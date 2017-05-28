Please select your home edition
Seldén BBB20 TIE ON BLOCK
Rooster 2000 Inland Championship at Ullswater Yacht Club

by Sarah Yardley today at 8:33 am 27-28 May 2017

The 2017 Rooster 2000 Inlands at Ullswater Yacht Club was an event of extremes. Some people were extremely happy, others weren't. Sometimes they switched over.

The weather gave us a little bit (some might say more than a bit) from bright sunshine to thunder and lightning to fog, from no wind to force 6, and wind from all points of the compass so we had plenty of the shifts and gusts you would expect from an inland championship.

Day 1, the 14 boat fleet, including 4 locals rigged in bright sunshine and a fresh North easterly which stayed for race 1 to get underway in the same conditions. However the fleet hadn't competed the first beat before a huge shift right turning the course into a fetch in both directions. The race was not quite the orderly procession you'd expect from this,however, as gusts knocked many boats down at various times. Richard Hudson got the booby prize for breaking his crew as well as losing a rudder in a rather dramatic surprise and had to bow out with the help of the safety crew. Others merely had a rather cold swim.

Staying upright and taking the win were Richard and Rachel Sheridan followed by Kev O'Brian & John McVey in second.

For race 2 the wind filled in from the South and race two got underway in a freshening breeze straight down the lake. A superb start saw Zip Ped de do dah lead the fleet up the first beat. However this didn't last as four boats caught up and broke clear - the Sheridans, Burridge's, Macgregor's and Yardleys. Over the next two laps the wind continued to strengthen and boats at the front changes place frequently. By the third beat as sense of impending doom came as the conditions worsened and it became a race of survival on the run with driving rain, hail and 28 knot gusts. All opted to run with white sails only and only the Sheridans were brave enough to jibe. The Burridge's crossed the line ahead for the Sheridans and then the Yardleys as the Macgregors unfortunately misjudged a tack and went down.

As the thunder and lightning descended the fleet limped home under the excellent support of the safety boats. After a brief chat ashore it was decided to call it a day with an early start for Sunday.

Wainwright on tap and a good hot dinner eased the metaphorical and literal bruises in the evening.

Rooster 2000 Inlands at Ullswater - photo © Barry Scott
Rooster 2000 Inlands at Ullswater - photo © Barry Scott

It was much colder on Sunday but with a good southwesterly for race three to get underway. Good starts and early wins from the Burridges, Sheridans and Yardleys saw them establish a breakaway. Places between the three were changing until the final run when the Burridge's took the win, followed by the Yardleys. In Race 2 the Macgregor's joined the same three boats, only letting the Burridges slip past in the last run to take their third win.

There followed a cyclonic force 0-3 with 10 minute shifts for an hour or so before race 4 could be set with a force 2 northerly. Staying in pressure became more important than playing the shifts and he front of the fleet compressed on each run as gusts came through. Positions were decided in the bottom third of the final run between the front five boats, anyone of who could have taken the win but Rob Burridge displayed the best tactics and skill to take a first again.

Rooster 2000 Inlands at Ullswater - photo © Barry Scott
Rooster 2000 Inlands at Ullswater - photo © Barry Scott

With thanks to UYC, the race officers and safety crew for putting on the event, Rooster for crew rash vests, The Lakes Distillery and North Lakes foods for sponsoring the prizes.

Overall Results:

PosSail NoHelmCrewClubR1R2R3R4R5Pts
1st22502Rob BurridgeSarah BurridgeWeir Wood SC‑711114
2nd22321Richard SheridanRachel SheridanWilsonian Sailing Club123‑428
3rd2204Iain YardleySarah YardleySilver Wing SC‑6323311
4th22558Kev O'BrienJohn McVeyRAF Sailing Association254‑6415
5th2272James MacgregorJenny MacgregorUllswater Yacht Club5‑852517
6th22564Helen PhillipsAndrew PhillipsCardiff Bay Yacht Club‑8465722
7th2086George ThomsonNeil FlemmingWest Lothian Sailing Club‑9677626
8th21864Julie TomkinsonMelanie ClaphamSouth Windermere Sailing Club4(DNF)910932
9th2587Guy BoswellJulie BoswellLlandegfedd Sailing Club3(DNF)88DNF34
10th2205Ian ThompsonAndrew BaileyUllswater Yacht Club107‑1111836
11th2230Alison WoodDave WoodJumbles(OCS)DNF1091044
12th2658Sephen PotterAlex PotterUllswater Yacht Club11(DNF)12121146
13th22040Julia WilsonAndrew WilsonUllswater Yacht Club(DNS)DNS1313DNC56
14th2374Richard HudsonIan HudsonBough Beech SC(DNF)DNCDNCDNCDNC60
