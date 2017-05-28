RS Aero Baltic Cup at Kalevi Jahtklubi, Tallinn, Estonia
by RS Aero International Class Association today at 6:43 am
27-28 May 2017
RS Aeros at the Baltic Cup in Tallinn, Estonia © Aleksandr Abrosimov
The RS Aero Baltic Cup Estonia was held in collaboration with the Kalevi Yacht Club Championships with the Lasers from the Pirita Olympic Harbour in Tallinn. A concentrated group of sailors from three countries, Estonia, Russia and Austria participated with the races were held in medium and light breezes.
RS Aero Europeans silver medallist Kristo Ounap won overall with three firsts. Whilst Ants Haavel and Oleg Egipte won a race each it was the consistency of Liina Kolk which took 2nd overall and the title of first Lady. Russian RS Aero sailor Vlad Ivanovskiy showed good form with two 2nds whilst Finn Olympian Deniss Karpak struggled in the lighter breeze to finish 6th.
As is customary, Kristo was flung from a great height into the harbour to celebrate his victory!
Next main RS Aero event in Tallinn is the RS Aero Eastern Baltic Championship from 9/10 September. With split fleets the available RS Aeros will be used in rotation with many races and quick changes of sailors in and out of boats after races allowing a large entry.
Keep in touch with RS Aero international news and events via the Class website at www.rsaerosailing.org and facebook group at www.facebook.com/groups/rsaeroclass
Overall Results:
|Pos
|Sail No
|Helm
|Club
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|R5
|Total
|Nett
|1st
|1871
|Kristo Ounap
|Pirita SPK
|1
|‑3
|1
|3
|1
|9
|6
|2nd
|1873
|Liina Kolk
|SMS
|3
|‑5
|3
|2
|4
|17
|12
|3rd
|1781
|Ants Haavel
|Pirita SPK
|4
|1
|‑6
|6
|3
|20
|14
|4th
|1875
|Vladislav Ivanovskiy
|YC SanktPetersburg
Russia
|5
|2
|2
|5
|‑6
|20
|14
|5th
|1877
|Oleg Egipte
|KJK/ RS Sailors
|‑6
|6
|5
|1
|5
|23
|17
|6th
|1876
|Deniss Karpak
|SK Karpak ST
|7
|4
|‑9
|4
|2
|26
|17
|7th
|1085
|Sander Puppart
|Pirita SPK
|2
|7
|4
|‑9
|9
|31
|22
|8th
|1831
|Christian Tschida
|YSTM
Austria
|8
|8
|‑9
|9
|9
|43
|34
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY
Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!