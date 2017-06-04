RS400 Scottish Championship at East Lothian Yacht Club

RS400s at the East Lothian YC Regatta © Derek Braid RS400s at the East Lothian YC Regatta © Derek Braid

by Ben Robertson today at 10:41 am

A solid fleet of eighteen boats gathered for the 2017 RS400 Scottish Championship at North Berwick. With a mixed forecast ahead and Fog threatening to roll in the weekend promised some interesting racing.

The day kicked off with a hard fought competition between Team Bob and The Rest, taking in several stragglers from the rest of the fleet. Despite a run of catches from Fraser Mulford, The Rest managed to steam ahead with 13 runs to 6 following some long shots out to sea. Unfortunately it turned out that rounders doesn't count towards the series score.

When the incoming fog settled down and the breeze steadied the fleet's headed out for three races off the eastern side of the Harbour. A steady Easterly filled above an outgoing tide as race one got underway, with most of the front end of the fleet fighting for biased tidal sides of the course. Visitors Jon Heissig and Nicky Griffin made a clean break to take the first win of the day despite some extremely close racing. Races two and three proved that nobody was a shoe in for the win as the line up changed each time. Stewart and Sarah Robertson took the win in race two, with Neill Mclellan and Sarah Meldrum chasing hard, pulling away convincingly from changeable pack. The final race of the day was taken by Ben Robertson and super crew Jenny Douglas, managing to hold off Neil and Sarah after a big shift on the first beat left half the fleet well back. Throughout the day Jim Sinclair and Ben Wilcox, as well as Sean Cleary and Naomi Moran (in a borrowed boat) were consistently making the lead boat nervous, but most of the fleet was getting a look in so there were no sure bets at the close of play. Special mentions go to Angus and Nick Marshall (filling in for Imogen Barnet) for not only turning up 2 hours late and still almost making the first race but also managing to Moon the entire fleet; some serious effort was going to be needed to take the steal the Duckhams away from them.

The entertainment for the evening consisted of the annual Scottish Championship Curry at the excellent Tiger Coast, with entertainment graciously provided by the National Wormit Men's Acapella Group. Despite attempting to eat a small mountain of food most of the fleet made the trip to the local watering hole for some friendly sabotage, though certain teams disappeared suspiciously early, almost as if they were trying to win or something...

Sunday's racing was going to be close with 6 different teams all competing for the lead places, although the Robertson senior team appeared to be the ones to beat. A much earlier start and a new weather system meant a complete reversal of the previous day's wind and tidal directions. Although this resulted in similar tactics required; there were plenty of opportunities to gain throughout the course of the day. A very, very slightly biased start line produced an exciting beginning as race one got underway. Locals Jim and Ben got the show on the road by taking the bullet in race one, with John McKenzie and Andy Box taking second to show they were firmly in the running. Race two took off from a similarly wonky line, with roughly 50% of the fleet having to re-start (the race officer had clearly forgotten his 1st substitute), despite their attempt to start on Port tack being foiled, Stewart and Sarah managed to pull their way into the lead through some close racing, with Jim and Ben taking second. With the port hand beat showing a solid bias and most of the fleet fighting for the pin end, Ben and Jenny came off the line in race three with a solid lead. They managed to hold it through a big shift with Jim and Ben breathing down their necks to finish off the weekend's racing with a second bullet.

The final results of the 2017 RS400 Scottish Championships couldn't have been closer; congratulations go to Stewart and Sarah Robertson for taking the win with 11 points, followed by Jim and Ben in second with 12 points, and Ben and Jenny in third with 13 points. Despite the Marshalls best efforts, the Duckhams award goes to Andy Box, pro tip: it is recommended to stay within 30 feet of the boat at all times for optimum downwind speed.

Thanks go to East Lothian Yacht club for putting on a fantastic regatta once again, Benromach Distillery for providing the prizes, Stewart Brewing and JP Watersports for class sponsorship, and everyone in the background who makes these events happen.

More great photos from Derek Braid at www.elyc.org.uk/page-1862096

Overall Results:

Pos Sail No Helm Crew Club R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 Pts 1st 1463 Stewart Robertson Sarah Robertson Royal Forth Yacht Club 2 1 3 ‑6 1 4 11 2nd 1362 Jim Sinclair Ben Wilcox East Lothian Yacht Club 3 4 ‑9 1 2 2 12 3rd 1319 Ben Robertson Jenny Douglas Dalgety Bay Sailing Cluc (OCS) 3 1 5 3 1 13 4th 1432 Jon Heissig Nicky Griffin Llangorse Sailing Club 1 ‑6 5 4 5 3 18 5th 1370 Neil McLellan Sarah Meldrum Dalgety Bay Sailing Cluc 6 2 2 ‑9 4 7 21 6th 658 Sean Cleary Naomi Maron Oxford Sailing Club 5 ‑7 4 3 6 5 23 7th 1455 John MacKenzie Andy Box Dalgety Bay Sailing Cluc 4 5 10 2 7 ‑16 28 8th 1124 Robert Yeamans Nadia Yeamans ASYC 9 8 ‑12 10 9 6 42 9th 768 Angus Marshall Imogen Barnett Dalgety Bay Sailing Cluc (DNF) 14 8 8 8 8 46 10th 414 Matt Toymbee Vasiliki Papapanagiotou Dalgety Bay Sailing Cluc 8 ‑17 7 11 11 12 49 11th 669 Jacob Ainsworth Kaylie Roberts South Shield Sailing Club 7 11 ‑14 13 10 9 50 12th 1073 Jamie Rogers Neil McLaren Yorkshire Dales Sailing Club 12 9 11 7 12 ‑14 51 13th 1096 Peter Taylor Brian Greer Dalgety Bay Sailing Cluc 11 13 6 12 ‑14 11 53 14th 1129 David Webley Fraser Mulford Wormit Boating Club 10 10 13 14 ‑15 13 60 15th 1445 Phil Britton Mike Aitkinson Dalgety Bay Sailing Cluc 14 12 15 15 ‑17 10 66 16th 476 Martin Booth Oliver Milling‑smith Dalgety Bay Sailing Cluc 13 15 ‑16 16 13 15 72 17th 1337 Lewis Smith Alex McDonald Royal Forth Yacht Club 15 16 (DNC) 17 16 DNC 82