Please select your home edition
Edition
Marine Resources 2016
Product Feature
Boat Whisperer Tactics Double DVD
Boat Whisperer Tactics Double DVD

Vintage Merlin De-May Series at Fishers Green Sailing Club

by Jon Steward today at 8:30 pm 3 June 2017

Fisher Green Sailing Club were hosts to the De-May Series Vintage Merlin open meeting on 3rd June. 3 visitors from Hollingworth, Upper Thames and Thames Sailing Club joined our home fleet of 6 vintage Merlins.

Race officer Bill Brockbank gave a briefing mentioning the use of his 'inflatable pointy finger' on board the committee boat to indicate the repositioning of the windward mark should the wind alter. Sure enough during Race 2 the finger was used to good effect moving the mark further south.

Race conditions were perfect with a shifty F3-4 westerly and sunshine. The course being a beat, reach, beat and run.

Most of our home fleet Merlins have been brought back from the grave by Godfrey Clark who due to injury was unable compete and retain the Rosebowl Trophy now in it's 4th year here at 'The Green'.

Vintage Merlins sailed from scratch due to the new rules applying this year, no one had a wooden mast or cotton sails and everyone flew a spinnaker, so it was first over the line wins.

First place went to Jon and Annabel Steward followed by Richard and Alex Pausey, third place went to Harry Steward and Nathan. Just out of the prizes were Richard Coulter and Louis Lappage who with 'one more lap in each race' would no doubt have won.

De-May Series Vintage Merlin Open at Fishers Green - photo © Kevin O'Brien
De-May Series Vintage Merlin Open at Fishers Green - photo © Kevin O'Brien

Thanks to our returning visitors Ben Marshall and Sel Shar from Thames Sailing Club, Richard and Alex Pausey, and new visitors Ian Laing and Andrew from Hollingworth. Ollie Frost who crewed Chris Hill (dream team reunited after 20 years from their Cadet days) came all the way from the USA to sail in the great weight carrying Smokers Satisfaction design. USA is treating Ollie very well indeed!

Next up in the Vintage Series is Minima. See you all there.

Overall Results:

1st Jon Steward/Annabel Steward
2nd Richard/Alex Pausey
3rd Harry Steward/Nathan Allen
4th Richard Coulter/Louis Lappage
5th Chris Hill/Ollie Frost
6th Nick Yannakoyorgos/Josh Mills
7th Sel Shar/Ben Marshall
8th Chris/Clive Gladwin
9th Ian Laing/Andrew Hurst

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

SMELT 2017 at Carnac days 2 and 3
Entertainment on and off the water Day 2 dawned with a light breeze which unfortunately refused to settle and 90 degree shifts meant the race officer had an impossible task. Posted on 2 Jun Merlin Rockets at Starcross
Silver Tiller Series continues 20-21 May saw 21 Merlin Rockets racing at Starcross for the Exe Sails Silver Tiller. Once greeted by club members, sailors had a briefing with PRO Russell Gibbs who informed everyone of the windward-leeward course for the 3 races of the day. Posted on 29 May Sailing, socialising and sunshine
142 sailors at SMELT 2017 in Carnac 142 sailors plus friends and family have descended on Carnac for 4 days of sailing, socialising and sunshine. The Scorpion, Merlin, Enterprise, Larks and Twelves (SMELT) event started with the aim of 2 handicap races. Posted on 29 May The Sorcerer's Apprentice
The innovative lines of Jon Turner Those of you who are regular readers and followers on the YachtsandYachting.com.com website, will know that in my articles there is a recurring theme on the topic of innovation. Posted on 24 May Merlin Rockets at Pwllheli
Craftinsure Silver Tiller at National venue In readiness for the National Championship in August, a select fleet of Merlins made the trip to Pwllheli for the Craftinsure Silver Tiller event to get a preview of what was to come. Posted on 14 May Merlin Rockets at Ranelagh
For Craftinsure Silver Tiller series event 16 Merlins gathered on Putney Embankment for the first Thames Series event of the year, which was also counting for Silver Tiller points. Free bacon baguettes and tea and coffee had everyone primed ready for a briefing that required some concentration. Posted on 9 May Next spots for the ilovesailing calendar
Tony Ketley's & Will Heritage's photos chosen Tony Ketley from Marlow, Bucks and Will Heritage from Cowes, Isle of Wight have secured the next two spots on the 2018 ilovesailing calendar. Posted on 8 May Merlin Rocket Owners' Association seeks sponsors
For NSSA Youth Sailing Initiative The Merlin Rocket Owners' Association and the National School Sailing Association are delighted to announce a new initiative to introduce younger sailors to the Merlin Rocket fleet. Posted on 4 May One month to go until Carnac 2017
Early entry deadline fast approaching... There is now just over 1 month left until 5 UK fleets reconvene in sunny France for a long weekend of sailing and holidaying. Posted on 26 Apr Paignton Sailing Club's PODD preview
Event for doublehanded dinghies to be held on 20-21 May 2017 will be the 6th year of Paignton Sailing Club's iconic flagship event for double-handed dinghies: PODD. This is the only BIG double hander event in the south-west for all double-handed mono-hull single handers with a PY of 1200 or lower. Posted on 21 Apr

Upcoming Events

Hayling Island SC Merlin Rocket Open Meeting for Contender
Hayling Island SC- 10 Jun to 11 Jun Upper Thames SC Merlin Rocket DeMay Trophy Vintage Open for pre 1985 Merlin Rockets
Upper Thames SC- 16 Sep Upper Thames SC Merlin Rocket Thames Series for Merlin Rocket
Upper Thames SC- 17 Sep
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy