Please select your home edition
Edition
Sunsail 2017 June
Product Feature
On Course to Win - Jim Saltonstall's Racing Tips for Sailors
On Course to Win - Jim Saltonstall's Racing Tips for Sailors

Louis Vuitton America's Cup Challenger Playoffs day one races postponed

by 35th America's Cup today at 8:14 pm 4 June 2017

The beautiful Bermudian sunshine was out in full force for Sunday's scheduled first set of races in the Louis Vuitton America's Cup Challenger Playoffs, but unfortunately the required winds for racing were not.

America's Cup Race Management (ACRM) confirmed just after 4.00pm AST that the four scheduled Louis Vuitton America's Cup Challenger Playoffs races planned for Sunday, June 4th, had to be postponed until Monday, June 5th as the winds across the Great Sound were below the minimum six knot limit America's Cup Class (ACC) boats compete in.

Despite the postponement, thousands of fans basked in the glorious Bermudian sunshine and enjoyed the magnificent entertainment on offer within the America's Cup Village.

Speaking about the decision to postpone Sunday's scheduled races to Monday 5th June, ACRM Regatta Director Iain Murray, said, "Whilst we tried hard to race, we unfortunately had to postpone the four races planned for Sunday until Monday because the winds simply didn't reach the required six knot strength. This is how it is sometimes in sailing - here in Bermuda we have been spoilt for action so far, and today was just one of those days.

"Tomorrow the conditions look better so we'll look to restart at around 2.00pm on Monday with Peter Burling and Emirates Team New Zealand vs Sir Ben Ainslie's Land Rover BAR first, then Dean Barker's SoftBank Team Japan against Nathan Outteridge and Artemis Racing."

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

ORACLE TEAM USA win the point
As Kiwis pick Land Rover BAR The wait is over, and a decision has been made! Emirates Team New Zealand have decided to take on Land Rover BAR as their opposition in the Louis Vuitton America's Cup Challenger Playoffs semi-finals, which start tomorrow (Sunday). Posted on 3 Jun 35th America's Cup Qualifying complete
What have we learnt so far? So the 35th America's Cup Qualifying Round is complete. Groupama Team France are the team who didn't make it through and ORACLE TEAM USA won, giving them a precious point going into the America's Cup match itself. Posted on 3 Jun Conquer Cancer Foundation days
On 10th & 24th June at the America's Cup The America's Cup will be celebrating its partnership with the Conquer Cancer Foundation (CCF) by staging two dedicated 'Conquer Cancer Foundation Days' in the America's Cup Village on 10th and 24th June. Posted on 3 Jun Success Engineered
As Henri Lloyd partner with Land Rover BAR Out on the water, racing at incredibly high speeds, every second counts. So when Henri Lloyd came to engineer Land Rover BAR's technical kit for the 35th America's Cup, each item was developed through years of collaborative testing and refinement. Posted on 3 Jun Groupama Team France first to go out
After losing to Emirates Team New Zealand at America's Cup Groupama Team France will not progress to the Louis Vuitton America's Cup Challenger Playoffs after losing today (2nd June) to Emirates Team New Zealand. Posted on 2 Jun The tension mounts
At the 35th America's Cup The Louis Vuitton America's Cup Qualifiers burst back into action on the first day of June with all the America's Cup teams, bar Artemis Racing, in action on the Great Sound. Posted on 2 Jun Latest buoyancy aid designs delivered
To Artemis Racing by Crewsaver Crewsaver, Technical Supplier to Artemis Racing, has supplied the team with the latest buoyancy aid technology advancing the design both in terms of safety features and overall performance gains. Posted on 1 Jun Ladies Day a big success
In the America's Cup Village Mother Nature has proved that she is the only force that can beat the collective might of the America's Cup teams. Posted on 31 May Better day for Sir Ben
And Land Rover BAR in Bermuda Sir Ben Ainslie and Land Rover BAR arrested the run of losses the British team suffered in the first Round Robin stage of the Louis Vuitton America's Cup Qualifiers, kicking off round two with a second win of the competition. Posted on 30 May Artemis Racing penalty decision
ACRM give their perspective America's Cup Race Management (ACRM), the independent organization that oversees the sporting and competitive rules of the America's Cup, has announced its perspective on the contentious penalty given to Artemis Racing in race 14. Posted on 29 May

Upcoming Events

YC Dinard Flying Fifteen French National for Flying Fifteen
YC Dinard- 3 Jun to 5 Jun Royal Cork YC IRC Irish Cruiser Racing National Championships for IRC
Royal Cork YC- 9 Jun to 11 Jun Grafham Water SC Flying Fifteen Southern Traveller for Flying Fifteen
Grafham Water SC- 10 Jun to 11 Jun Bala SC RS400 Open Meeting for RS400
Bala SC- 10 Jun to 11 Jun Sutton Bingham SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Sutton Bingham SC- 10 Jun Thorpe Bay YC Hurricane 5.9 SX TT Open Meeting for Hurricane 5.9 SX
Thorpe Bay YC- 10 Jun to 11 Jun Grafham Water SC Flying Fifteen Open Meeting for Flying Fifteen
Grafham Water SC- 10 Jun to 11 Jun Medley SC British Moth Open Meeting + Bossoms Cup for British Moth
Medley SC- 10 Jun Royal Tay YC Squib Scottish champs for Squib
Royal Tay YC- 10 Jun to 11 Jun Waldringfield SC Laser and Laser Radial Open Meeting for Laser and Laser Radial
Waldringfield SC- 10 Jun
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy