Please select your home edition
Edition
Plas Menai 2015
Product Feature
Elite Therm Mid Layer Jacket
Elite Therm Mid Layer Jacket
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Vane 36R Leech Cup at Fleetwood Model Yacht Club

by Tony Wilson today at 8:05 pm 3 June 2017
Vane 36R Leech Cup at Fleetwood © Rob Wheeler

Early doors and only John Plant and Peter Jackson with boats at the ready had turned up for the day. With only two boats it was looking highly unlikely that any sailing was to be done - this class of boat seems to definitely be in the decline. A couple of sail trims later, then on cue Rob Wheeler and Tony Wilson turned up.

Rob had been promised assistance from the master of all sailing vessels Derek Priestly to help with his new venture and first delve into the world of Vane. Tony, although only down to help for the day to fend off with a pole, also had a boat thrust in front of him to sail for his first time ever. Tony, welcome to team Eric.

Four Vane boats all rigged in 'B' and a total of 3 ups and downs of the lake will actually count as a race. Derek had promised his son-in-law some help with house moving, so he could only stop until lunch anyway.

Rob had a nice boat 'Sybora' and it looked a bit superior to the rest of the fleet.

Vane 36R Leech Cup at Fleetwood - photo © Rob Wheeler
Vane 36R Leech Cup at Fleetwood - photo © Rob Wheeler

First up was John and Tony and there's no better way of learning than a bit of hands-on experience. Tony had only helped in the past and was now finding out the hard way, but with Eric and his boat 'Yard of Sail' he was in good hands.

John's boat was pointing better and looked more upright, so won the first leg. Peter and Rob were to go next and Derek had done some nice fine tuning to take his first beat giving them also 3 points.

The run was a bit different as John seemed to be having some difficulty and Tony nearly got down the lake in one go, two points for Tony. Rob was also able to sail centrally. Down the lake he took another couple of points.

Vane 36R Leech Cup at Fleetwood - photo © Rob Wheeler
Vane 36R Leech Cup at Fleetwood - photo © Rob Wheeler

Up to lunchtime seemed to be a repeat of each person's progress and it was Rob that had ruled the morning with Tony in second place.

Each had all sailed each other and it was enough to call it a day or even a competition, but it was only midday and hardly worth getting out of bed for a couple of hours of racing.

Derek had now left us but Ian had turned up. It was decided to race a second round and for the newbies to add to their knowledge in Vane steerage, rather than go home to whatever mundane task may be waiting for them.

Vane 36R Leech Cup at Fleetwood - photo © Rob Wheeler
Vane 36R Leech Cup at Fleetwood - photo © Rob Wheeler

John had now sorted out his earlier rudder issues and was able to run a lot better down the lake. Although Peter hadn't actually got a single point in the morning, he was now starting to enjoy it and make some progress and sneaked a couple of wins.

Rob had an unfortunate rubbing along the bank with his boat causing a shroud wire to break free as he was unable to catch the boat due to some family guy crabbing in the way.

A harsh old fashioned ruling, but with Rob's retirement all points gained by him or against him were wiped out from the score sheet. Rob felt he was unable to continue as a further couple of issues compounded his boat problems.

Vane 36R Leech Cup at Fleetwood - photo © Rob Wheeler
Vane 36R Leech Cup at Fleetwood - photo © Rob Wheeler

With the remaining guys sailing it was eventually John Plant that won the day.

Helpers are always welcome or to just come along and watch. You never know, you might be able to have a go at this free sailing. No batteries included.

Thanks today for Eric's loan of a boat and his Race Officer duties and also to the extra mates of the day, Ian and Brian. Also for the great pictures by Rob Wheeler. Looking forward to the next event.

Overall Results:

1st John Plant 16pts
2nd Tony Wilson 9pts
3rd Peter Jackson 6pts

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

IOM Worlds at Pierrelatte
A great week in France for the British skippers What a week, what an advert for our sport, and what stiff competition! Reports from Facebook started to come in from the middle of the week prior to the event, the early settlers in their campervans reporting a good venue and fine weather. Posted today at 2:43 pm LTSC RC Yachting May Championship
11 entrants race in a cool breeze The May championships on the 16th saw 11 entrants gather on a cool but otherwise pleasant evening with a small but workable breeze. Posted on 21 May RC Laser TT at Fairhaven Lake
Including racing with a FPV camera unit Fairhaven Lake was the pleasant location for the Laser guys. On arrival it was nice to see that at least 10 cars were already parked up along the roadside as there may have been some confusion to the location and date. Posted on 20 May Marblehead Vane Classics
A rewarding weekend Six boats entered what was to be a very rewarding weekend. Three for each class but there was four Trophies up for grabs, two for each class. Vintage era is 1930 - 1960 and Classics up to the 1980's. Posted on 15 May A first for radio sailing at IOM Worlds
Live action from every race in Pierrelatte, France Sailing is said not to be a spectator sport because of the difficulty of televising it. However radio sailing really is a spectator sport, because all the action happens within eyesight from the control area. Posted on 14 May International One Metre Worlds preview
76 of the world's best radio sailing skippers head for France This week 76 of the world's best radio sailing skippers will descend on the southern French town of Pierrelatte for the 12th IOM Class World Championship to be held since it all began back in 1994. Posted on 11 May MYA Scottish District Wooden IOM Championship
Racing at Tayside Radio Sailing Club on Forfar Loch On Saturday, 6th May the MYA Scottish District Wooden IOM Championship was hosted by Tayside Radio Sailing Club at their home waters of Forfar Loch. Posted on 10 May RC Mustangs at Fleetwood
First Quarter 2017 Colin has done a sterling job in keeping the Mustang guys on their toes for the regular Tuesday afternoon meetings. Once the lake was eventually refilled and the water had settled again the sailing was good. Posted on 10 May RC Lasers at Fleetwood
Northern Summer Series Round 2 Fleetwood Model Boating lake was the venue for the second RC Laser Northern event. Rumour is that this purpose built boating pool is the largest in Europe. So what a great place for sailing our model yachts. Posted on 1 May Vane 36R Topham Trophy
Non-radio sailing at Fleetwood This was the second small yacht free sailing vane race of the year, and again low in numbers due to the unpopularity of this non-radio, although magic, class. Posted on 28 Apr

Upcoming Events

Royal Cork YC IRC Irish Cruiser Racing National Championships for IRC
Royal Cork YC- 9 Jun to 11 Jun Grafham Water SC Flying Fifteen Southern Traveller for Flying Fifteen
Grafham Water SC- 10 Jun to 11 Jun Bala SC RS400 Open Meeting for RS400
Bala SC- 10 Jun to 11 Jun Sutton Bingham SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Sutton Bingham SC- 10 Jun Thorpe Bay YC Hurricane 5.9 SX TT Open Meeting for Hurricane 5.9 SX
Thorpe Bay YC- 10 Jun to 11 Jun Grafham Water SC Flying Fifteen Open Meeting for Flying Fifteen
Grafham Water SC- 10 Jun to 11 Jun Medley SC British Moth Open Meeting + Bossoms Cup for British Moth
Medley SC- 10 Jun Royal Tay YC Squib Scottish champs for Squib
Royal Tay YC- 10 Jun to 11 Jun Waldringfield SC Laser and Laser Radial Open Meeting for Laser and Laser Radial
Waldringfield SC- 10 Jun Hayling Island SC Contender Open Meeting for Contender
Hayling Island SC- 10 Jun to 11 Jun
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy