Salcombe Yacht Club Sailing Club Series - Race 7

by Simon Dobson today at 10:03 am 3 June 2017

Sunshine - momentarily interrupted by a brief rain squall - and a fresh sea breeze provided excellent conditions for the final, and in several cases deciding, race in the Salcombe Yacht Club Sailing Club Series.

A full tide allowed the Race Officer to send the fleet down Yalton and Frogmore Creeks after the first windward leg to Blackstone, to be followed by a lap of the main estuary up to Blackstone again and back to the Crossways mark. With the wind strengthening to 20 knots in some of the gusts, conditions became quite demanding with thrills, spills and retirements a feature of the afternoon.

With Evie Booth and Ben Meek away competing in a regional event elsewhere, 4 cadets started the race but only the Topper of Thomas Lawson managed to finish in the breezy conditions. In the Sailing Club Series overall, Evie had already secured first place with Ben second. Half term saw students swell the Medium Handicap fleet to 12 boats, 9 of which were Lasers. Charlie Blazeby continued his recent form to take the victory ahead of Toby Rew and his brother Torrin Blazeby. In the Series overall however, the consistency of the Wayfarer of Alex Janzen prevailed as Charlie had not competed in enough races. The Fast Handicap fleet saw 5 starters but only 2 finishers with Alistair Morley winning from the Merlin Rocket of Tristram Squire. Despite retiring from the race, the Merlin Rocket of Peter Cook and Janet Exelby had done enough to win the Series from the Merlin of the Squires.

There were 11 starters in the Solo fleet. David Greening established an early lead which he was to extend and hold to the finish. Behind him Billy Jago and Chris Cleaves fought a close battle all the way round the course which was only finally resolved when Cleaves capsized whilst gybing around the final mark. This dropped Cleaves back to 5th which, combined with Greening's win, promoted Greening to second in the Series behind Simon Dobson with Cleaves in third. 6 Yawls, 4 Classic and 2 Modern, took part in their race. Frank Rowsell sailing the Modern Yawl Spruce Goose was first across the finish line but Saraband, the Classic Yawl of Andrew Wood, finished close enough to take the win on corrected time. Peter Stratton and Carolyn Adcock finished third which was enough to secure victory the Series overall as Geoff Gilson and Chris Spencer Chapman could only manage 5th in the final race.

Race 7 Results:

Cadets
1st Topper 48170, Thomas Lawson

Medium Handicap
1st Laser Radial 203307, Charlie Blazeby
2nd Laser Radial 180706, Toby Rew
3rd Laser Radial 161391, Torrin Blazeby

Fast Handicap
1st Phantom 1357, Alistair Morley
2nd Merlin Rocket 3621, Tristram and Laura Squire

Solo fleet
1st 5617, David Greening
2nd 5598, Billy Jago
3rd 5601, Simon Yates

Yawl
1st Y97, Andrew Wood
2nd Y177, Frank Rowsell
3rd Y161, Peter Stratton and Carolyn Adcock

Salcombe Junior Regatta
Near perfect conditions on Thursday Near perfect conditions greeted the forty young sailors who made the wise decision to compete in this year's Salcombe Yacht Club's Junior Open on Thursday 1st June. Posted on 3 Jun Solo Nigel Pusinelli Trophy preview
Just three days until racing starts With 6 races planned over the two days and the stunning waters of Hayling Bay providing the competitors with waves, tide and hopefully a good breeze, it will serve as a fitting tribute to Nigel Pusinelli, a National Solo legend who loved his sea sailing. Posted on 31 May Whitsun Solo Open at Salcombe
34 helms race over the Bank Holiday weekend 34 Solos turned out for the Barney Greenhill sponsored Solo Open meeting at Salcombe Yacht Club over the Whitsun Bank Holiday weekend. Posted on 31 May Solos at Chichester
What a varied weekend for weather! What a varied weekend for weather! The bank holiday Sunday brought a light wind and variable forecast, with sun, rain & storms forecast. 21 boats joined the Solo Open at Chichester Yacht Club. Posted on 29 May Early Bird Entry Update
For the Noble Marine National Solo UK Championship With just over one month until the early bird entry fee is increased to £175, there are currently 40 pre-entries for the Noble Marine National Solo UK Championship. Posted on 29 May 38th Solo Open at Frensham Pond preview
Last Southern Traveller before the summer break We can't guarantee a good, consistent wind, but the shifty conditions are considered to be a real test of skill and perhaps this is why we have produced many National & World Champions and Olympians. Posted on 28 May Redesmere Solo Open preview
All welcome for the event on Saturday Calling all Solo sailors for the first Solo Open Event at Redesmere Sailing Club, RYA Club of the Year 2016. As always, 'welcome' food and drink will be available before Registration, with the Galley open all day. Posted on 24 May Solo Southern Areas at Felpham
Fleet enjoy the hospitality of this south coast club What a weekend! The sun shone and the wind blew for the 25 Solo's competing in the Southern Area Championship. The Solo class has a long history of enjoying the hospitality of the best little sailing club on the south coast. Posted on 23 May Salcombe YC Sailing Club Series Race 5
Fresh and gusty south westerly under sunny skies A fresh and gusty south westerly, sunny skies and a full tide saw plenty take part in Race 5 of the Salcombe Yacht Club Sailing Club Series. Over 30 boats competed across the 5 classes with more than half of these in the ever-popular Solo class. Posted on 22 May Solos at Fishers Green
Eastern Area series event for the Ashwell Shield The Solo class made their annual visit to Fishers Green SC in the Lea Valley Park on Sunday 14th May, as part of their Eastern Area series and to race for the Ashwell Shield. Posted on 17 May

Upcoming Events

Royal Cork YC IRC Irish Cruiser Racing National Championships for IRC
Royal Cork YC- 9 Jun to 11 Jun Grafham Water SC Flying Fifteen Southern Traveller for Flying Fifteen
Grafham Water SC- 10 Jun to 11 Jun Bala SC RS400 Open Meeting for RS400
Bala SC- 10 Jun to 11 Jun Sutton Bingham SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Sutton Bingham SC- 10 Jun Thorpe Bay YC Hurricane 5.9 SX TT Open Meeting for Hurricane 5.9 SX
Thorpe Bay YC- 10 Jun to 11 Jun Grafham Water SC Flying Fifteen Open Meeting for Flying Fifteen
Grafham Water SC- 10 Jun to 11 Jun Medley SC British Moth Open Meeting + Bossoms Cup for British Moth
Medley SC- 10 Jun Royal Tay YC Squib Scottish champs for Squib
Royal Tay YC- 10 Jun to 11 Jun Waldringfield SC Laser and Laser Radial Open Meeting for Laser and Laser Radial
Waldringfield SC- 10 Jun Hayling Island SC Contender Open Meeting for Contender
Hayling Island SC- 10 Jun to 11 Jun
