Emirates Team New Zealand capsize

by 35th America's Cup today at 8:07 pm 6 June 2017
Emirates Team New Zealand capsize on the second day of the Louis Vuitton America's Cup Challenger Playoffs © ACEA 2017 / Gilles Martin-Raget

Drama as Emirates Team New Zealand pitchpole and capsize during the pre start vs Land Rover BAR on day 2 of the Louis Vuitton America's Cup Challenger Playoffs. All the crew are safe.

On board Kiwi capsize

Drama as Emirates Team New Zealand pitchpole and capsize during the pre start vs Land Rover BAR

Posted by America's Cup on Tuesday, 6 June 2017

www.americascup.com

