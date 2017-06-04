Laser South East and South Coast Grand Prix at Lancing Sailing Club

by David Trout today at 2:42 pm

21 Lasers launched into the waves of Lancing Bay with a force 5 touching 6 already blowing and forecast to stay that way all day. Three back-to-back races of around an hour each were planned and so endurance was always going to play a big part in the outcome. Fortunately, R.O. Barry Goacher's course required little alteration between races and his team turned the starts around promptly.

In the Standard fleet, Stuart Hudson (Keyhaven, Spinnaker), Simon Barrington (Weirwood) and Joel Walker (Lancing) were ahead of the pack for most of the day. Hudson took the first race followed by Barrington and Walker, but Barrington turned the tables in race 2 and then added race 3 ahead of Walker and Andy Shaw (Itchenor) to win overall.

The first two Radial races were dominated by Jimmy Carter (Lancing) 1, 1, and Tim Hartnell (Lancing) 2, 2, with 3rd going to David Trout (Lancing) in race 1 and to Claire Lasko (Lancing) in race 2. Carter and Hartnell, having battled each other to a standstill, retired from race 3, leaving the possibility that either Trout or Lasko could move into 2nd overall with a win in the last race. Unfortunately for them, Sue Ritchie (Newport) saved her best till last and took the bullet, followed by Lasko and Pippa Horne (Itchenor).

Two 4.7s started with the Standard fleet but had their own race series with Arthur Farley winning out over Alex Cole (Spinnaker) each time. Farley, clearly at home in the conditions, even gave a few Standard competitors a scare. A name to watch?

Overall Results:

Pos Sail No Helm Club R1 R2 R3 Pts 4.7 Fleet 1st 208186 Arthur Farley ‑1 1 1 2 2nd 190567 Alex Cole Spinnaker SC ‑2 2 2 4 Radial Fleet 1st 198605 Jimmy Carter Lancing SC 1 1 (DNC) 2 2nd 206471 Tim Hartnell Lancing SC 2 2 (DNC) 4 3rd 0 Claire Lasko Lancing SC ‑4 3 2 5 4th 152585 Sue Ritchie Newport Boat Club ‑7 6 1 7 5th 202547 David Trout Lancing SC 3 5 (DNC) 8 6th 209935 Ollie Page Lancing SC 5 4 (DNC) 9 7th 63934 Pippa Horne Itchenor SC ‑9 8 3 11 8th 169182 Karen McGrath Lancing SC 6 (DNC) DNC 17 9th 205 Bob Aldridge Lancing SC 10 7 (DNC) 17 10th 177861 Alison Stevens SESCA 8 (DNC) DNC 19 Standard Fleet 1st 209138 Simon Barrington Weirwood SC ‑2 1 1 2 2nd 204644 Stuart Hudson Keyhaven YC & Spinnaker SC 1 2 (DNC) 3 3rd 174565 Joel Walker Lancing SC ‑3 3 2 5 4th 204005 Andy Shaw Itchenor SC 4 ‑8 3 7 5th 147122 Craig Palmer Lancing SC ‑5 4 4 8 6th 181047 Charles Porter Chichester YC ‑6 6 5 11 7th 179660 Will Apps Lancing SC 7 5 (DNC) 12 8th 122211 Richard Bradshaw Weirwood SC (DSQ) 9 6 15 9th 165483 Edward Dyer Lancing SC 8 7 (DNC) 15