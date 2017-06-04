Please select your home edition
Dubarry Women's Open Keelboat Championship at Hamble River Sailing Club

by Trevor Pountain today at 8:24 pm 3-4 June 2017

The ninth Dubarry Women's Open Keelboat Championship was hosted by HRSC over the weekend of 3rd and 4th June 2017, and sailed in the central Solent.

A record number of 20 boats and some 150 women turned out, to continue the growth of this weekend, as the go to event for women's keelboat sailing. This number included the welcome return of the J80 fleet as well as good numbers in both IRC Class 1 and IRC Class 2.

Notable newcomers were the Royal Navy Team led by Laura Blagden in the J109 Jolly Jack Tar. This was first time a complete crew of serving women have turned out to represent the Navy. How appropriate on the centenary of the WRNS. If six races in two days were not enough, half the crew were going to sea on Monday for the day job. The ladies from the Senior Service were keen to lay down a challenge to the RAF and Army women for next year, so that Jolly Jack Tar can win the 2018 services prize. After a number of years of pestering, Southampton sailmaker Nicky Octon turned up for the first time in the Corby 35 NJOS. Another new Corby was the 25, M,Enfin!?, entered by HRSC's own Sophie Chudziak.

The forecast was for sun and wind from various points west, so CRO Kathy Smalley, with a heavily female gender biased group of Hamble's finest, set up station between Jonathan Janson (4Q) and Hamble Yacht Services (4V). There was quite a bit of north in the westerly, so to warm the crews up Race 1 featured a triangle and a sausage. The size of the triangle depended on the class you were in.

Blackjack 2 at the Dubarry Women's Open Keelboat Championship 2017 - photo © Trevor Pountain
Blackjack 2 at the Dubarry Women's Open Keelboat Championship 2017 - photo © Trevor Pountain

Defending overall champions J111, Journeymaker II, Louise Makin were in the Class 1 start, but were forced to take third place at the end behind the J122 R&W, Jo Quigly, in second and J88 J-Dream, Becky Walford, in first, proving that the J88 can sail to its handicap. Jolly Jack Tar, Laura Blagden, got off to a blistering start in Class 2 winning from Dubarry WOKC regulars, Black Jack II, Annie Kelly and the much improved Berret Half Tonner, Chimp, Amanda Marino. The J80 Class saw Jitterbug, Clare Carden, win the first race ahead of Wildcat 111, Lucy Burn and Josie Gliddon in North's Peloton.

Regular Solent Sailors will know that when there is some north in it the wind is seldom from a steady direction, and so it proved for Race 2. The pressure was gradually building however, and for crews who do not normally sail together the rest of the year, the sailing became more challenging. By Race 3, normal service was resumed in terms of direction with a classic south-westerly coming up from Lymington. The pressure, however, continued to build with 20-23 knots across the race course which concentrates the minds of most sailors.

J-Dream at the Dubarry Women's Open Keelboat Championship 2017 - photo © Trevor Pountain
J-Dream at the Dubarry Women's Open Keelboat Championship 2017 - photo © Trevor Pountain

By the end of Day 1, North's Peloton, with their "young and vibrant crew" (their words not mine!) had proved that maturity, experience and the ability to hold a J88 up in a blow gave them two bullets in races 2 & 3. Jitterbug was lying in second and Wildcat 111 in third. In Class 2, Blackjack 11 also went top of the leader board with two wins, from J92 Nightjar, the Scorpion Class Association, and Chimp. The same pattern led to Jouneymaker II, leading Class 1 from R&W and Mat 12, Night Owl 2, sailed by Julie Fawcett with Dubarry WOKC chief organiser Jen Smyth on board. The highlight of day one was a double broach by J88 J-Dream near the leeward mark in Race 3, which meant that Nikki Woodroffe had to hang on to the boom, not once, but twice to avoid getting anything worse than wet legs and tired arms.

Day two dawned and there was an eerie quiet over Hamble as the women sailors recovered from the infamous "frocks and flip-flops" party the night before. Cruelly, the start times were half an hour earlier on Sunday and it seemed that the committee boat, Implacable, was going out of the Hamble on its own until, slowly but surely all 20 competitors made it to the start area just south west of Royal Southern (4S).

The breeze was already SW and indeed it would not vary all day in direction, so Kathy Smalley was able to set up for a series of windward/leewards using East Knoll (4H) as the windward mark and Royal Southern (4S) as the leeward mark. Although not becoming as strong as Saturday afternoons conditions the wind built to the upper teens in strength, which gave champagne sailing for those suffering from the previous night's Prosecco. It also gave the opportunity for spectacular downwind legs and the odd incident or two.

The first to go home early was NJOS, Nicky Octon, with "a problem with their jib". At least they know a sailmaker! The J80, Jitterbug managed the "mother of all wraps" on the last downwind leg of Race 4, and though they eventually recovered the red cloth, whilst disappearing towards Ryde, they decided to call it a day.

Race 6 brought the most interesting incident. The Scorpion (what's in a name!) Class Association's Nightjar stung Backjack II up the transom with their bowsprit, as they surfed down a wave, which led to a bit of a cuddle before both retired. Fortunately, no one was hurt.

Wildcat 3 at the Dubarry Women's Open Keelboat Championship 2017 - photo © Trevor Pountain
Wildcat 3 at the Dubarry Women's Open Keelboat Championship 2017 - photo © Trevor Pountain

And so, as they say, to the results. In the J80 Class, those wily old birds on North's Peloton managed to discard their first race 3rd and end up with a perfect score. The ever improving Seafire, Ali Hinds, came second and Wildcat 3, Lucy Burn was third. In Class 2, the bump up the rear end did not stop Blackjack 11 from winning by a good margin from Amanda Marino and crew in Chimp. The Royal Navy women in Jolly Jack Tar, Laura Blagden, sailed a consistent series to take third place. Army and Airforce women be warned. Journeymaker II, Louie Makin, with only a slightly wet spinnaker trawl to their name all weekend, came home 2 points ahead of R&W, Jo Quigley in second with J-Dream, Becky Walford third.

All that remained was the naming of the overall champions. When questioned about the formula used, Kathy Smalley gave a very credible answer which ended with "and multiply by the first number you thought of". There was of course no supplementary question.

It was a close run thing between the three class winners. Blackjack 11 scored 24.95, Journeymaker II scored 24.75, but the champions with 22.36 were Josie Gliddon, Jody Slater, Becs Reynolds Jones, Jane Saunders and Rebecca Sykes in North's Peleton. Once again thanks go to Dubarry for some super prizes and the team at HRSC for running the event.

The event raised money for two charities, Breast Cancer Care and the Hamble Lifeboat, which still being counted as I write this.

Next year will be the 10th Dubarry Women's Open Keelboat Championship, which will be quite a milestone. The date will be announced shortly when the final RORC and JOG dates have been confirmed.

