo © Gold Country YC

Next up on the west coast US RS Aero regatta circuit is the Vancouver Lake Regatta on June 10/11. The RS Aero charter trailer visits San Francisco on June 24 for the Summer Sailstice at Encinal YC.

Full info on North American RS Aero events and charter opportunities can be found on the Events Page here.

Overall Results:

PosSail NoHelmRigR1R2R3R4R5R6R7R8Pts
19Tom BurdenRS Aero 912222‑41111
245J.B. DulerRS Aero 931‑65422421
31242Doug DuBoisRS Aero 92333.5154‑921.5
468Buff WendtRS Aero 7‑7751513224
578Steve AnderesRS Aero 944‑76335530
61882Stephen LeonardRS Aero 76613.566‑7331.5
71878Brad CameronRS Aero 955477‑86640
86Mike WilderRS Aero 9‑9888887856
