ORACLE TEAM USA win the point as Kiwis pick Land Rover BAR

by 35th America's Cup today at 10:39 pm

The wait is over, and a decision has been made! Emirates Team New Zealand have decided to take on Land Rover BAR as their opposition in the Louis Vuitton America's Cup Challenger Playoffs semi-finals, which start tomorrow (Sunday).

At the conclusion of the Louis Vuitton America's Cup Qualifiers on Saturday, Emirates Team New Zealand finished second in the final standings, one point behind eventual winners ORACLE TEAM USA.

ORACLE TEAM USA won the Louis Vuitton America's Cup Qualifiers and, with that victory, go into the America's Cup Match, presented by Louis Vuitton with a valuable point already banked.

However, with ORACLE TEAM USA's place in the America's Cup Match, presented by Louis Vuitton, already assured as the Defenders of the 'Auld Mug', Emirates Team New Zealand were handed the opportunity to select their opposition in the next stage after finishing as the next highest seeded team from the final Louis Vuitton America's Cup Qualifiers standings.

Faced with the opportunity of taking on Artemis Racing, SoftBank Team Japan or Land Rover BAR, Emirates Team New Zealand helmsman Peter Burling finally ended the anticipation by revealing his answer at the final press conference of the Louis Vuitton America's Cup Qualifiers.

"We have sat down as a team and decided we would like to pick Land Rover BAR," said Peter Burling, who also took the opportunity to pass on the condolences of Emirates Team New Zealand to the family of New Zealand native Mary Elizabeth McKee, who passed away in Bermuda on Thursday night.

Turning back to his team's choice of Land Rover BAR, Burling explained that, "We believe with the forecasts over the coming week that it represents our best chance of progressing through."

In response, Land Rover BAR helmsman Sir Ben Ainslie, whose team finished third in the Louis Vuitton America's Cup Qualifiers standings on six points, is prepared for the challenge ahead.

"It is going to be a close race, but to win the America's Cup you have to beat all the teams," said Ainslie.

"Emirates Team New Zealand have certainly proved through this qualifying round to be sailing really well. They are very fast and so for us it will be a real battle.

"However, we are up for it and looking forward to it."

Emirates Team New Zealand's decision to face Land Rover BAR means the remaining two teams to have progressed from the Louis Vuitton America's Cup Qualifiers, SoftBank Team Japan and Artemis Racing will face off in the other Louis Vuitton America's Cup Challenger Playoffs semi-final.

"We've done a lot of racing against Artemis Racing over the last 18 months and we've had some great battles," said SoftBank Team Japan helmsman Dean Barker, whose side finished in fifth place with three points in the Louis Vuitton America's Cup Qualifiers.

"We know they are a very strong team, I'm sure the racing is going to be very close and it will be interesting all the way through," said Barker.

Their opponents Artemis Racing head into the Louis Vuitton America's Cup Challenger Playoffs in good form, with a final day Louis Vuitton America's Cup Qualifiers victory over Groupama Team France leaving them in fourth position on five points in the final standings.

"We are excited to be here," said Artemis Racing's helmsman Nathan Outteridge.

"We know that to go and beat ORACLE TEAM USA (in the America's Cup Match, presented by Louis Vuitton) we now have to beat SoftBank Team Japan and Emirates Team New Zealand.

"We are up for the challenge and excited to go and do that. We've beaten them (SoftBank Team Japan) twice in the qualifying races and that gives the team some confidence moving forward."

Both of the Louis Vuitton America's Cup Challenger Playoffs semi-finals will be decided by a first to five points race format, with the winners of each Semi-Final then facing each other in the Finals of the Louis Vuitton America's Cup Challenger Playoffs.

The eventual winner of that stage of the competition will then become the official Challenger to ORACLE TEAM USA for the 35th America's Cup.

Meanwhile, after concluding the Louis Vuitton America's Cup Qualifiers as winners, topping the table with nine points following back-to-back wins over Emirates Team New Zealand and Land Rover BAR on Saturday, ORACLE TEAM USA will take a crucial point advantage into the America's Cup Match, presented by Louis Vuitton.

With a two week break from race action ahead, helmsman Jimmy Spithill and his team will continue to develop their boat and be ready to face the eventual winner of the Louis Vuitton America's Cup Challenger Playoffs.

"That point could be critically important," said Spithill following today's racing. "The guys in the shore team work almost 24 hour shifts to make sure our boat is always prepared and to see that as sailors is incredibly motivating.

"That gets us all hungry and makes us want to reward the guys on shore. "I don't think we have been consistent enough throughout the qualifying stage and so we will all be working hard to get the best out of what is available to us.

"In these next two weeks we will look at every component of our systems. We can't afford to sit back.

"We need to be faster to win this America's Cup. There is a lot left for the taking and we will be making all the steps to make sure we are more efficient in every way."

Saturday not only saw the conclusion of the Louis Vuitton America's Cup Qualifiers but also the conclusion of Groupama Team France's involvement in the 35th America's Cup after they failed to progress through to the Louis Vuitton America's Cup Challenger Playoffs.

A final day defeat to Artemis Racing confirmed their position at the bottom of the standings but helmsman Franck Cammas believes the experience from this campaign will stand them in good stead for a possible future America's Cup appearance.

"This campaign saw us take two good wins (over Land Rover BAR and Artemis Racing) and that will give us good momentum to continue to the next America's Cup," said the French helmsman in his last 35th America's Cup press conference.

"I hope the next America's Cup keeps the same format and same boats. With us already having our base, those things being the same will make it easier for our team to continue and perform at the next America's Cup."

Spithill and team beat Burling and Ainslie to earn bonus for Match (from ORACLE TEAM USA)

ORACLE TEAM USA, the two-time defending champion of the America's Cup, won both of its races on Saturday, to close out the Louis Vuitton America's Cup Qualifiers at the top of the leaderboard.

The victory in the Qualifiers means ORACLE TEAM USA will start the America's Cup Match on June 17 with a one point advantage over whichever challenger emerges from the Playoffs.

"That was our goal coming into the competition," Spithill said. "We wanted that point as did the other teams. To be honest, it was great to be under some pressure. We had to win that race, Team New Zealand had to win that race. It was great to see our guys respond. I'm very, very proud of the team."

The first race of the day was the marquee match of the event, pitting the defender against the top scoring challenger, Emirates Team New Zealand.

ORACLE TEAM USA won the start and sailed a controlling race to beat Team New Zealand for the second consecutive time and take a valuable one point advantage into the America's Cup Match.

In the pre-start, the Kiwis dived down to set a hook, but ORACLE TEAM USA skipper Jimmy Spithill and tactician Tom Slingsby turned the tables, protecting their leeward position and putting a penalty on the New Zealanders off the starting line.

Spithill and his team had a 7-second lead at mark one, extending to 9-seconds at the bottom gate.

The Kiwis made a gain on the upwind leg, and actually crossed ahead near the top gate, but Spithill and Slingsby held their nerve, taking the inside lane at the mark, leading through the gate and extending away.

ORACLE TEAM USA protected its position well from then onwards, taking a 29-second win. Spithill said the match racing move at the top of the course was the race winner.

"Both times we've raced Team New Zealand they've made some pretty fundamental mistakes," Spithill said. "I think that's something that's powerful for us, having a dedicated tactician like Tom Slingsby to tackle those tricky situations on the race course."

ORACLE TEAM USA then closed out the Louis Vuitton America's Cup Qualifiers with a relatively straightforward victory over Land Rover BAR.

For the second time in the day, Spithill and Slingsby won the start and led into the bottom gate.

From there, it was a matter of smart race course management to take the win. With the boat configured for stronger winds the team was pushed hard physically to keep enough power distributed to get around the marks.

Reality check for Emirates Team NZ who qualify as top challenger (from Emirates Team New Zealand)

Back to earth with a bump today for Emirates Team New Zealand, the Kiwis handed a match-racing lesson from Oracle Team USA in an error-strewn end to the qualifying series.

After enjoying two almost flawless wins yesterday, the challengers got off to the worst possible start by copping a double penalty at the start. Nearing the top of the starting line Jimmy Spithill, to leeward with rights, tried to squeeze Burling above the upper mark but Burling held his course and thus failed to keep clear.

Oracle sped off to lead around Mark 1 by six seconds and with a click more speed downwind the Americans stretched the margin to nine seconds by Mark 2.

Back came Emirates Team New Zealand, the Kiwi boat showing superior speed upwind which, allied to canny course management, allowed Burling to close the gap and move in front.

Flying into the top mark on port at speed, Burling managed to cross the Americans who were on starboard and briefly took the lead. But after tacking in the face of Oracle the Kiwis were unable make to make it stick and the Americans simply drove through and sped off.

All the good work climbing back into Oracle on the beat was undone and the Kiwis were in catch-up mode again.

Compounding the error Burling then drove Emirates Team New Zealand across the race course boundary and received a third penalty, followed by a fourth for failing to take the third in a timely manner.

Oracle sailed away for a 29 second win and now take a bonus point for winning the qualifying series into the America's Cup match.

"Obviously it's a little disappointing to lose that one point, "said Burling. "But at the end of the day it's about carrying on improving and carrying on learning and making sure we get back facing them again.

"We made some little errors and then learned a lot and we stayed out for a while afterwards to practice a few things that went wrong during the race and we are really happy with the few improvements we made afterwards."

As the top challenger Emirates Team New Zealand got to choose their opponent in the semi-finals and picked Britain's Ben Ainslie Racing for the first to five series which starts tomorrow.