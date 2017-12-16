Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron launch International Foiling Camp

by Georgia Witt today at 5:41 am

In 2016 the RNZYS developed a new pathway for youth sailors into professional multihull sailing with its 'Performance Programme'. This programme was developed to take the top sailors from keelboats and give them the skills to compete at an international level in foiling catamarans.

In its first year the programme has been incredibly successful, seeing six of the ten man squad selected to compete in the 2017 Youth Americas Cup, and also saw the formation of the first ever New Zealand team competing on the Extreme Sailing Series, NZ Extreme Sailing Team.

The next stage of this programmes development is to open to the programme and foiling up to the wider sailing public; this is being achieved through the launch of the International foiling camp. The camp is a month long, live in, crash course in racing foiling multihulls.

Providing world class facilities, coaching and custom training platforms to launch talented sailors into the foiling and Match Racing Realm.

This opportunity is limited to only ten sailors, applications are now being accepted. The all-star coaching team includes:

Chris Steele (GC32 skipper/helmsman, World Match Racing Tour card holder)

Will Tiller(GC32 mainsheet trimmer, World Match Racing Tour champion)

Gemma Jones (4th 2016 Olympics Nacra 17)

Logan Dunning Beck (Youth AC Helmsman)

Leonard Takashai-Fry (Youth AC Helmsman)

Graeme Sutherland (GC32 Co-skipper, World Match Racing Tour mainsheet trimmer)

