RS Aero Baltic Cup at Kalevi Jahtklubi, Tallinn, Estonia

RS Aeros at the Baltic Cup in Tallinn, Estonia © Aleksandr Abrosimov RS Aeros at the Baltic Cup in Tallinn, Estonia © Aleksandr Abrosimov

by RS Aero International Class Association today at 6:43 am

The RS Aero Baltic Cup Estonia was held in collaboration with the Kalevi Yacht Club Championships with the Lasers from the Pirita Olympic Harbour in Tallinn. A concentrated group of sailors from three countries, Estonia, Russia and Austria participated with the races were held in medium and light breezes.

RS Aero Europeans silver medallist Kristo Ounap won overall with three firsts. Whilst Ants Haavel and Oleg Egipte won a race each it was the consistency of Liina Kolk which took 2nd overall and the title of first Lady. Russian RS Aero sailor Vlad Ivanovskiy showed good form with two 2nds whilst Finn Olympian Deniss Karpak struggled in the lighter breeze to finish 6th.

As is customary, Kristo was flung from a great height into the harbour to celebrate his victory!

Next main RS Aero event in Tallinn is the RS Aero Eastern Baltic Championship from 9/10 September. With split fleets the available RS Aeros will be used in rotation with many races and quick changes of sailors in and out of boats after races allowing a large entry.

Keep in touch with RS Aero international news and events via the Class website at www.rsaerosailing.org and facebook group at www.facebook.com/groups/rsaeroclass

Overall Results:

Pos Sail No Helm Club R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 Total Nett 1st 1871 Kristo Ounap Pirita SPK 1 ‑3 1 3 1 9 6 2nd 1873 Liina Kolk SMS 3 ‑5 3 2 4 17 12 3rd 1781 Ants Haavel Pirita SPK 4 1 ‑6 6 3 20 14 4th 1875 Vladislav Ivanovskiy YC Sankt­Petersburg Russia 5 2 2 5 ‑6 20 14 5th 1877 Oleg Egipte KJK/ RS Sailors ‑6 6 5 1 5 23 17 6th 1876 Deniss Karpak SK Karpak ST 7 4 ‑9 4 2 26 17 7th 1085 Sander Puppart Pirita SPK 2 7 4 ‑9 9 31 22 8th 1831 Christian Tschida YSTM Austria 8 8 ‑9 9 9 43 34