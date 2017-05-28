Rooster 2000 Inland Championship at Ullswater Yacht Club

by Sarah Yardley today at 8:33 am

The 2017 Rooster 2000 Inlands at Ullswater Yacht Club was an event of extremes. Some people were extremely happy, others weren't. Sometimes they switched over.

The weather gave us a little bit (some might say more than a bit) from bright sunshine to thunder and lightning to fog, from no wind to force 6, and wind from all points of the compass so we had plenty of the shifts and gusts you would expect from an inland championship.

Day 1, the 14 boat fleet, including 4 locals rigged in bright sunshine and a fresh North easterly which stayed for race 1 to get underway in the same conditions. However the fleet hadn't competed the first beat before a huge shift right turning the course into a fetch in both directions. The race was not quite the orderly procession you'd expect from this,however, as gusts knocked many boats down at various times. Richard Hudson got the booby prize for breaking his crew as well as losing a rudder in a rather dramatic surprise and had to bow out with the help of the safety crew. Others merely had a rather cold swim.

Staying upright and taking the win were Richard and Rachel Sheridan followed by Kev O'Brian & John McVey in second.

For race 2 the wind filled in from the South and race two got underway in a freshening breeze straight down the lake. A superb start saw Zip Ped de do dah lead the fleet up the first beat. However this didn't last as four boats caught up and broke clear - the Sheridans, Burridge's, Macgregor's and Yardleys. Over the next two laps the wind continued to strengthen and boats at the front changes place frequently. By the third beat as sense of impending doom came as the conditions worsened and it became a race of survival on the run with driving rain, hail and 28 knot gusts. All opted to run with white sails only and only the Sheridans were brave enough to jibe. The Burridge's crossed the line ahead for the Sheridans and then the Yardleys as the Macgregors unfortunately misjudged a tack and went down.

As the thunder and lightning descended the fleet limped home under the excellent support of the safety boats. After a brief chat ashore it was decided to call it a day with an early start for Sunday.

Wainwright on tap and a good hot dinner eased the metaphorical and literal bruises in the evening.

It was much colder on Sunday but with a good southwesterly for race three to get underway. Good starts and early wins from the Burridges, Sheridans and Yardleys saw them establish a breakaway. Places between the three were changing until the final run when the Burridge's took the win, followed by the Yardleys. In Race 2 the Macgregor's joined the same three boats, only letting the Burridges slip past in the last run to take their third win.

There followed a cyclonic force 0-3 with 10 minute shifts for an hour or so before race 4 could be set with a force 2 northerly. Staying in pressure became more important than playing the shifts and he front of the fleet compressed on each run as gusts came through. Positions were decided in the bottom third of the final run between the front five boats, anyone of who could have taken the win but Rob Burridge displayed the best tactics and skill to take a first again.

With thanks to UYC, the race officers and safety crew for putting on the event, Rooster for crew rash vests, The Lakes Distillery and North Lakes foods for sponsoring the prizes.

Overall Results:

Pos Sail No Helm Crew Club R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 Pts 1st 22502 Rob Burridge Sarah Burridge Weir Wood SC ‑7 1 1 1 1 4 2nd 22321 Richard Sheridan Rachel Sheridan Wilsonian Sailing Club 1 2 3 ‑4 2 8 3rd 2204 Iain Yardley Sarah Yardley Silver Wing SC ‑6 3 2 3 3 11 4th 22558 Kev O'Brien John McVey RAF Sailing Association 2 5 4 ‑6 4 15 5th 2272 James Macgregor Jenny Macgregor Ullswater Yacht Club 5 ‑8 5 2 5 17 6th 22564 Helen Phillips Andrew Phillips Cardiff Bay Yacht Club ‑8 4 6 5 7 22 7th 2086 George Thomson Neil Flemming West Lothian Sailing Club ‑9 6 7 7 6 26 8th 21864 Julie Tomkinson Melanie Clapham South Windermere Sailing Club 4 (DNF) 9 10 9 32 9th 2587 Guy Boswell Julie Boswell Llandegfedd Sailing Club 3 (DNF) 8 8 DNF 34 10th 2205 Ian Thompson Andrew Bailey Ullswater Yacht Club 10 7 ‑11 11 8 36 11th 2230 Alison Wood Dave Wood Jumbles (OCS) DNF 10 9 10 44 12th 2658 Sephen Potter Alex Potter Ullswater Yacht Club 11 (DNF) 12 12 11 46 13th 22040 Julia Wilson Andrew Wilson Ullswater Yacht Club (DNS) DNS 13 13 DNC 56 14th 2374 Richard Hudson Ian Hudson Bough Beech SC (DNF) DNC DNC DNC DNC 60