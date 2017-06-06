Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!

Drama as Emirates Team New Zealand pitchpole and capsize during the pre start vs Land Rover BAR

Drama as Emirates Team New Zealand pitchpole and capsize during the pre start vs Land Rover BAR on day 2 of the Louis Vuitton America's Cup Challenger Playoffs. All the crew are safe.

Emirates Team New Zealand capsize on the second day of the Louis Vuitton America's Cup Challenger Playoffs © ACEA 2017 / Gilles Martin-Raget

Related Articles

Henri Lloyd's partnership with Land Rover BAR

We speak to company Chairman Paul Strzelecki Paul Strzelecki has always taken a very personal approach to sailing sponsorships, and this has led to the 21 year partnership Henri Lloyd have had with Sir Ben Ainslie, most recently with the Land Rover BAR America's Cup campaign.

Close competition and contrasting fortunes

In first America's Cup Challenger Playoff races Bermuda presented the four teams contesting the second stage of competition in the 35th America's Cup with clear skies, perfect race conditions and good winds.

Day one races postponed

In the Louis Vuitton America's Cup Challenger Playoffs The beautiful Bermudian sunshine was out in full force for Sunday's scheduled first set of races in the Louis Vuitton America's Cup Challenger Playoffs, but unfortunately the required winds for racing were not.

ORACLE TEAM USA win the point

As Kiwis pick Land Rover BAR The wait is over, and a decision has been made! Emirates Team New Zealand have decided to take on Land Rover BAR as their opposition in the Louis Vuitton America's Cup Challenger Playoffs semi-finals, which start tomorrow (Sunday).

35th America's Cup Qualifying complete

What have we learnt so far? So the 35th America's Cup Qualifying Round is complete. Groupama Team France are the team who didn't make it through and ORACLE TEAM USA won, giving them a precious point going into the America's Cup match itself.

Conquer Cancer Foundation days

On 10th & 24th June at the America's Cup The America's Cup will be celebrating its partnership with the Conquer Cancer Foundation (CCF) by staging two dedicated 'Conquer Cancer Foundation Days' in the America's Cup Village on 10th and 24th June.

Success Engineered

As Henri Lloyd partner with Land Rover BAR Out on the water, racing at incredibly high speeds, every second counts. So when Henri Lloyd came to engineer Land Rover BAR's technical kit for the 35th America's Cup, each item was developed through years of collaborative testing and refinement.

Groupama Team France first to go out

After losing to Emirates Team New Zealand at America's Cup Groupama Team France will not progress to the Louis Vuitton America's Cup Challenger Playoffs after losing today (2nd June) to Emirates Team New Zealand.

The tension mounts

At the 35th America's Cup The Louis Vuitton America's Cup Qualifiers burst back into action on the first day of June with all the America's Cup teams, bar Artemis Racing, in action on the Great Sound.