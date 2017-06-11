Please select your home edition
Edition
Ancasta Botin Fast40
Product Feature
Harken Classic Gloves
Harken Classic Gloves
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Olympic rivalry renewed in Santander

by Daniel Smith, World Sailing today at 8:36 pm 4-11 June 2017
Brazil and New Zealand neck and neck at Rio 2016 © Sailing Energy / World Sailing

The World Cup Series Final in Santander, Spain will see a familiar rivalry renewed when racing commences on Tuesday 6 June.

Rio 2016 Olympic gold medallists Martine Grael and Kahena Kunze (BRA) will face off against silver medallists Alex Maloney and Molly Meech (NZL) for the first time since the Olympic Games.

The teams were locked in a famous duel at Rio 2016 where it was a four-way shootout for the three available medals. Grael and Kunze beat Maloney and Meech by just two seconds to claim a memorable gold medal in front of an ecstatic home crowd. Denmark's Jena Mai Hansen and Katja Salskov Iversen completed the podium with Tamara Echegoyen and Berta Betanzos (ESP) finishing out of the medals.

For the gold medallists, Grael and Kunze, they wasted no time in getting back on the campaign trail for Tokyo 2020 after Rio 2016. The pair dominated the American and French legs of the 2017 World Cup Series and come into the Final in great form.

Meanwhile, Maloney and Meech took the opportunity to step away from the Women's Skiff after Rio 2016 to enjoy a period of rest and try some new projects. The dynamic duo got stuck in to some M32 racing with the Magenta Project but announced their intentions to campaign for Tokyo 2020 earlier this year and Santander marks their return.

Whilst the Brazilians got straight back into the groove, Maloney has no regrets about delaying her comeback with Meech. "We need to be fully committed to another Olympic campaign," she commented, "and there was a danger of going through the motions if we had kept going straight after Rio.

"Having a really long break was challenging because we have been sailing all our lives but it was also necessary because there was so much anticipation and build-up to Rio."

It's been just under 10 months since Rio 2016 and Maloney is delighted to be back in the boat park racing in the 49erFX once again, "At Santander, we want to put a really good event together. We are getting back into it after a long break and we want to see how we measure up against the other teams.

"We're not putting too much pressure on ourselves in our first regatta back but we want to see how we stack up against other teams and I'm sure they will be looking out for us as well. In the last Olympic cycle, we were one of the teams who were always there to compete for medals and, while we won't have a target on our backs, we are ones to watch."

The target in Santander is well and truly placed on Grael and Kunze after they dominated the pack of racers in Miami, USA in January and Hyeres, France in April.

Further contenders in the 49erFX fleet include World #2 Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey (GBR), World #5 Helene Naess and Marie Ronningen (NOR) and World #6 Victoria Travascio and Maria Branz (ARG).

More than 250 sailors from 41 nations have registered to race across the ten Olympic events and Open Kiteboarding at the World Cup Final. Racing for all commences at 12:00 local time on Tuesday 6 June.

A week of fleet racing will culminate in the Live Medal Races on Saturday 10 and Sunday 11 June which will be streamed on the YachtsandYachting.com homepage.

Santander ready for the week of racing - photo © Pedro Martinez / Sailing Energy / World Sailing
Santander ready for the week of racing - photo © Pedro Martinez / Sailing Energy / World Sailing
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Leading experts appointed
To World Sailing's Sustainability Commission Following the announcement of World Sailing's sustainability strategy in November 2016, the international federation of the sport has appointed a leading group of experts to its first sustainability commission which will be chaired by Mike Golding OBE. Posted today at 5:42 pm 2017 Finn World Masters preview
Fleet poised for Caribbean encounter in Barbados One hundred and thirty seven Finns from 21 countries are waiting on a beautiful sandy beach under the brilliant blue skies of Barbados as the 2017 Finn World Masters was officially opened Sunday night at the Barbados Yacht Club. Posted today at 6:36 am Open top bus welcome
For World Cup Final sailors in Santander Sailors from 41 nations received an open top bus welcome at the 2017 World Cup Series Final opening ceremony in Santander, Spain. Posted on 4 Jun D-Zeros and Lasers at Clevedon
Some great sailing in the bay Champagne sailing conditions greeted visitors who travelled from Netley, Cransley, Emsworth, Hitchin, Bartley, Bowmoor and as far away as Yorkshire. OOD Ian Hotchkiss set an Olympic style triangle sausage course in the bay. Posted on 4 Jun World Cup Final challenge awaits
British crews set for invitation-only event Britain's sailors set to take on the world's best at the invitation-only Sailing World Cup Final in Santander. Posted on 4 Jun Santander return for Olympic sailing
For the finale of Sailing's 2017 World Cup Series Olympic sailing will make a return to Santander, Spain for the finale of Sailing's 2017 World Cup Series from 4-11 June 2017. Posted on 30 May World Sailing outline long-term priorities
At 2017 Mid-Year Meeting in Singapore World Sailing, the international federation of the sport, today (8 May 2017) outlined its long-term priority areas as the meeting of the World Sailing Council concluded at the 2017 Mid-Year Meeting in Singapore. Posted on 8 May World Cup Series standings released
Ahead of the Santander Final The overall results for Sailing's 2017 World Cup Series, the pinnacle Series of Olympic class racing, has been published ahead of the Santander Final. Posted on 2 May The world of sport welcomed in Aarhus
IOC President Thomas Bach at the ASOIF annual dinner Kim Andersen, World Sailing President, welcomed IOC President Thomas Bach and Association of Summer Olympic International Federations (ASOIF) President Francesco Ricci Bitti to Aarhus – the Sailing Capital of Denmark. Posted on 4 Apr Para World Sailing Strategic Plan
Heading in the right direction following IPC President visit On 28 March 2017, Sir Philip Craven, International Paralympic Committee (IPC) President met with senior World Sailing officials, receiving an update on the progress the world governing body is making in its Para World Sailing Strategic Plan. Posted on 30 Mar

Upcoming Events

Royal Cork YC IRC Irish Cruiser Racing National Championships for IRC
Royal Cork YC- 9 Jun to 11 Jun Grafham Water SC Flying Fifteen Southern Traveller for Flying Fifteen
Grafham Water SC- 10 Jun to 11 Jun Bala SC RS400 Open Meeting for RS400
Bala SC- 10 Jun to 11 Jun Sutton Bingham SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Sutton Bingham SC- 10 Jun Thorpe Bay YC Hurricane 5.9 SX TT Open Meeting for Hurricane 5.9 SX
Thorpe Bay YC- 10 Jun to 11 Jun Grafham Water SC Flying Fifteen Open Meeting for Flying Fifteen
Grafham Water SC- 10 Jun to 11 Jun Medley SC British Moth Open Meeting + Bossoms Cup for British Moth
Medley SC- 10 Jun Royal Tay YC Squib Scottish champs for Squib
Royal Tay YC- 10 Jun to 11 Jun Waldringfield SC Laser and Laser Radial Open Meeting for Laser and Laser Radial
Waldringfield SC- 10 Jun Hayling Island SC Contender Open Meeting for Contender
Hayling Island SC- 10 Jun to 11 Jun
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy