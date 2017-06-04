Please select your home edition
RS400 Scottish Championship at East Lothian Yacht Club

by Ben Robertson today at 10:41 am 3-4 June 2017
RS400s at the East Lothian YC Regatta © Derek Braid

A solid fleet of eighteen boats gathered for the 2017 RS400 Scottish Championship at North Berwick. With a mixed forecast ahead and Fog threatening to roll in the weekend promised some interesting racing.

The day kicked off with a hard fought competition between Team Bob and The Rest, taking in several stragglers from the rest of the fleet. Despite a run of catches from Fraser Mulford, The Rest managed to steam ahead with 13 runs to 6 following some long shots out to sea. Unfortunately it turned out that rounders doesn't count towards the series score.

When the incoming fog settled down and the breeze steadied the fleet's headed out for three races off the eastern side of the Harbour. A steady Easterly filled above an outgoing tide as race one got underway, with most of the front end of the fleet fighting for biased tidal sides of the course. Visitors Jon Heissig and Nicky Griffin made a clean break to take the first win of the day despite some extremely close racing. Races two and three proved that nobody was a shoe in for the win as the line up changed each time. Stewart and Sarah Robertson took the win in race two, with Neill Mclellan and Sarah Meldrum chasing hard, pulling away convincingly from changeable pack. The final race of the day was taken by Ben Robertson and super crew Jenny Douglas, managing to hold off Neil and Sarah after a big shift on the first beat left half the fleet well back. Throughout the day Jim Sinclair and Ben Wilcox, as well as Sean Cleary and Naomi Moran (in a borrowed boat) were consistently making the lead boat nervous, but most of the fleet was getting a look in so there were no sure bets at the close of play. Special mentions go to Angus and Nick Marshall (filling in for Imogen Barnet) for not only turning up 2 hours late and still almost making the first race but also managing to Moon the entire fleet; some serious effort was going to be needed to take the steal the Duckhams away from them.

The entertainment for the evening consisted of the annual Scottish Championship Curry at the excellent Tiger Coast, with entertainment graciously provided by the National Wormit Men's Acapella Group. Despite attempting to eat a small mountain of food most of the fleet made the trip to the local watering hole for some friendly sabotage, though certain teams disappeared suspiciously early, almost as if they were trying to win or something...

Sunday's racing was going to be close with 6 different teams all competing for the lead places, although the Robertson senior team appeared to be the ones to beat. A much earlier start and a new weather system meant a complete reversal of the previous day's wind and tidal directions. Although this resulted in similar tactics required; there were plenty of opportunities to gain throughout the course of the day. A very, very slightly biased start line produced an exciting beginning as race one got underway. Locals Jim and Ben got the show on the road by taking the bullet in race one, with John McKenzie and Andy Box taking second to show they were firmly in the running. Race two took off from a similarly wonky line, with roughly 50% of the fleet having to re-start (the race officer had clearly forgotten his 1st substitute), despite their attempt to start on Port tack being foiled, Stewart and Sarah managed to pull their way into the lead through some close racing, with Jim and Ben taking second. With the port hand beat showing a solid bias and most of the fleet fighting for the pin end, Ben and Jenny came off the line in race three with a solid lead. They managed to hold it through a big shift with Jim and Ben breathing down their necks to finish off the weekend's racing with a second bullet.

The final results of the 2017 RS400 Scottish Championships couldn't have been closer; congratulations go to Stewart and Sarah Robertson for taking the win with 11 points, followed by Jim and Ben in second with 12 points, and Ben and Jenny in third with 13 points. Despite the Marshalls best efforts, the Duckhams award goes to Andy Box, pro tip: it is recommended to stay within 30 feet of the boat at all times for optimum downwind speed.

Thanks go to East Lothian Yacht club for putting on a fantastic regatta once again, Benromach Distillery for providing the prizes, Stewart Brewing and JP Watersports for class sponsorship, and everyone in the background who makes these events happen.

More great photos from Derek Braid at www.elyc.org.uk/page-1862096

Overall Results:

PosSail NoHelmCrewClubR1R2R3R4R5R6Pts
1st1463Stewart RobertsonSarah RobertsonRoyal Forth Yacht Club213‑61411
2nd1362Jim SinclairBen WilcoxEast Lothian Yacht Club34‑912212
3rd1319Ben RobertsonJenny DouglasDalgety Bay Sailing Cluc(OCS)3153113
4th1432Jon HeissigNicky GriffinLlangorse Sailing Club1‑6545318
5th1370Neil McLellanSarah MeldrumDalgety Bay Sailing Cluc622‑94721
6th658Sean ClearyNaomi MaronOxford Sailing Club5‑7436523
7th1455John MacKenzieAndy BoxDalgety Bay Sailing Cluc451027‑1628
8th1124Robert YeamansNadia YeamansASYC98‑12109642
9th768Angus MarshallImogen BarnettDalgety Bay Sailing Cluc(DNF)14888846
10th414Matt ToymbeeVasiliki PapapanagiotouDalgety Bay Sailing Cluc8‑17711111249
11th669Jacob AinsworthKaylie RobertsSouth Shield Sailing Club711‑141310950
12th1073Jamie RogersNeil McLarenYorkshire Dales Sailing Club12911712‑1451
13th1096Peter TaylorBrian GreerDalgety Bay Sailing Cluc1113612‑141153
14th1129David WebleyFraser MulfordWormit Boating Club10101314‑151360
15th1445Phil BrittonMike AitkinsonDalgety Bay Sailing Cluc14121515‑171066
16th476Martin BoothOliver Milling‑smithDalgety Bay Sailing Cluc1315‑1616131572
17th1337Lewis SmithAlex McDonaldRoyal Forth Yacht Club1516(DNC)1716DNC82
