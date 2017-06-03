New race format for ISORA due to clash of events

by Peter Ryan today at 1:25 pm

On Saturday June 3rd, due to a clash of events; the Howth YC Lambay race and the Poolberg Y and BC Regatta that ISORA had agreed to incorporate, a new race format evolved writes Peter Ryan. The way to take part in both events was developed by ISORA. The ISORA fleet would have their start as part of the HYC Lambay Race and complete that course. The fleet would then sail through that finish line and continue on the Poolbeg Y&BC to a second finish at Poolbeg Lighthouse.

This was made manageable by the use of the YB trackers recording the first finish at "Stack" mark off Ireland's Eye. The ISORA / Poolbeg Y&BC Race was sponsored by Dublin Port.

Howth Race Officer David Lovegrove started the fleet of 25 boats with a downwind leg from "Viceroy" mark towards Lambay Island. The weather forecast was for 5-15 knots SE and this weather arrived at the start area.

The full course for the race was:

Start at "Viceroy"

Taylor's Buoy (S)

Lambay Island (S)

"Portmarknok" (P)

"Stack" (S) – Finish of Lambay Race

North Burford (S)

Finish off Poolbeg Lighthouse

25 miles approx.

Conditions started to get fickle as the fleet rounded Lambay Island. Andrew Hall's "Jacknife" led the fleet followed by George Sisk's "WOW" and Paul O'Higgins "Rockabill VI". Four J109s were also bunched behind these leaders; Vicky Cox's "Mojito", Liam Shanahan's "Ruth", Kenneth Rumball's Irish National Sailing School "Jedi" and Roger Smith's "Wakey Wakey". There was significant and constant variation in wind conditions across the course varying from 5 to 15 knots. The leg to Portmarnock was a beat. The varying conditions spread the fleet widely and places were won and lost from tack to tack. As the fleet approached "Portmarnock" some confusion arose with advice from the Race Committee that the mark was "missing" and they were replacing it with a RIB flying an M flag. When the fleet arrived at the location, the RIB had stood down and the mark had been replaced. Fortunately for most of the fleet, this did not lead to any difficulties.

The last leg of the Lambay course was led by "WOW" who took line honours. "Mojito" took IRC Overall and Grant Kinsman's "Thalia" took ECHO Overall. A prize giving by Howth YC is to be arranged.

The fleet then continued towards Poolbeg in even flukier conditions. On this leg, the front boats were experiencing very light condition while those boats at the back of the fleet had good wind which had now veered west. This bunched the fleet as it rounded North Burford for the beat to the finish at Poolbeg.

The Overall winner of the IRC Section of the Poolbeg Y&BC Regatta and the ISORA race was "Rockabill VI" with five J Boats taking the next places – "Mojito", "Jedi", "Ruth", Chirs Power's "Aurelia" and "Wakey Wakey". Derek Dillon's "Big Deal" from Foynes YC took Class 2.

In ECHO, two Sigmas took first and second place with Grant Kinsman's Sigma 400 "Thalia" beating Joe Conway's Sigma 33 "Elandra", ahead of "Jedi" and "Big Deal".

Most of the finishing boats made their way down the river to Poolbeg Y&BC where a great "Beach Party" was arranged. A BBQ and music ensured that the party went on well in to the night. A prize giving for the IRC and ECHO winners and placing took place with Commodore Roger Smith making the presentations.

After 5 races Peter Dunlop and Vicky Cox's Pwllheli based J109 "Mojito" is leading the IRC Section of the ISORA Averycrest Offshore Series with "Jedi" and "Aurelia" close behind. In ECHO, "Jedi", "Elandra" and Paul Hampson's "MoJo" from Liverpool SC /Pwllheli Sailing Club are top of the series. A lot will be decided by the start of July with the D2D Race, Lyver Race and the Adrian Lee & Partners "Lighthouse Race" as part of the VDLR. Full results are at www.ISORA.com.

The next race in the ISORA schedule is the D2D race on the 14th June. A fleet of 45 boats is expected to line up for this race and a great social itinerary has been arranged for those boats arriving in Dingle.