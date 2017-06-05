Please select your home edition
Edition
Sunsail 2017 June

Sunsail announces Mediterranean flotilla dates for 2018

by Zak Hillard today at 12:07 pm 5 June 2017
Sunsail Flotilla in Croatia © Niels Theurer

Leading sailing holiday company, Sunsail, has announced its new holiday dates for 2018 flotillas. Perfect for both first time sailors and families with sailing experience, you can now book Sunsail flotilla holidays in three Mediterranean countries – Croatia, Greece, and Spain (Mallorca).

Lucy Black, Head of Marketing, Sunsail, comments, "We are delighted to announce our flotilla dates for 2018. We know that many holiday-makers are thinking further ahead to get their choice of yacht and dates in their favourite destination while availability lasts. We're delighted to have had such positive feedback from customers about our newest flotilla destination in Mallorca and we're confident Mallorca will continue to be a firm favourite alongside our ever-popular flotillas in Croatia and Greece."

A Sunsail flotilla offers the perfect balance of independence and sociability, with support and guidance available whenever you need it. Cruise with up to 12 other boats and a Sunsail lead boat, which has a mechanic, skipper, and hostess on board for support and guidance 24/7. Sailing on a flotilla is an easy way to enjoy a sailing holiday, with a set itinerary and daily briefings. Non-sailors can hire a skipper to captain their yacht, allowing them to get as involved as they choose whilst enjoying all a holiday on the water has to offer.

Get a taste of Sunsail's flotillas below:

An historic island surrounded by the sparkling Ionian Sea, Lefkas, Greece, is the base of four different flotillas:

  • Lefkas Flotilla – a one-week flotilla featuring watersports, pristine shores and forested hills – now available for booking between 13 May – 21 October 2018
  • Kefalonia Flotilla – a one-week flotilla with beautiful beaches and traditional tavernas – now available for booking between 27 May – 7 October 2018
  • Kalamos Flotilla - a one-week flotilla of feasting on fresh seafood, boutique shopping and dolphin spotting – now available for booking between 24 June – 26 August 2018
  • Ithaca Flotilla – a two-week easy-sailing flotilla, perfect for families and first time sailors – now available for booking across the following dates: 10 June, 24 June, 8 July, 22 July, 5 August, 19 August, 2 September, 16 September 2018

Sunsail Flotilla in Greece - photo © Stuart Pearce
Sunsail Flotilla in Greece - photo © Stuart Pearce

Croatia is home to two beautiful Sunsail bases, one in the ancient city of Dubrovnik, and the other in the picturesque village of Marina Agana, with the Dalmatian coast right at your feet.

These two bases will host four flotillas:

  • Dubrovnik Flotilla (Dubrovnik base) – a two-week flotilla filled with rich history and spectacular scenery – now available for booking across the following dates: 10 June, 24 June, 8 July, 22 July, 5 August, 19 August, 2 September, 16 September 2018
  • Vis Flotilla (Agana base) – a two-week flotilla, featuring some of central Dalmatia's best-known islands, towns and natural marvels – now available for booking across the following dates: 16 June, 30 June, 14 July, 28 July, 11 August, 25 August 2018
  • An exciting wine-themed flotilla is also available for the Vis Flotilla on 8 and 15 September**, adding a glass of Croatia's finest to a fortnight of relaxation and bliss
  • Krka Flotilla (Agana base) – a one-week flotilla where you will be treated to the medieval towns, national parks and deserted coves Croatia is famous for – now available for booking between 19 May – 15 September 2018.
  • The Krka flotilla also offers a food and wine- option, available for 9 June**
  • Hvar Flotilla (Agana base) – a one-week flotilla loaded with deserted beaches, beautiful bays, and bustling towns steeped in culture – now available for booking between 5 May – 22 September 2018.
  • Need a break away from the kids? Sunsail offers an 'adults only' option for the Hvar flotilla for 23 June 2018

Stacked with Gothic and Arabic architecture, ancient towns and villages, and pristine bays, Sunsail's recently-updated Mallorca flotilla is also now available for booking between 5 May – 20 October 2018.

Take advantage of the long season, which runs through to October, and visit one of Mallorca's 31 stunning Blue Flag beaches. Slip out of Palma de Mallorca, and glide past the dramatic cathedral as you combine independent sailing with a social twist in breath-taking surroundings.

Sunsail has something to offer every aspiring traveller, whether sun, sea, fresh local food, or a tall glass of something bubbly. Make 2018 the year you try something new – the year you explore what sailing has to offer.

For more details please visit www.sunsail.co.uk or call 0844 417 2110 to book.

** These dates are not in the system and must be booked as bareboat with a wine flotilla supplement.

Related Articles

Sunsail's August Hot List
Explore the Dalmatian coast in the Med this summer Explore the Dalmatian coast in the Med this summer, or embark on an adventure to one of our more far-flung marinas. Read on for our top picks for August 2017 and the conditions you can expect to find when you arrive. Posted on 3 Jun Sunsail's top three sailing destinations
Bases in Greece, Croatia and the British Virgin Islands Three bases in Greece; Athens, Corfu and Levkas, two in Croatia; Dubrovnik and Marina Agana, and also the British Virgin Islands. Posted on 27 May Find inspiration for your next big adventure
Discover unparalleled sailing in the world's most exciting waters Whether you're a newbie or an old hand, try an exhilarating adventure with the world's leading yacht charter company. Wake up to a new view every morning, discover pure relaxation, or explore the world's most remote shores. Posted on 20 May See the world, differently
Sunsail Flotilla Holidays Since Sunsail founded the first flotilla back in 1974, they've developed routes that take in the best of our destinations with the comfort and support of a lead crew just a VHF call away. Posted on 8 May A Summer of Iconic Sailing
With Sunsail Events on the Solent Join Sunsail on the start line of this iconic race around the Isle of Wight. With over 1,600 boats and 16,000 sailors don't miss your chance be part of the 4th largest sporting event in the UK. Posted on 26 Apr Choose the flotilla to suit your experience
Three levels at Sunsail, or hire a skipper! With Sunsail you can decide on which flotilla to join depending on your experience. From 5 days or 100 miles to 20 days or 400 miles as skipper Sunsail have levels to suit you. Posted on 18 Apr Busting the myths of flotilla holidays
Sunsail set the record straight Myths abound when it comes to flotillas, and Sunsail are here to set the record straight and sing the virtues of this unique shared adventure. Posted on 13 Apr April: Not only fools and showers
Prime time to book your Sunsail sailing escape It turns out April's not only fools and showers; in fact, it's prime time to look ahead to your sailing escape for later this year. Whilst winter rolls on at home, chase the sun to the British Virgin Islands. Posted on 7 Apr Sunsail sponsor Dartmouth Royal Regatta
Announced as Official Sailing Charter Partner From fantastic dinghy, yacht and keelboat sailing to crabbing competitions and Kon-Tiki raft racing this year's Dartmouth Regatta is all set to be a fantastic family experience – both on and off the water. Posted on 3 Apr Sunsail announces series sponsorship
For BUCS Sailing Championships For the first time, sailors from British universities will have the chance to be crowned ultimate university champions and compete for a brand new championship series trophy, the Sunsail University Club Championship. Posted on 22 Mar

Upcoming Events

Royal Cork YC IRC Irish Cruiser Racing National Championships for IRC
Royal Cork YC- 9 Jun to 11 Jun Grafham Water SC Flying Fifteen Southern Traveller for Flying Fifteen
Grafham Water SC- 10 Jun to 11 Jun Bala SC RS400 Open Meeting for RS400
Bala SC- 10 Jun to 11 Jun Sutton Bingham SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Sutton Bingham SC- 10 Jun Thorpe Bay YC Hurricane 5.9 SX TT Open Meeting for Hurricane 5.9 SX
Thorpe Bay YC- 10 Jun to 11 Jun Grafham Water SC Flying Fifteen Open Meeting for Flying Fifteen
Grafham Water SC- 10 Jun to 11 Jun Medley SC British Moth Open Meeting + Bossoms Cup for British Moth
Medley SC- 10 Jun Royal Tay YC Squib Scottish champs for Squib
Royal Tay YC- 10 Jun to 11 Jun Waldringfield SC Laser and Laser Radial Open Meeting for Laser and Laser Radial
Waldringfield SC- 10 Jun Hayling Island SC Contender Open Meeting for Contender
Hayling Island SC- 10 Jun to 11 Jun
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy