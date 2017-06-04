Please select your home edition
Trident-UK 2012 May

A - Z of Sailing Essentials with TridentUK

by TridentUK today at 9:20 pm 4 June 2017
A - Z

of Sailing Essentials
A-nchor B-ailer
Green hand bailer
£8.95
C-ap
retainer
 D-inghy
stacker

E-co
blast
Rechargeable Horn
£27.66
 F-loating
sunglasses
Gul CZ Race
£40.00
 G-loves
Crewsaver Tri-Season
£26.00
 H-elmsman

I-nflatable
1.85m WavEco Dinghy £350.00
J-ockey
wheel
K-nee pads
Crewsaver Phase 2
£22.00
 L-aunching
trollies
from £145.00

M-ast end bag
 N-eoprene
queen
O-ptimum time watch
Series 3 White
£59.40
 P-olar
clava
Gill i3
£17.00

Q-uick
tide
2017/2018
 R-eproof
spray
 S-pec
savers
Sunglasses Strap
£3.20
 T-ech
sun hat
10% OFF rrp £35.00
£35.00
U-niversal hitch lock
 V-HF
waterproof
case
 W-etsuit
Mens, Womens
& Junior
from £25.00
 X-treme
clean

Y-ellow
safety knife
 Z-ip tech
Zip Lubricant
£2.99
If you want any help or advice, please contact us
email or call 0191 490 1736

Team Trident
Upcoming Events

YC Dinard Flying Fifteen French National for Flying Fifteen
YC Dinard- 3 Jun to 5 Jun Royal Cork YC IRC Irish Cruiser Racing National Championships for IRC
Royal Cork YC- 9 Jun to 11 Jun Grafham Water SC Flying Fifteen Southern Traveller for Flying Fifteen
Grafham Water SC- 10 Jun to 11 Jun Bala SC RS400 Open Meeting for RS400
Bala SC- 10 Jun to 11 Jun Sutton Bingham SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Sutton Bingham SC- 10 Jun Thorpe Bay YC Hurricane 5.9 SX TT Open Meeting for Hurricane 5.9 SX
Thorpe Bay YC- 10 Jun to 11 Jun Grafham Water SC Flying Fifteen Open Meeting for Flying Fifteen
Grafham Water SC- 10 Jun to 11 Jun Medley SC British Moth Open Meeting + Bossoms Cup for British Moth
Medley SC- 10 Jun Royal Tay YC Squib Scottish champs for Squib
Royal Tay YC- 10 Jun to 11 Jun Waldringfield SC Laser and Laser Radial Open Meeting for Laser and Laser Radial
Waldringfield SC- 10 Jun
