125th anniversary Burnham Week to be held in August

by Mel Lewis today at 6:32 pm

Burnham Week 2017, commencing on Saturday 26th August, marks the 125 anniversary of this popular week long sailing regatta. Growing out of a small town regatta, Burnham Week became famous in yachting circles for sailing but also for its friendly and inclusive social side – second to none. This year will be no different with racing set for all types of craft; dinghies to ocean going racing yachts; single or multihull; and all craft between. Competitors can do one to eight days of glorious river racing. With such an historical regatta there are cups galore to be won for each class, ranging from some prestigious silverware to some rather unusual trophies.

Taking its traditional slot in the sailing calendar – the last big regatta of the year - held in the August bank holiday week, the town celebrates the occasion alongside the sailing community with a Quay day on bank holiday Monday. Stalls and people throng the picturesque quayside. On this day in particular the sailing yachts, depending on weather conditions, endeavour to finish off the quay so that visitors can see the spectacle of the boats on the water – often racing to the very last metre and nail biting finishes.

There are four yacht clubs along the front which are all actively involved in the running of Burnham Week, each taking a keen interest in ensuring that the week fulfils all expectations of sailing and socialising. Racing is under the experienced control of Race Officer Edwin Buckley and a new back office team this year, bringing together the very best of Burnham. Everyone is welcome to the party. The website is open for entries now. Whatever type of boat you have, there is sure to be a place for you. Simply log on to www.burnhamweek.com and enter the fleet most appropriate to you.