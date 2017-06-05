Sunsail announces Mediterranean flotilla dates for 2018

Sunsail Flotilla in Croatia © Niels Theurer Sunsail Flotilla in Croatia © Niels Theurer

by Zak Hillard today at 12:07 pm

Leading sailing holiday company, Sunsail, has announced its new holiday dates for 2018 flotillas. Perfect for both first time sailors and families with sailing experience, you can now book Sunsail flotilla holidays in three Mediterranean countries – Croatia, Greece, and Spain (Mallorca).

Lucy Black, Head of Marketing, Sunsail, comments, "We are delighted to announce our flotilla dates for 2018. We know that many holiday-makers are thinking further ahead to get their choice of yacht and dates in their favourite destination while availability lasts. We're delighted to have had such positive feedback from customers about our newest flotilla destination in Mallorca and we're confident Mallorca will continue to be a firm favourite alongside our ever-popular flotillas in Croatia and Greece."

A Sunsail flotilla offers the perfect balance of independence and sociability, with support and guidance available whenever you need it. Cruise with up to 12 other boats and a Sunsail lead boat, which has a mechanic, skipper, and hostess on board for support and guidance 24/7. Sailing on a flotilla is an easy way to enjoy a sailing holiday, with a set itinerary and daily briefings. Non-sailors can hire a skipper to captain their yacht, allowing them to get as involved as they choose whilst enjoying all a holiday on the water has to offer.

Get a taste of Sunsail's flotillas below:

An historic island surrounded by the sparkling Ionian Sea, Lefkas, Greece, is the base of four different flotillas:

Lefkas Flotilla – a one-week flotilla featuring watersports, pristine shores and forested hills – now available for booking between 13 May – 21 October 2018

– a one-week flotilla featuring watersports, pristine shores and forested hills – now available for booking between 13 May – 21 October 2018 Kefalonia Flotilla – a one-week flotilla with beautiful beaches and traditional tavernas – now available for booking between 27 May – 7 October 2018

– a one-week flotilla with beautiful beaches and traditional tavernas – now available for booking between 27 May – 7 October 2018 Kalamos Flotilla - a one-week flotilla of feasting on fresh seafood, boutique shopping and dolphin spotting – now available for booking between 24 June – 26 August 2018

- a one-week flotilla of feasting on fresh seafood, boutique shopping and dolphin spotting – now available for booking between 24 June – 26 August 2018 Ithaca Flotilla – a two-week easy-sailing flotilla, perfect for families and first time sailors – now available for booking across the following dates: 10 June, 24 June, 8 July, 22 July, 5 August, 19 August, 2 September, 16 September 2018

Croatia is home to two beautiful Sunsail bases, one in the ancient city of Dubrovnik, and the other in the picturesque village of Marina Agana, with the Dalmatian coast right at your feet.

These two bases will host four flotillas:

Dubrovnik Flotilla (Dubrovnik base) – a two-week flotilla filled with rich history and spectacular scenery – now available for booking across the following dates: 10 June, 24 June, 8 July, 22 July, 5 August, 19 August, 2 September, 16 September 2018

(Dubrovnik base) – a two-week flotilla filled with rich history and spectacular scenery – now available for booking across the following dates: 10 June, 24 June, 8 July, 22 July, 5 August, 19 August, 2 September, 16 September 2018 Vis Flotilla (Agana base) – a two-week flotilla, featuring some of central Dalmatia's best-known islands, towns and natural marvels – now available for booking across the following dates: 16 June, 30 June, 14 July, 28 July, 11 August, 25 August 2018

(Agana base) – a two-week flotilla, featuring some of central Dalmatia's best-known islands, towns and natural marvels – now available for booking across the following dates: 16 June, 30 June, 14 July, 28 July, 11 August, 25 August 2018 An exciting wine-themed flotilla is also available for the Vis Flotilla on 8 and 15 September**, adding a glass of Croatia's finest to a fortnight of relaxation and bliss

is also available for the Vis Flotilla on 8 and 15 September**, adding a glass of Croatia's finest to a fortnight of relaxation and bliss Krka Flotilla (Agana base) – a one-week flotilla where you will be treated to the medieval towns, national parks and deserted coves Croatia is famous for – now available for booking between 19 May – 15 September 2018.

(Agana base) – a one-week flotilla where you will be treated to the medieval towns, national parks and deserted coves Croatia is famous for – now available for booking between 19 May – 15 September 2018. The Krka flotilla also offers a food and wine- option, available for 9 June**

Hvar Flotilla (Agana base) – a one-week flotilla loaded with deserted beaches, beautiful bays, and bustling towns steeped in culture – now available for booking between 5 May – 22 September 2018.

(Agana base) – a one-week flotilla loaded with deserted beaches, beautiful bays, and bustling towns steeped in culture – now available for booking between 5 May – 22 September 2018. Need a break away from the kids? Sunsail offers an 'adults only' option for the Hvar flotilla for 23 June 2018

Stacked with Gothic and Arabic architecture, ancient towns and villages, and pristine bays, Sunsail's recently-updated Mallorca flotilla is also now available for booking between 5 May – 20 October 2018.

Take advantage of the long season, which runs through to October, and visit one of Mallorca's 31 stunning Blue Flag beaches. Slip out of Palma de Mallorca, and glide past the dramatic cathedral as you combine independent sailing with a social twist in breath-taking surroundings.

Sunsail has something to offer every aspiring traveller, whether sun, sea, fresh local food, or a tall glass of something bubbly. Make 2018 the year you try something new – the year you explore what sailing has to offer.

For more details please visit www.sunsail.co.uk or call 0844 417 2110 to book.

** These dates are not in the system and must be booked as bareboat with a wine flotilla supplement.