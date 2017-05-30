Please select your home edition
Spinlock Deckvest Cento
Spinlock Deckvest Cento
Merlin Rockets at SMELT 2017 in Carnac

by Tim Harridge and Dave Reid today at 10:39 am 27-30 May 2017

A small gaggle of British dinghy sailors set off on a recent Thursday evening with keen anticipation at the prospect of rediscovering the delights of French sailing with the coming of 'SMELT 2'.

Fuelled by hazy memories of post-sailing boat park beers in the sunshine and the infamous rum bar from the last foray, along with a group WhatsApp filled with emojis including croissants, wine glasses, beaches, crabs and a mysterious "duck, bang" combo from Wardy, we were all highly excited as we congregated on the ferry and settled into our digs by the sailing club the following morning. It turned out that our trip over had been less eventful than some, who had between them tested the height of the low clearance payage (1 carbon mast down), and blown out no less than two trailer tyres in a separate convoy.

Friday was spent rigging boats, the shore crew getting settled in to the beach, and shopping in the local Super U. It transpired that duck bang was meant to refer to foie gras (based on its production methods), so that, along with significant quantities of wine-box wine (later discovered to be detrimental to one's eyesight the following morning), and far too much cheese were chucked in the trolley.

Saturday loomed with grey skies and fickle breeze but, after a reasonably lengthy postponement, the race officer got the first of two scheduled handicap races away. From a Merlin point of view, it went well – Tim Fells and Fran Gifford won overall (remember this was effectively the 'practice race' which we all know you shouldn't win), and there were many of us there or thereabouts, surrounded by the Scorps. In our boat, it was felt that time was ticking on a bit and the shore crew may want tending, so we headed for home, to be joined by the rest of the fleet shortly afterwards as the wind packed up again. Post sailing beers, duck-bang, and blind-wine followed. Then so too did the commodore's reception, and the next Merlin casualty – Francois, of 1970s Merlin, sailing gear, and single handed spinnaker flying fame in SMELT 1, got back from the pub, decided he had not yet had enough fun, cycled back into town, only to nail himself onto a roundabout with less than ideal consequences for his collar bone...

Sunday. And the start of fleet racing... but the weather had other ideas – we went and had a look, much bobbing around was done, then rumbles of thunder rolled our way and everyone began to get a bit twitchy... the question of "does carbon conduct better than aluminium?" was raised in our boat. Fortunately however, before the question was answered, the RO canned it for the day and effectively set off a race back to the shore in front of a surprisingly lively pre-cloudburst breeze.

SMELT 2017 - photo © YCCarnac
SMELT 2017 - photo © YCCarnac

Monday brought a day of fleet sprint races, which, for a man who doesn't like short races, were fantastic – I am converted! The breeze played ball, right was better than left, but the course contained some interesting shifts to be played and the RO managed to start 6 races for 4 fleets, with a quick beat, reach, run, finish, and back to the start format. This was a real success and the racing was fantastic fun. Tim and Fran finished the day tied on points with Jude and Graham, but ahead on countback. Team Orange were a little further back and ahead of, but not comfortably so, the Lyttons. Back ashore we headed to the club for rotated chickens and potatoes, and later home for the now obligatory duck-bang and blind-wine. Through the various fleets it was noted that the sailors are reproducing en-mass at present as the stage in the marquee also doubled as a rather busy buggy park.

Tuesday dawned with the sun out, and off we set for the final day's racing. After a postponement, we got the first race started, which was light but manageable with a tricky first beat that Dan and Jennie got right. They held the lead, followed by Jude and Graham to the end, followed by some more changeable places further back. With the second race canned, Jude and Graham secured the overall win, followed by Tim and Fran, then Tim and Dave in third (for report writing duties). As we came ashore, the sea breeze turned up (annoyingly!) and the prize giving was held with Carnac looking its best. Tim and Fran left to collect their immigrant friends for the ferry home, and the rest of us hit Carnac for dindins, and to fill Tom Jeffcoate with as much rum as he could manage for organising a fantastic event once again - well done Tom!

SMELT 2017 - photo © YCCarnac
SMELT 2017 - photo © YCCarnac

That only left the remainder of the beach holiday to be had – a quick ogle at the big boats down in La Trinite, ice creams, paddle boarding out round the cardinal posts offshore, finished off with BBQs and eating the contents of the rock pools from earlier in the day.

A huge thanks to all involved in organising the event - particularly Tom, Hannah and Rachel. Also, massive thanks to all the sponsors for the vast number of prizes (from Allen Brothers, CoastWaterSports, Dinghy Rope and North Sails), the race officer for managing to fit in so many races under somewhat tricky conditions, the rescue staff, bar staff (the corks from the large number of cider bottles proved to be good projectiles whilst floating around waiting for wind), and all the rest of the Yacht Club Carnac staff - hopefully we will be back again before long!

