Celebrate Antigua & Barbuda Day with Sunsail at Cowes Week

by Sunsail Events today at 3:00 pm 29 July - 5 August 2017

With over 20 of the Sunsail fleet already booked for Cowes Week, the regatta promises exciting racing and fun social events. We are delighted to announce that Saturday 29th July will be Antigua & Barbuda Day with Sunsail, sponsored by the Antigua & Barbuda Tourist Board. Enjoy a day of sailing, followed by complimentary rum cocktails and entertainment in the Sunsail hospitality area.

With just a few yachts left available for Cowes Week, choose from the following ideas to get you on the water for the biggest sailing event of the year:

  • Father's Day – treat your dad to a day's sailing at Cowes Week with an individual Crew Place Package for just £245 – maybe on Antigua & Barbuda Day!

  • Whole Yacht Daily Package - for companies or groups of friends and family, with Sunsail skipper, from just £1,800 + VAT per yacht. £180 per person for up to 10 people!

  • Full Week Bareboat Charter from £9,815 + VAT per yacht.

  • Full Week Skippered Charter from £12,995 + VAT per yacht.

Round the Island Race (1st July 2017)

Join up to 1,700 yachts and 16,000 sailors, one of the largest multi-class regattas in the world. Competitors come from all over the UK and Europe to take part in the 50 nautical mile course.

We have bare boat and skippered charters that we can tailor to you needs. Hire of a Sunsail Match First 40 from 1900 hrs on Thursday to 1700 hrs on Sunday.

  • Overnight marina berths in Cowes Yacht Haven
  • Race entry fees into the Sunsail Match First 40 class
  • Support from the Sunsail team for the duration of the event
  • Yacht coded and equipped to sail with 12 people

Call us to discuss your personal package. Contact our Events Team on Tel: 023 9222 2221 or Email:

Find out more here...

