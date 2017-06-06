Emirates Team New Zealand capsize
6 June 2017
Emirates Team New Zealand capsize on the second day of the Louis Vuitton America's Cup Challenger Playoffs © ACEA 2017 / Gilles Martin-Raget
Drama as Emirates Team New Zealand pitchpole and capsize during the pre start vs Land Rover BAR on day 2 of the Louis Vuitton America's Cup Challenger Playoffs. All the crew are safe.
