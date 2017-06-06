Island Sailing Club Tuesday Evening Series - Race 8
by Chris Thomas today at 7:03 pm
6 June 2017
With a Met Office gale warning in force and actual gusts of 30 knots seen, all classes were cancelled.
The America's Cup was showing LIVE on the big screen and with Yachtsman's Ale still at just £2.00 / pint (£2.50 for non-members) all racers were encouraged to come and support Sir Ben Ainslie!
