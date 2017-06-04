Please select your home edition
Laser South East and South Coast Grand Prix at Lancing Sailing Club

by David Trout today at 2:42 pm 4 June 2017

21 Lasers launched into the waves of Lancing Bay with a force 5 touching 6 already blowing and forecast to stay that way all day. Three back-to-back races of around an hour each were planned and so endurance was always going to play a big part in the outcome. Fortunately, R.O. Barry Goacher's course required little alteration between races and his team turned the starts around promptly.

In the Standard fleet, Stuart Hudson (Keyhaven, Spinnaker), Simon Barrington (Weirwood) and Joel Walker (Lancing) were ahead of the pack for most of the day. Hudson took the first race followed by Barrington and Walker, but Barrington turned the tables in race 2 and then added race 3 ahead of Walker and Andy Shaw (Itchenor) to win overall.

The first two Radial races were dominated by Jimmy Carter (Lancing) 1, 1, and Tim Hartnell (Lancing) 2, 2, with 3rd going to David Trout (Lancing) in race 1 and to Claire Lasko (Lancing) in race 2. Carter and Hartnell, having battled each other to a standstill, retired from race 3, leaving the possibility that either Trout or Lasko could move into 2nd overall with a win in the last race. Unfortunately for them, Sue Ritchie (Newport) saved her best till last and took the bullet, followed by Lasko and Pippa Horne (Itchenor).

Two 4.7s started with the Standard fleet but had their own race series with Arthur Farley winning out over Alex Cole (Spinnaker) each time. Farley, clearly at home in the conditions, even gave a few Standard competitors a scare. A name to watch?

Overall Results:

PosSail NoHelmClubR1R2R3Pts
4.7 Fleet
1st208186Arthur Farley ‑1112
2nd190567Alex ColeSpinnaker SC‑2224
Radial Fleet
1st198605Jimmy CarterLancing SC11(DNC)2
2nd206471Tim HartnellLancing SC22(DNC)4
3rd0Claire LaskoLancing SC‑4325
4th152585Sue RitchieNewport Boat Club‑7617
5th202547David TroutLancing SC35(DNC)8
6th209935Ollie PageLancing SC54(DNC)9
7th63934Pippa HorneItchenor SC‑98311
8th169182Karen McGrathLancing SC6(DNC)DNC17
9th205Bob AldridgeLancing SC107(DNC)17
10th177861Alison StevensSESCA8(DNC)DNC19
Standard Fleet
1st209138Simon BarringtonWeirwood SC‑2112
2nd204644Stuart HudsonKeyhaven YC & Spinnaker SC12(DNC)3
3rd174565Joel WalkerLancing SC‑3325
4th204005Andy ShawItchenor SC4‑837
5th147122Craig PalmerLancing SC‑5448
6th181047Charles PorterChichester YC‑66511
7th179660Will AppsLancing SC75(DNC)12
8th122211Richard BradshawWeirwood SC(DSQ)9615
9th165483Edward DyerLancing SC87(DNC)15
