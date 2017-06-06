Please select your home edition
Island Sailing Club Tuesday Evening Series - Race 8

by Chris Thomas today at 7:03 pm 6 June 2017

With a Met Office gale warning in force and actual gusts of 30 knots seen, all classes were cancelled.

The America's Cup was showing LIVE on the big screen and with Yachtsman's Ale still at just £2.00 / pint (£2.50 for non-members) all racers were encouraged to come and support Sir Ben Ainslie!

Bembridge SC Keelboat Itchenor Weekend
A lively weekend of racing across the Solent Although only three Redwings and five One-Designs signed up for the annual trip to Itchenor Sailing Club, those that did go had a great weekend. Despite the briefing for Saturday's passage race being at 08:00, all the crews appeared to listen carefully. Posted on 5 Jun Island SC Tuesday Evening Series Race 7
Excellent sailing conditions for the 57 yachts After three Tuesdays with light winds, the 57 competitors who turned out for race 7 were able to enjoy excellent sailing conditions with a good west south west force 4 which held for the evening allowing most competitors to be home by 8pm. Posted on 31 May VPRS National Championship
17 cruiser racers in the Central Solent In its second year, the VPRS National Championship took place in the Central Solent, hosted by Chichester Cruiser Racer Club. 17 cruiser racers started race one in a slowly building 18 knot breeze. Posted on 31 May Island SC Tuesday Evening Series Race 6
Low cloud fails to dampen the spirits on 54 yachts A light westerly breeze, low cloud and a strong east going tide failed to dampen the spirits of the crews of the 54 yachts that turned out to race. Posted on 24 May Lymington XOD Alastair Easton Trophy
Big winds reduce the series to one race Due to the forecast of high winds it was decided to combine the usual three short races into one long race. That decision proved to be very wise, because the forecast proved to be correct. Posted on 23 May Royal Hong Kong YC Spring Regatta overall
Wet weather gear needed on the final day Competitors donned wet weather gear for the second day of the Spring Regatta with drizzle and an easterly breeze of 8 to 10kts throughout the harbour. Posted on 21 May Don't miss early bird entry
For Cowes Week 2017 If you're thinking about taking part in Cowes Week 2017, don't forget that the Early Bird discounted entry fee ends at midnight on Tuesday 30th May after which time the Standard entry fee will apply. Posted on 20 May Royal Hong Kong YC Spring Regatta day 1
89 boats race in the harbour 89 boats turned out for the first day of Royal Hong Kong Yacht Club's two-day Spring Regatta; the last major event of the Club's 2016-2017 sailing season. Posted on 20 May VPRS National Championship preview
Poole PYRS fleet set for Cowes next week Just a week to go before the 2017 VPRS National Championship and entries from Poole Yacht Racing Association are making final preparations. Posted on 19 May Cowes United
A new Race Committee Boat for Cowes The official launch of Cowes United, a brand new Committee Boat for Cowes, took place on 13th May on Trinity Landing opposite the Royal London Yacht Club. Posted on 19 May

Upcoming Events

Royal Cork YC IRC Irish Cruiser Racing National Championships for IRC
Royal Cork YC- 9 Jun to 11 Jun Grafham Water SC Flying Fifteen Southern Traveller for Flying Fifteen
Grafham Water SC- 10 Jun to 11 Jun Bala SC RS400 Open Meeting for RS400
Bala SC- 10 Jun to 11 Jun Sutton Bingham SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Sutton Bingham SC- 10 Jun Thorpe Bay YC Hurricane 5.9 SX TT Open Meeting for Hurricane 5.9 SX
Thorpe Bay YC- 10 Jun to 11 Jun Grafham Water SC Flying Fifteen Open Meeting for Flying Fifteen
Grafham Water SC- 10 Jun to 11 Jun Medley SC British Moth Open Meeting + Bossoms Cup for British Moth
Medley SC- 10 Jun Royal Tay YC Squib Scottish champs for Squib
Royal Tay YC- 10 Jun to 11 Jun Waldringfield SC Laser and Laser Radial Open Meeting for Laser and Laser Radial
Waldringfield SC- 10 Jun Hayling Island SC Contender Open Meeting for Contender
Hayling Island SC- 10 Jun to 11 Jun
