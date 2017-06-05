Please select your home edition
Dynema® Shockcord: Steve Cockerill explains why it's worth the money

by Steve Cockerill, Rooster Sailing today at 5:51 pm 5 June 2017
Rooster Dyneema® Shock Cord © Rooster Sailing

Having used normal Shock Cord and now the Dyneema® Shock Cord, I can vouch for the Dyneema® Shock Cord every time.

The slack in the system is much easier to take up as the Dyneema® outer braid has a lower coefficient of friction – it's more slippery than normal elastic. With the extra strength in the Dyneema®, the elastic is never over-stressed and so it lasts a lot longer.

I hope you find my test rig a useful proof:

More information at www.roostersailing.com/pd/Rooster-Dyneema-Shock-Cord_106711.htm

