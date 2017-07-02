2017 Supernova Nationals Runners and Riders

by The Supernova Association today at 6:09 pm

With the Supernova class growing year on year, competition to be the class national champion has never been so tough! With most of the gold fleet capable of winning races and potentially the whole event.

Here is a bit of background on the sailors at the front of the fleet, due to a clash with Salcombe week Chris Gould and Matt Biggs are unable to attend.

Iain Horlock - Exe

Current Supernova National Champion 2016, 2015 result: 4th

Our very own spinach eating machine – Iain is the tallest competitor in the class (he makes mere 6ft people look 4ft nothing), Iain is hard to keep up with on those heavy wind days while also having good speed in the light stuff. As a regular sailor on the sea at Exe, Ian probably has more experience and sea time than any other competitor.

What Alex looses in leverage over is older brother he makes up for in strength and resilience. Showing incredible pace in the mark 1 at last years nationals, coming 4th over all. This year Alex has a Mark 2 epoxy to use. Could sailing 1110 be enough to push Alex into pole position over all?

2015 result: 1st, Best nationals result: 1st (2011,2013,2015)

Cliff has been at the top of the class for many years and last year won his 3rd national title in the Supernova class. Always reading about sailing, talking about sailing or messing around with boats, Cliff shows dedication beyond most to stay consistently at the front of the fleet. Also one never to discount after a poor start, and seems to have a superhuman ability to fight his way back into contention. Cliff is also king of the rolly polly and once plied with enough booze at Plymouth will be happy to show you his secret technique.

2015 result: 2nd, Best nationals result: 1st (2008)

Widely regarded as the most consistent sailor in the class, Mike always seems to be at the front or very near it. Fast in all conditions, Mr consistent is obviously one to watch in Plymouth.

2015 result: 3rd Best nationals result: 3rd (2015)

Tim is fast in all conditions and definitely has a competitive edge when its light and shifty. Tim is always in the mix and always ready to race others hard for a win. When not on the water you will find him either in the bar or relaxing in his palatial motor home.

2015 result: 5th, Best nationals result: 2nd

Gav, has to be one of the friendly and most approachable sailors at the front, a true gentleman on and off the water. For 2017 Gav has been working hard at the gym this year, and has shown very fast boat speed throughout the year, now with a new boat to boot, Gav has definitely got is mojo back for 2017! With his smooth technique and consistent tack ticks Gav will be one to watch for this year.

2016 result: 2nd, Best nationals result: 1st (2009,2012,2014)

Also in the Iains gang of giants, big tall and friendly. Mark uses his additional leverage to foot off and makes up for this by going extremely quick. An obvious contender for this year's title. Having won the nationals 3 times before. Strong winds seem to be his preferred wind strength. As the boss at the builders, its fair to say that Mark knows the boat pretty well, which means that the other guys may need to be brush up on their technical know-how.

2016 result 8th

Robins high energy is only matched by his superhuman upwind hiking in a blow. Robin can make the odd mistake, so may not be at the sharp end all weekend, but what we can be sure of is that he will be the first in the bar and last man standing.

2016 result: 9th

Steve, has been sailing the boat for a long time and a force to be reckoned with. A very consistent sailor that enjoys the big breeze conditions on the sea. Becoming a dad hasn't slowed Steve down 1 bit and I hear is is regularly in the gym working hard in preparation for this years nationals.

2015 result: 12th, Best nationals result: 10th (2014)

The other part of the Critchley dynamic duo, Mike is, just like his brother, a contender for the nationals this year due to his absolute pace and ability to spot shifts before they happen. Having been a GP helm for many years, where he got his crews to do all the painful hiking (I know from experience), Mike can often be seen, what appears to be, relaxingly hiking out the side of the boat yet he seems to still have the skill to go at a blistering pace.

2015 result: 6th, Best nationals result: 3rd (2007)

As one of the older guys towards the front of the fleet (Sorry Tony), you may think Tony is starting to wind down but you'd be massively mistaken. A very fast sailor especially in strong winds and light/shifty conditions, Tony has shown he can win races at the nationals and has proven race pace on the sea. Tony also brings some hardcore sailing to the fleet as well, putting the mainsheet in his teeth after a gybe.....impressive yet frightening.

2015 result: 7th, Best nationals result: 1st (2010)

When the wind is strong, you can be sure that Richard is either leading the race or fighting for the lead. With his signature raked back mast with the boom nearly on the deck and his sail number (666) it's fair to say that he's a bit of a speed demon. A national's winner in 2010 in the newly launched mark 2's, Richard is always one to keep an eye on.

2016 Result 10th/16th (Matt/Chris)

Matt and Chris have been putting the hours in on the water, and Chris has recently got a new boat. Usually either seen racing each other at the events or having a good session at the bar, the both show good boat speed and a few very good results, can "team blond" sail consistently enough to get on that podium?

Wild cards to watch out for:

Andrew Snell and Alistair Glen have both been going quick on the traveller's circuit. Both relative newcomers to the class their sea sailing in a Supernova will soon be put to the test.

Looking forward to seeing you all at Plymouth for some exciting sea sailing and socials, drive safe!