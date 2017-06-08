Please select your home edition
Edition
Zhik 2016 Isotak Ocean
Product Feature
Henri Lloyd Shore
Henri Lloyd Shore
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

2017 DAME Design Awards Jury changes unveiled

by Sigrid van der Wel today at 8:33 pm 8 June 2017
DAME Design Awards Jury Chair Birgit Schnaase © METSTRADE

The METSTRADE team at RAI Amsterdam is very pleased to announce that international yacht interior designer and engineer Birgit Schnaase has been appointed Chair of the DAME Design Awards Jury and renowned experts in their field – Olivier Racopeau of Berret-Racopeau Yacht Design, Davide Cipriani of Centrostiledesign, and Yachting World editor Elaine Bunting – have all been appointed as new DAME Awards Jury members.

Bill Dixon steps down after a decade of successfully leading the Jury

Birgit Schnaase succeeds Bill Dixon, who expressed the wish to step down following METSTRADE last year, after completing a successful decade chairing the Jury. Birgit was then approached to take on the role, because of her very valuable insights and leadership skills on the DAME Jury since 2012. Her 22 years of experience as an engineer and interior designer working on notable yacht, aircraft and house interior design projects will be much valued as she chairs the Jury from 2017.

Birgit Schnaase highlights the significance of becoming first female Chair

"I was very honoured to be asked to take this role," Birgit states. "METSTRADE is the most important show worldwide for marine products and the DAME Awards is the only competition I know that does not just look at whether a product is beautiful. It assesses every aspect of its design, such as durability, innovation, functionality and whether it is likely to work well for the end user. This is important in a challenging world of changing customer expectation.

"I did take some time to consider the role before agreeing," Birgit continues, "but in truth I could not say no. I have long stated that there should be more females working in the field of yacht and superyacht building, because women massively influence buying decisions across the marine market. We need more people involved who understand female preferences, so that they can appropriately shape our products and designs. This is my mantra and I hope that the organiser's decision to invite me to become Jury Chair for the world's highest profile marine design competition will encourage many more women to join the sector."

Three top experts in their field

Olivier Racopeau, Davide Cipriani and Elaine Bunting bring with them incredible insight into yacht design, industrial design and user experience. They will join current Jury members – Bénéteau Group Brand Manager Jean François Premorel, Arjen Jansen from TU Delft University, ICOMIA's Technical Manager Patrick Hemp, independent marine technical journalist Nigel Calder and IBI Associate Editor Dennis O'Neill.

New insight and the broadest possible knowledge

Kim Hollamby, the non-voting DAME Secretary appointed to support the Jury and organisers, explains: "We review the DAME Awards annually, to ensure it continues to brilliantly promote the benefits of great design in all of its aspects among the more than 15,000 companies that exhibit and visit in Amsterdam each year. It was outgoing Chair Bill Dixon's suggestion, and motivation for his retirement from the Chair, that we should look to refresh the Jury members more frequently. His vision was to ensure that the DAME Awards always benefits from new insight and the broadest possible knowledge available. We took his advice and our proposals for shorter Jury terms, plus the resulting changes to three Jury members this year, were approved by the METSTRADE Exhibition Committee."

RAI acknowledges Jury members' incredible contribution

Group Director Maritime for RAI Amsterdam, Irene Dros, said: "It's a strong indicator of the high value of the DAME Awards in the eyes of the industry, that so many of the sector's leading names in their field have voluntarily served on the Jury throughout its history. We want to acknowledge the incredible contribution made to the DAME Awards by Bill Dixon, as well as by our valued outgoing Jury members Torsten Conradi of Judel/Vrolijk & co Engineering GmbH, Andrea Frabetti of Diesel Center SPA and Japec Jakopin of J&J Design. We're very much looking forward to welcoming our new Jury members and working with our new Chair, Birgit Schnaase, as she brings her proven skills and perspective to the DAME Awards this year.

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

METSTRADE figures add to celebratory mood
Impressive sales for 30th edition in November A full six months before METSTRADE 2017 opens for business in November, all signs are that the leading B2B platform for the global marine industry will enter its fourth decade with the wind in its sails. Posted on 5 May METSTRADE Show goes from strength to strength
RAI Amsterdam welcomes eight percent more visitors The 2016 edition of the METSTRADE Show has once again broken all previous records for exhibitor and visitor attendance while setting a new benchmark for how a B2B exhibition becomes a memorable event for all involved. Posted on 19 Nov 2016 Winners announced
At Boat Builder Awards 2016 Eight winners and seven honourable mentions were announced last night in Amsterdam at the second Boat Builder Awards for Business Achievement in association with Raymarine. Posted on 17 Nov 2016 METSTRADE ready for largest show to date
Ongoing growth in exhibitor numbers and side events The 2016 edition of the METSTRADE Show, the world's largest B2B exhibition in the marine equipment industry, opens its doors on Tuesday 15 November at the RAI Amsterdam convention centre. Posted on 11 Nov 2016 Keynote speech on circular economy
To open METSTRADE 2016 RAI Amsterdam, organisers and hosts of the METSTRADE Show, have announced that the opening ceremony of this year's edition of the three-day show will include a keynote speech by the renowned architect Steven Beckers. Posted on 1 Oct 2016 Nominations open
For IBI METSTRADE Boat Builder Awards 2016 Companies are encouraged to nominate for any of this year's eight award categories Nominations are now open for the second Boat Builder Awards for Business Achievement in association with Raymarine, organised jointly by IBI and METSTRADE. Posted on 18 Jun 2016 METSTRADE 2016 sees growth in all areas
New layout for world's largest B2B leisure marine show The decision to expand the capacity of the 2016 edition of the METSTRADE Show has been fully justified. A full six months before the event opens for business from 15-17 November, an impressive 97% of the original exhibition floor has already been booked. Posted on 16 Jun 2016 METSTRADE 2016 expands capacity
And adds new hall RAI Amsterdam has designed a range of layout changes to this year's METSTRADE Show, including the addition of a new hall. The organisers' goal is to ensure that the growing number of exhibitors and visitors get the most of the event. Posted on 27 Feb 2016 METSTRADE continues growth trend
21,953 visitors from all over the world The 2015 edition of the METSTRADE show in Amsterdam has once again set new records in terms of attendance and reinforced its status as the B2B platform of choice for professionals from the global leisure marine equipment industry. Posted on 20 Nov 2015 Paolo Vitelli heads list of winners
At inaugural Boat Builder Awards Paolo Vitelli, founder and chairman of Azimut Benetti, has been presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Boat Builder Awards for Business Achievement. The presentation took place at a gala dinner in the National Maritime Museum in Amsterdam. Posted on 19 Nov 2015

Upcoming Events

Royal Cork YC IRC Irish Cruiser Racing National Championships for IRC
Royal Cork YC- 9 Jun to 11 Jun Grafham Water SC Flying Fifteen Southern Traveller for Flying Fifteen
Grafham Water SC- 10 Jun to 11 Jun Bala SC RS400 Open Meeting for RS400
Bala SC- 10 Jun to 11 Jun Sutton Bingham SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Sutton Bingham SC- 10 Jun Thorpe Bay YC Hurricane 5.9 SX TT Open Meeting for Hurricane 5.9 SX
Thorpe Bay YC- 10 Jun to 11 Jun Grafham Water SC Flying Fifteen Open Meeting for Flying Fifteen
Grafham Water SC- 10 Jun to 11 Jun Medley SC British Moth Open Meeting + Bossoms Cup for British Moth
Medley SC- 10 Jun Royal Tay YC Squib Scottish champs for Squib
Royal Tay YC- 10 Jun to 11 Jun Waldringfield SC Laser and Laser Radial Open Meeting for Laser and Laser Radial
Waldringfield SC- 10 Jun Hayling Island SC Contender Open Meeting for Contender
Hayling Island SC- 10 Jun to 11 Jun
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy