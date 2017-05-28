Please select your home edition
Shadow Neoprene Top
Shadow Neoprene Top

RS Aero Baltic Cup at Kalevi Jahtklubi, Tallinn, Estonia

27-28 May 2017
RS Aeros at the Baltic Cup in Tallinn, Estonia © Aleksandr Abrosimov

The RS Aero Baltic Cup Estonia was held in collaboration with the Kalevi Yacht Club Championships with the Lasers from the Pirita Olympic Harbour in Tallinn. A concentrated group of sailors from three countries, Estonia, Russia and Austria participated with the races were held in medium and light breezes.

RS Aero Europeans silver medallist Kristo Ounap won overall with three firsts. Whilst Ants Haavel and Oleg Egipte won a race each it was the consistency of Liina Kolk which took 2nd overall and the title of first Lady. Russian RS Aero sailor Vlad Ivanovskiy showed good form with two 2nds whilst Finn Olympian Deniss Karpak struggled in the lighter breeze to finish 6th.

As is customary, Kristo was flung from a great height into the harbour to celebrate his victory!

Next main RS Aero event in Tallinn is the RS Aero Eastern Baltic Championship from 9/10 September. With split fleets the available RS Aeros will be used in rotation with many races and quick changes of sailors in and out of boats after races allowing a large entry.

RS Aeros at the Baltic Cup in Tallinn, Estonia - photo © Aleksandr Abrosimov
RS Aeros at the Baltic Cup in Tallinn, Estonia - photo © Aleksandr Abrosimov

Keep in touch with RS Aero international news and events via the Class website at www.rsaerosailing.org and facebook group at www.facebook.com/groups/rsaeroclass

Overall Results:

PosSail NoHelmClub R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 Total Nett
1st 1871Kristo Ounap Pirita SPK 1‑313196
2nd 1873Liina Kolk SMS 3‑53241712
3rd 1781Ants Haavel Pirita SPK 41‑6632014
4th 1875Vladislav Ivanovskiy YC Sankt­Petersburg Russia5225‑62014
5th 1877Oleg Egipte KJK/ RS Sailors ‑665152317
6th 1876Deniss Karpak SK Karpak ST 74‑9422617
7th 1085Sander Puppart Pirita SPK 274‑993122
8th 1831Christian Tschida YSTM Austria88‑9994334
