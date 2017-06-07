RYA Level 1, 2 & Youth Sailing Scheme Course at Perth Sailing Club

RYA Training Courses at Perth (l-r) Rebecca Oddy, Marcelina Hamilton, Frank Lynch, Bob Watson (Club Commodore & Senior Instructor) Christopher Moore, Munro Gauld, Molly Gauld, Joe Gauld, Alastair Johnson © Bob Watson RYA Training Courses at Perth (l-r) Rebecca Oddy, Marcelina Hamilton, Frank Lynch, Bob Watson (Club Commodore & Senior Instructor) Christopher Moore, Munro Gauld, Molly Gauld, Joe Gauld, Alastair Johnson © Bob Watson

Over a period of nine days in a variety of sailing conditions, eight candidates took to the water for the RYA Training Courses held annually at Perth Sailing Club.

None of the trainees had had any previous sailing experience and they were put through their paces by the Clubs Sailing Instructors, Bill Inches, Euan MacDonald, Andrew Porteous, John Ferguson, Senior Instructor Bob Watson, with Club Principal Rick Raeburn overseeing the course. The course was an excellent opportunity for the Club to try out their two new RS Quest Sailing Dinghies that the club had recently purchased from funding obtained from the Awards For All Lottery National Lottery. The RS Quest is a British built design launched in 2015 specifically designed for use by Sea Scouts and Sailing Clubs.

A series of short lectures were given by the Instructors prior to each session but the bulk of the learning was given out on the water. Conditions were challenging at times with candidates sailing in winds gusting to force 5 on one occasion. Capsize training was conducted in the swimming pool at Crieff Leisure Centre and the club gives thanks to the staff there for allowing this important part of the training syllabus to be carried out. However two keen trainees could not wait for this element of the course and experienced the delights of the Tay fairly early in the course.

Safety boat duties were carried out by Eric Taylor, Peter Bevan, Audrey Robertson, Chris Watson, Sandy Rodger, and Neil Hughes with assistance of other club members and also Cadet Fraser MacDonald who is volunteering towards his Silver Duke of Edinburgh award and also practising for his Powerboat Level 2 certificate. The course culminated in an award ceremony on Sunday the 4th followed by a fantastic BBQ organised by Eric Taylor with assistance from members and donations from the trainees. The club wishes to thank all involved in making the course a great success and we look forward to our new members practising their skills over the remainder of the sailing season.

RYA Level 2 Award: Marcilina Hamilton, Rebecca Oddy, Munro Gauld, Frank Lynch, Alastair Johnson, Christopher Moore.

RYA Youth Sailing Scheme Stage 3 Award: Molly Gauld, Joe Gauld.