Dynema® Shockcord: Steve Cockerill explains why it's worth the money

Rooster Dyneema® Shock Cord © Rooster Sailing Rooster Dyneema® Shock Cord © Rooster Sailing

by Steve Cockerill, Rooster Sailing today at 5:51 pm

Having used normal Shock Cord and now the Dyneema® Shock Cord, I can vouch for the Dyneema® Shock Cord every time.

The slack in the system is much easier to take up as the Dyneema® outer braid has a lower coefficient of friction – it's more slippery than normal elastic. With the extra strength in the Dyneema®, the elastic is never over-stressed and so it lasts a lot longer.

I hope you find my test rig a useful proof:

More information at www.roostersailing.com/pd/Rooster-Dyneema-Shock-Cord_106711.htm