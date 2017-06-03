Please select your home edition
Scottish Hansa Class TT at Clyde Cruising Club, Bardowie Loch

by Moira Campbell today at 6:50 am 3 June 2017
Hansa Scottish TT at Bardowie © Moira Campbell

A wet, dreich, windless day greeted sailors and supporters and sailing was postponed until 11am when a slight breeze arrived.

Race one was started but the fickle breeze played hide and seek. The Castle Semple lads showed their recent race training had been good by holding 1st, 2nd and 3rd positions. Craig Holland leading right up to the last buoy when Steve Bramwell eased by him to take 1st place by only 0.02 of a minute! The fleet waited on the water for the breeze to reappear but gave up and were towed back for lunch.

As we were eating, the sky darkened and thunder was heard, then lightning flashed closer and closer until an ear splitting crash and eye blinding flash caused the race officer to declare racing over for the day. What a storm then ensued, not from the folk sheltering in the club house but the tropical monsoon outside!

Overall Results:

1st Steve Bramwell (Castle Semple)
2nd Craig Holland (Castle Semple)
3rd Stewart Caldwell (Castle Semple)
4th Rory McKinna (CCC@ Bardowie)
5th Laura Cammidge (CCC@Bardowie)
6th Theo Low (CCC@Bardowie)

