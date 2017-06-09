Please select your home edition
J/70 European Championship at the Royal Southern Yacht Club - Day 1

by Louay Habib today at 5:07 pm 6-9 June 2017
Too much wind on day 1 of the J/70 Europeans © Key Yachting / Louay Habib

The weather has won the first battle at the 2017 J/70 European Championship. Principal Race Officer, Stuart Childerley, and his team, braved the conditions to monitor the situation on the race course and relayed their updates to competitors ashore, using a closed user group via cell phone.

However at 13:30 BST, they called off racing for the day. The wind speed had barely dropped below 25 knots, gusting over 30, and after two days of strong winds, the sea state was significant. Tomorrow's forecast (Wednesday 7 June) looks more positive with a breezy 20 knots likely to provide some thrilling action at the J/70 European Championship.

The Royal Southern Yacht Club assisted in relieving the frustration of the competitors by providing complimentary food and drink at their clubhouse. Several competitors used the opportunity to test drive the latest cars from event sponsor, Alfa Romeo.

Racing at the J/70 European Championship is schedule to start at the earlier time of 1000 BST tomorrow, Wednesday 7 June.

The 2017 J/70 European Championship is organised and hosted by the Royal Southern Yacht Club in association with Key Yachting, exclusive agent for J Boats in the UK and Ireland.

The championship is proudly sponsored by Alfa Romeo. The new SUV model, the Alfa Romeo Stelvio, is on display at the Royal Southern Yacht Club, competitors will be invited to take the first ever SUV by Alfa Romeo for a test drive.

royal-southern.co.uk/Afloat/2017/J-70-European-Championships

Too much wind on day 1 of the J/70 Europeans - photo © Key Yachting / Louay Habib
Too much wind on day 1 of the J/70 Europeans - photo © Key Yachting / Louay Habib
