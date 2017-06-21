Please select your home edition
Edition
Clipper Ventures
Product Feature
Henri Lloyd Breeze Cap
Henri Lloyd Breeze Cap

Sailing's next superstars fly in first training on America's Cup team boats

by 35th America's Cup today at 8:26 pm 12-16 & 20-21 June 2017
Red Bull Youth America's Cup © RBYAC

In the heart of the excitement around the Louis Vuitton America's Cup Qualifiers and the Louis Vuitton America's Cup Challenger Playoffs in Bermuda, the planet's best youth sailors have kicked off Official Training for the fast-approaching Red Bull Youth America's Cup.

America's Cup Village (Bermuda) – After months of anticipation, the next generation of sailing superstars hit the waves on Bermuda's Great Sound this week for the first Official Training session ahead of the Red Bull Youth America's Cup. On the same waters sailed by the senior teams, the six national teams aged 18-24 who form Pool A are training on AC45F catamarans from May 28 through June 3, followed by Official Training for Pool B, Qualifiers and then the climactic Finals on June 20-21, 2017.

"Bermuda is an incredible venue for sailing. The weather conditions and the water are absolutely amazing!" enthused Gustav Pettersson, 23, of Artemis Youth Racing. "The AC45F is really fun to sail, our training has been really good so far, there is still a lot more to learn, but we feel that we are at a good level once we are sailing at our top performance, and we are relentlessly chasing the improvements to maintain that level to be in a strong position. We are very motivated to keep pushing."

The Pool A teams taking the water in Official Training 1 are: Artemis Youth Racing (SWE), Team France Jeune (FRA), Kaijin Team Japan (JPN), Youth Vikings Denmark (DEN), Team Tilt (SUI) and SVB Team Germany (GER). Already, Red Bull Youth America's Cup Sport Directors Roman Hagara and Hans Peter Steinacher are impressed.

"The Red Bull Youth America's Cup was created to provide a path toward a professional career for top young sailing talent, and Official Training is a big step on that journey," said Hagara, who with Steinacher won two Olympic golds for Austria. "These AC45Fs are a challenge even for the pros, especially when they're flying on their foils. But these sailors are tackling a very steep learning curve with outstanding fitness and teamwork."

The 45-foot AC45Fs are the same catamarans used by professional sailors in the Louis Vuitton America's Cup World Series. To ensure a level playing field, the six-person teams were allowed no more than seven days of practice with an AC45F before the commencement of Official Training, where Hagara and Steinacher personally share their expertise.

"When you're looking at these sailors, you're looking at the future. Many athletes from the first edition of the Red Bull Youth America's Cup in 2013 have found positions on America's Cup teams," Steinacher commented. "These youngsters we're working with are motivated and hungry to race, and we can hardly wait to see what Pool B will bring to the table."

Official Training for the Pool B teams – from New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, Austria and Bermuda itself – is June 4-10. Then the stage will be set for Pool B Qualifiers on June 12-13 and Pool A Qualifiers on June 15-16. The regatta will reach its climax when the top four teams from each pool advance to the Red Bull Youth America's Cup Finals, live on Red Bull TV June 20-21.

"We were used to sailing alone during the last few months, and we are delighted to finally be racing with other crews of our generation," noted Robin Follin, 22, of Team France Jeune. "We're getting the measure of the complexity of the AC45F over the hours spent on the water, and we are aware that the level will escalate, right up to the qualifying phases and the Final. All this suggests a beautiful battle on the water – we cannot wait!"

Watch the Red Bull Youth America's Cup Finals, live on Red Bull TV on June 20 and 21 at 2:00pm local Bermuda time/5:00pm UTC.

Red Bull TV is available on connected TVs, gaming consoles, mobile devices and more. For a full list of supported devices visit this page.

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

The Red Bull Youth America's Cup
The Pathway to Professional Sailing What impact does the Red Bull Youth America's Cup have on a young sailor's future? Just ask the athletes who participated in the 2013 edition. Posted on 31 May Land Rover BAR Supporter Newsletter
One week to go until racing begins! Download your 'How to Follow Guide' and 'America's Cup Scoreboard' at the bottom of this newsletter to keep track of the action in Bermuda. Posted on 19 May Raising the bar in sustainable sports
Land Rover BAR publish 3rd Annual Sustainability Report Land Rover BAR set a goal to be a global leader in professional sports teams, showcasing that it is possible to win on the field of play with sustainability at the core of operations. Posted on 17 May Land Rover BAR Academy announce squad
For the Red Bull Youth America's Cup Seven talented, young, aspiring America's Cup sailors – with an average age of just 22– have been chosen to represent Great Britain this summer. Posted on 13 May America's Cup teams join the fight
Against the invasive Lionfish Celebrity chefs committed to sustainability competed to see who has the tastiest solution to the problem of invasive lionfish at the #EatLionfish Chefs' Throwdown, held at the National Museum of Bermuda on April 19, ahead of Earth Day. Posted on 20 Apr Win a Crewsaver ErgoFit 50N EX!
Two of these high performance buoyancy aids to give away To celebrate the highly anticipated launch of Crewsaver's ErgoFit 50N EX we have not only one but two of these high performance buoyancy aids to give away! Posted on 19 Apr Land Rover BAR Supporter Newsletter
Less than 50 days to go until racing starts There are now less than 50 days to go until the America's Cup action kicks off in Bermuda, and the temperature is starting to heat up both literally and metaphorically on the island. Posted on 14 Apr Henri Lloyd's Race to Bermuda Collection
Official technical clothing supplier to Land Rover BAR As official technical clothing supplier to Land Rover BAR, we've been pushing boundaries to create some of the best in class race gear, built with speed and performance in mind. Posted on 5 Apr Spinlock named official technical supplier
To the Land Rover BAR Academy Spinlock are excited to announce that they are the official technical supplier of personal protective equipment to the Land Rover BAR Academy. Posted on 15 Mar First cutting-edge AC45F arrives in Bermuda
Ahead of Red Bull Youth America's Cup Finals Double Olympic champions Roman Hagara and Hans Peter Steinacher sailed the first Red Bull Youth America's Cup-branded AC45F catamaran to arrive in Bermuda – an exciting milestone in the countdown to the second edition of the event, upcoming in June. Posted on 14 Mar

Upcoming Events

YC Dinard Flying Fifteen French National for Flying Fifteen
YC Dinard- 3 Jun to 5 Jun Royal Cork YC IRC Irish Cruiser Racing National Championships for IRC
Royal Cork YC- 9 Jun to 11 Jun Grafham Water SC Flying Fifteen Southern Traveller for Flying Fifteen
Grafham Water SC- 10 Jun to 11 Jun Bala SC RS400 Open Meeting for RS400
Bala SC- 10 Jun to 11 Jun Sutton Bingham SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Sutton Bingham SC- 10 Jun Thorpe Bay YC Hurricane 5.9 SX TT Open Meeting for Hurricane 5.9 SX
Thorpe Bay YC- 10 Jun to 11 Jun Grafham Water SC Flying Fifteen Open Meeting for Flying Fifteen
Grafham Water SC- 10 Jun to 11 Jun Medley SC British Moth Open Meeting + Bossoms Cup for British Moth
Medley SC- 10 Jun Royal Tay YC Squib Scottish champs for Squib
Royal Tay YC- 10 Jun to 11 Jun Waldringfield SC Laser and Laser Radial Open Meeting for Laser and Laser Radial
Waldringfield SC- 10 Jun
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy