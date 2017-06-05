Please select your home edition
Edition
Plas Menai 2015
Product Feature
Rooster Aquapro Sailing Gloves
Rooster Aquapro Sailing Gloves
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Leading experts appointed to World Sailing's Sustainability Commission

by Daniel Smith, World Sailing today at 5:42 pm 5 June 2017

Following the announcement of World Sailing's sustainability strategy in November 2016, the international federation of the sport has appointed a leading group of experts to its first sustainability commission which will be chaired by Mike Golding OBE.

One of the world's most accomplished and successful offshore sailors, Golding will lead a group of independent experts, thought leaders and distinguished sailors. Each member of the Sustainability Commission has a common passion and desire to drive sustainability within sailing and the marine industry forward.

The World Sailing Sustainability Commission members are:

  • Mike Golding OBE (GBR) – Chairman
  • Mark Orams (NZL)
  • Jill Savery (USA)
  • Will Oxley (AUS)
  • Stratis Andreadis (GRE)
  • James Blake (GBR)
  • Emily Penn (GBR)
  • Stephanie Draper (GBR)
Further information on each member of the commission is available below.

Today's announcement falls on World Environment Day, the United Nations' most important day for encouraging worldwide awareness and action for the protection of the environment.

Since it began in 1972, global citizens have organized many thousands of events, from neighbourhood clean-ups, to action against wildlife crime, to replanting forests.

As part of World Environment Day, World Sailing encourages followers to get involved and share a photo or video of their favourite place in nature to sail using #WorldEnvironmentDay or #WithNature and explain why it's special. Read more here - worldenvironmentday.global/how-celebrate/picture-all-places-matter

Furthermore, Dan Reading has been appointed as World Sailing's Sustainability Programme Manager, joining from the environmental programme of the Royal Yachting Association and British Marine, the leisure marine trade association.

Reading was London 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Sailing Competition Sustainability Manager and has worked with several organisations implementing sustainable event management systems including Land Rover Ben Ainslie Racing and the Weymouth and Portland National Sailing Academy.

On his appointed, Reading commented, "I'm thrilled to have been appointed to deliver World Sailing's Sustainability Programme; I look forward to working with a variety of stakeholders across World Sailing's network.

"As someone who enjoys getting out on the water, I have a natural passion for our environment. I know thousands of sailors across the world want to be able to reduce their environmental impact at the same time as raising awareness of global issues that affect our playground.

"As sailors, we are in a privileged position to see first-hand the health of our oceans and waterways and through my new role, and with guidance from the sustainability commission, we will deliver an ambitious programme that recognises and collaborates with some of the great projects already being undertaken."

World Sailing released its sustainability strategy at the 2016 Annual Conference in Barcelona, Spain. The strategy will ensure that World Sailing, its members and partners have a framework that delivers fact-based tangible benefit across the three pillars of sustainability – environmentally, social and economically.

Following the identification of risks and opportunities, eight objectives to drive the strategy have been set. These include:

  • Protect and enhance sailing's waters and the wider water environment
  • Promote research into the impact of sailing on the environment
  • Encourage a robust approach to sustainability across the sports and its supporting affiliated industries
  • Minimise World Sailing's carbon footprint and promote resource efficiency across the Sport
  • Create a sound economic base for World Sailing and the Sport
  • Provide and promote safe and collaborative working environments
  • Develop diverse and inclusive operations, promoting sailing in an open and accessible way to increase participation
  • Communicate the benefits and importance of sustainability and facilitate stakeholder engagement in the delivery of this strategy
Find out more and read World Sailing's Sustainability Strategy here.

World Sailing's Official Technology Partner, SAP and Automotive Partner, Volvo Ocean Race, Volvo Group and Volvo Car Group have pledged their support to working with World Sailing on sustainability programmes.

The first meeting of the Sustainability Commission will take place later this year.

About the Sustainability Commission Members

Mike Golding OBE (GBR)
One of the world's most accomplished and successful offshore sailors. An IMOCA and FICO world champion, Mike has consistently achieved winning performances in the most prestigious round the world and transoceanic race events. After numerous world records and successes in various sailing disciplines, both crewed and solo, Mike's passion for the sport in all its forms remains undiminished.

Mark Orams (NZL)
Professor Mark Orams has a diverse background in sailing. He was a member of the crew of Steinlager 2 the winner of the 1989/90 Whitbread Round the World Yacht Race and was a member of Team New Zealand's America's Cup defences in 2000 and 2003. He is a professor of Marine Recreation, Sport and Tourism at the Auckland University of Technology in New Zealand and has specific interests in marine conservation, marine protected areas and marine mammal tourism.

Jill Savery (USA)
Jill Savery is a 1996 Olympic Gold Medalist, 8-time World Champion and an International Swimming Hall of Fame Inductee in the sport of synchronized swimming. Jill is a sustainability advisor and consultant, public speaker, University graduate school instructor, and author (Sustainability and Sport, 2011, one of the first books in the sustainability and sport field).

Will Oxley (AUS)
A lifelong sailor and is passionate about the ocean and the health of the marine environment. His sailing experience includes five round the world races, most recently as navigator on CAMPER and then Alvimedica in the last two Volvo Ocean Races. Will's previous career was as a Coral Reef Ecologist.

Stratis Andreadis (GRE)
A lifelong sailor, Stratis Andreadis has worked in World Sailing's Match Racing Committee, Rankings sub-committee and Youth Match Racing working party. Since 2011 he has created regattas in his native Greece and worked on alternative ways of developing sailing. In 2013 he co-founded the first sustainable fashion startup focused on storytelling from the rich heritage of yachting and yacht racing.

James Blake (GBR)
James Blake is an Associate Professor in naval architecture at the University of Southampton, specialising in yacht and high performance craft and marine safety and environmental engineering. James is passionate about improving the sustainability of yacht structures and construction and alongside serving on the International Ship and Offshore Structures Congress in Sailing Yacht Design and Structural Longevity researches the use of natural fibres and bioresins for structural composites.

Stephanie Draper (GBR)
Stephanie is an expert in collaborative processes, change and sustainable development. Steph's background combines science and change management. Following her Masters in Environment and Conservation, she worked at the Industrial Society, specialising in strategy and change consultancy. Stephanie is co-founder and chair of the Sustainable Shipping Initiative, a trustee of the Travel Foundation and member of the Firmenich Sustainability Board.

Emily Penn (GBR)
Emily Penn is an ocean advocate and skipper. She has spent the past decade leading sailing expeditions to study, expose and tackle environmental challenges from the Tropics to the Arctic, largely through the organisation she co-founded, Pangaea Explorations. With a focus on ocean plastic pollution, Emily's mission to activate a community of changemakers is realised through her work at eXXpedition and Parley for the Oceans.

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Open top bus welcome
For World Cup Final sailors in Santander Sailors from 41 nations received an open top bus welcome at the 2017 World Cup Series Final opening ceremony in Santander, Spain. Posted on 4 Jun Santander return for Olympic sailing
For the finale of Sailing's 2017 World Cup Series Olympic sailing will make a return to Santander, Spain for the finale of Sailing's 2017 World Cup Series from 4-11 June 2017. Posted on 30 May World Sailing outline long-term priorities
At 2017 Mid-Year Meeting in Singapore World Sailing, the international federation of the sport, today (8 May 2017) outlined its long-term priority areas as the meeting of the World Sailing Council concluded at the 2017 Mid-Year Meeting in Singapore. Posted on 8 May World Cup Series standings released
Ahead of the Santander Final The overall results for Sailing's 2017 World Cup Series, the pinnacle Series of Olympic class racing, has been published ahead of the Santander Final. Posted on 2 May The world of sport welcomed in Aarhus
IOC President Thomas Bach at the ASOIF annual dinner Kim Andersen, World Sailing President, welcomed IOC President Thomas Bach and Association of Summer Olympic International Federations (ASOIF) President Francesco Ricci Bitti to Aarhus – the Sailing Capital of Denmark. Posted on 4 Apr Para World Sailing Strategic Plan
Heading in the right direction following IPC President visit On 28 March 2017, Sir Philip Craven, International Paralympic Committee (IPC) President met with senior World Sailing officials, receiving an update on the progress the world governing body is making in its Para World Sailing Strategic Plan. Posted on 30 Mar World Sailing Presidential Newsletter
Kim Andersen shares progress made so far In this, my fourth monthly newsletter, I will share with you some of the progress that has been made and what is to come in the future. Notably, this includes the upcoming World Sailing survey which has already been distributed to each MNA. Posted on 13 Mar Sanya, China awarded 2017 Youth Worlds
Racing off Hainan Island from 9-16 December World Sailing, the world governing body of the sport, is pleased to announce that Sanya, China will host the 2017 edition of the Youth Sailing World Championships. Posted on 22 Feb Kiteboarding governing bodies unites
World Sailing sign a landmark agreement World Sailing has today signed a landmark agreement with the International Kiteboarding Association (IKA) and the Global Kitesports Association (GKA) to unite the kiteboarding community and provide clarity of kiteboarding's governance structure. Posted on 13 Feb World Sailing invites bids
For 2018-2020 Match Racing Championships World Sailing, the world governing body of the sport, has opened the bidding process for its titled Youth and Women's Match Racing World Championships for 2018-2020 as well as the 2018 Nations Cup. Posted on 10 Feb

Upcoming Events

Royal Cork YC IRC Irish Cruiser Racing National Championships for IRC
Royal Cork YC- 9 Jun to 11 Jun Grafham Water SC Flying Fifteen Southern Traveller for Flying Fifteen
Grafham Water SC- 10 Jun to 11 Jun Bala SC RS400 Open Meeting for RS400
Bala SC- 10 Jun to 11 Jun Sutton Bingham SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Sutton Bingham SC- 10 Jun Thorpe Bay YC Hurricane 5.9 SX TT Open Meeting for Hurricane 5.9 SX
Thorpe Bay YC- 10 Jun to 11 Jun Grafham Water SC Flying Fifteen Open Meeting for Flying Fifteen
Grafham Water SC- 10 Jun to 11 Jun Medley SC British Moth Open Meeting + Bossoms Cup for British Moth
Medley SC- 10 Jun Royal Tay YC Squib Scottish champs for Squib
Royal Tay YC- 10 Jun to 11 Jun Waldringfield SC Laser and Laser Radial Open Meeting for Laser and Laser Radial
Waldringfield SC- 10 Jun Hayling Island SC Contender Open Meeting for Contender
Hayling Island SC- 10 Jun to 11 Jun
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy