ACO 8th MUSTO Skiff Worlds at Club Nàutic S'Arenal - Overall
by Rick Perkins today at 8:56 pm
26 May - 3 June 2017
The final day of the championships dawned with battles to be done for all the key titles. The sun was shining but the sea breeze was taking its time to build so the 12 o'clock start was postponed.
After a short delay the fleet set out and started just before 13:00 under P flag; which was general recalled so the U flag came out and then the race got away at the second time of asking but there were a number of boats recorded UFD.
At the first mark Oswald (SUI) lead from Kilsby (GBR) and Hill (AUS); Keen (GBR) was 10th and Schwerdt (GER) was 14th so Keen was gaining on points... breeze was now in at 10-12 knots...
As the second windward mark there had been a bit of a reshuffle as the fleet footed into the mark following a sizeable left shift; Peake (GBR) lead from Schwerdt and Keen.
At that point the race was abandoned; some were happy; some not but those who were recorded UFD were the most happy as they got to rejoin the race restart,
Race 13 then was restarted just after 14:00 there was an individual recall but no-one returned.
By this time the waves had built to a steep chop; Keen was leading with Robertson (AUS) second and Schwerdt third. Keen then hit a bad set of waves and capsized opening the door to the chasers.
At the finish Schwerdt took the win from Hilton (GBR) and Keen in third.
This gave Schwerdt a good advantage going into the final race; if Keen won he just had to finish in the top 10.
The final race (14) got away under P flag at 15:39 just ahead of the 16:00 cut off... Keen was doing all he could by leading the race and at the first mark Schwerdt was 12th so at that moment Keen was in pole position....
As the race unfolded Keen held his lead but Schwerdt was pulling through the fleet and at the finish it was Keen who took the win from Robertson (AUS) with Schwerdt in 3rd taking the title by just 6 points which over a 14 race regatta is a slim margin.
Congratulations to Frithjof Schwerdt who is the new World Champion.
Whilst the Keen / Schwerdt battle had been raging competition for the 3rd podium slot was equally tough and eventually Tarboton (RSA) prevailed over Hill (AUS) in 4th and local Martinez (ESP); these 3 were separated by just 7 points.
The bronze fleet was won by Patrick Harris (ESP) and the silver fleet was won by Stuart Keegan (GBR).
The youth category was won by Daniel Trotter (GBR), Master by Tim Hill (AUS) and Grand Master by Roger Oswald (SUI).
In summary we have had a great championships at Club Nautic S'Arenal; the class would like to thank the host club who have been fantastic.
John McAfee from Ovington Boats has done a excellent job of supporting the fleet and keeping everyone racing.
Finally we'd like to thank class sponsors MUSTO and event title sponsors ACO.
Overall Results:
|Pos
|Sail No
|Helm
|Club
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|R5
|R6
|R7
|R8
|R9
|R10
|R11
|R12
|R13
|R14
|Pts
|1
|GER 484
|Frithjof SCHWERDT
|Potsdamer Yachtclub
|2
|1
|12
|2
|1
|7
|3
|1
|10
|4
|7
|3
|1
|3
|35
|2
|GBR 534
|Bruce KEEN
|Stokes Bay Sailing Club
|10
|2
|7
|7
|6
|3
|2
|6
|1
|1
|2
|9
|3
|1
|41
|3
|RSA 525
|Andy TARBOTON
|Henley Midmar Yacht Club
|BFD
|8
|14
|1
|8
|15
|1
|2
|9
|7
|11
|10
|10
|6
|87
|4
|AUS 472
|Tim HILL
|Port Melbourne Yacht Club
|14
|17
|13
|5
|2
|2
|4
|11
|14
|6
|3
|24
|12
|5
|91
|5
|ESP 560
|Justo MARTINEZ BALAGUER
|C. N. Arenal
|21
|25
|3
|8
|7
|25
|12
|3
|5
|8
|9
|1
|9
|9
|95
|6
|GBR 302
|Dan KILSBY
|Stokes Bay Sailing Club
|16
|23
|4
|3
|9
|6
|25
|4
|3
|18
|13
|12
|11
|11
|110
|7
|GBR 544
|Ben SCHOOLING
|Stokes Bay Sailing Club
|13
|26
|2
|4
|3
|5
|23
|15
|8
|24
|15
|4
|15
|15
|122
|8
|GER 368
|Julian RAMM
|KYC
|18
|6
|40
|9
|5
|14
|7
|8
|4
|16
|20
|6
|14
|22
|127
|9
|GBR 520
|David POSTON
|Datchet
|3
|4
|6
|26
|25
|17
|19
|5
|21
|3
|1
|7
|39
|17
|128
|10
|GER 495
|Iver AHLMANN
|Kieler Yacht Club (KYC)
|37
|10
|18
|6
|4
|1
|6
|27
|2
|19
|31
|19
|13
|14
|139
|11
|NED 478
|Paul DIJKSTRA
|Kws sneek
|11
|22
|33
|16
|12
|16
|10
|13
|15
|14
|10
|14
|5
|4
|140
|12
|GBR 444
|Jamie HILTON
|DALGETY BAY SC
|1
|5
|1
|23
|22
|30
|22
|28
|36
|10
|14
|8
|2
|8
|144
|13
|AUS 452
|Richie ROBERTSON
|Blairgowrie Yacht Squadron
|5
|3
|24
|36
|30
|36
|30
|10
|31
|2
|4
|2
|4
|2
|147
|14
|GBR 568
|Andrew PEAKE
|Wilsonian SC
|19
|16
|19
|14
|UFD
|10
|11
|7
|17
|13
|5
|18
|6
|25
|155
|15
|SUI 436
|Roger OSWALD
|SCEnge
|6
|11
|35
|11
|11
|22
|5
|14
|38
|17
|8
|13
|25
|16
|159
|16
|SUI 306
|Alexander GREIL
|Yacht Club Horgen
|12
|9
|9
|15
|18
|4
|14
|24
|6
|26
|21
|16
|18
|19
|161
|17
|ESP 383
|Sergio GONZÁLEZ ARROYO
|C. N. Arenal
|8
|DSQ
|8
|10
|14
|8
|27
|9
|25
|11
|23
|RET
|7
|12
|162
|18
|GER 390
|Andi LACHENSCHMID
|AugsburgerSeglerClub
|9
|12
|34
|27
|21
|20
|8
|23
|24
|5
|24
|5
|19
|13
|183
|19
|GBR 526
|Jono SHELLEY
|Ullswater Yacht Club
|17
|13
|DNC
|29
|10
|9
|15
|18
|41
|29
|12
|22
|8
|7
|189
|20
|AUS 440
|Wayne BATES
|Blairgowrie Y.S
|20
|14
|16
|19
|15
|24
|24
|12
|16
|20
|26
|17
|16
|10
|199
|21
|GBR 546
|Ian TROTTER
|Derwent Reservoir SC
|4
|21
|5
|18
|32
|18
|18
|25
|DNC
|35
|16
|15
|20
|18
|210
|22
|GBR 535
|David ANNAN
|Grafham Water Sailing Club
|25
|19
|15
|13
|13
|12
|9
|19
|40
|15
|22
|30
|29
|29
|220
|23
|GBR 483
|John EVANS
|Derwent Reservoir Sailing Club
|7
|18
|25
|17
|24
|32
|21
|16
|18
|23
|29
|21
|22
|21
|233
|24
|GBR 533
|Stuart KEEGAN
|DRSC
|23
|37
|43
|12
|35
|11
|17
|29
|11
|9
|35
|26
|31
|20
|259
|25
|GBR 531
|Andrew GOULD
|
|27
|27
|23
|24
|20
|13
|33
|26
|22
|28
|28
|28
|17
|26
|281
|26
|ESP 480
|Joan ROSSELLO
|Cn Arenal
|33
|34
|20
|28
|17
|37
|20
|35
|12
|42
|32
|20
|36
|28
|315
|27
|ESP 559
|Ronald KONITZER
|club nautico arenal
|26
|20
|10
|35
|37
|26
|13
|22
|19
|34
|50
|RET
|24
|RET
|316
|28
|GBR 500
|Tom CONWAY
|
|38
|32
|22
|20
|19
|52
|37
|31
|27
|12
|18
|27
|42
|35
|318
|29
|AUS 567
|Richard EKBERG
|Black Rock Yacht Club
|29
|43
|11
|30
|31
|35
|31
|46
|39
|21
|19
|25
|21
|30
|322
|30
|GBR 394
|Nigel WALBANK
|Lymington Town Sailing Club
|31
|48
|46
|22
|23
|27
|29
|30
|13
|25
|34
|31
|33
|27
|325
|31
|RUS 479
|Yaroslav PETROV
|
|28
|28
|27
|39
|26
|23
|36
|32
|28
|27
|25
|35
|35
|23
|337
|32
|GBR 527
|Daniel TROTTER
|Derwent reservoir
|15
|15
|17
|25
|UFD
|21
|16
|21
|7
|31
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|363
|33
|GER 159
|Christian BRANDT
|BSC
|39
|31
|32
|40
|44
|19
|42
|39
|26
|33
|27
|32
|34
|34
|386
|34
|ESP 430
|Patrick HARRIS
|CNA
|BFD
|33
|28
|STP
|27
|33
|34
|RET
|20
|38
|36
|39
|30
|31
|388
|35
|GBR 419
|Richard SMITH
|Wilsonian SC
|34
|53
|STP
|33
|48
|29
|38
|34
|23
|44
|17
|23
|OCS
|40
|397
|36
|GBR 333
|Tim CHAPMAN
|Rutland
|24
|41
|30
|41
|34
|50
|28
|33
|29
|32
|DNC
|DNC
|23
|33
|398
|37
|GBR 376
|David RICKARD
|GURNARD SC.
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|21
|16
|28
|56
|20
|42
|36
|42
|38
|26
|24
|414
|38
|GBR 539
|Neil ASHBY
|Bewl Valley Sailing Club
|BFD
|7
|21
|49
|DNC
|DNC
|43
|17
|47
|22
|6
|11
|DNC
|DNC
|418
|39
|ESP 475
|Vincent HARRIS
|
|30
|38
|26
|STP
|28
|51
|26
|41
|RET
|40
|38
|42
|37
|38
|426
|40
|GBR 552
|Ben YEATS
|Chanonry SC
|35
|35
|41
|31
|40
|34
|48
|38
|32
|48
|DNC
|34
|41
|37
|446
|41
|ESP 415
|Mario BARCELO
|CLUB NAUTIC S'ARENAL
|RET
|24
|39
|32
|DNC
|39
|45
|40
|34
|45
|33
|33
|38
|45
|447
|42
|GBR 542
|Ron BARNES
|Thorpe Bay Club
|32
|49
|36
|44
|36
|45
|49
|42
|52
|39
|30
|36
|27
|32
|448
|43
|RSA 487
|Sean THIJSSE
|Stokes Bay Sailing Club
|42
|DNC
|53
|43
|41
|31
|32
|43
|33
|37
|45
|40
|32
|44
|463
|44
|AUS 417
|Ian MARTIN
|
|41
|36
|52
|55
|29
|48
|35
|44
|37
|41
|40
|29
|43
|43
|466
|45
|NOR 575
|Erik BOERRESEN
|CSF
|45
|39
|37
|50
|39
|43
|44
|36
|51
|56
|48
|41
|28
|36
|486
|46
|BEL 411
|Nicolas GUEUNING
|ULYC
|44
|46
|42
|42
|42
|41
|41
|49
|50
|46
|43
|47
|RET
|DNC
|533
|47
|ESP 66
|Oliver BRANDT
|C.N.A.
|40
|45
|55
|45
|43
|42
|52
|47
|35
|55
|47
|46
|49
|DNC
|546
|48
|SUI 420
|Fritz Erich SELB
|Yacht Club Zug YCZ
|43
|44
|49
|47
|38
|38
|RET
|45
|46
|DNC
|DNC
|45
|40
|48
|548
|49
|ESP 561
|Mark BRANAGH
|Club nautico Arenal
|22
|DNC
|DNC
|56
|47
|53
|RET
|37
|53
|30
|37
|43
|48
|DNC
|556
|50
|GER 228
|Bo FROHNE
|SVAOe
|51
|47
|47
|46
|49
|46
|47
|53
|45
|49
|49
|49
|46
|47
|567
|51
|ESP 151
|Thomas BRUNDERT
|Club Nautico Arenal
|46
|42
|48
|54
|52
|57
|53
|52
|55
|50
|46
|50
|44
|39
|576
|52
|AUT 345
|Klaus COSTADEDOI
|Segelclub Attersee
|BFD
|30
|45
|38
|33
|49
|39
|54
|44
|54
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|581
|53
|ESP 140
|Fernando PROSPERI
|C.N.Arenal
|DNC
|40
|STP
|53
|46
|40
|RDG
|51
|54
|47
|44
|44
|RET
|DNC
|588
|54
|CRO 136
|Krsto MATULIC
|YC Biograd
|48
|51
|STP
|DSQ
|DSQ
|DSQ
|40
|RET
|30
|OCS
|41
|48
|45
|41
|598
|55
|GBR 550
|Jon BAILEY
|Chanonry Sailing Club
|47
|50
|STP
|58
|54
|56
|50
|48
|48
|53
|DNC
|51
|DNC
|DNC
|636
|56
|USA 181
|Troy CHRISTENSEN
|Datchet Water Sailing Club
|36
|DNC
|STP
|60
|56
|DNC
|54
|57
|58
|51
|39
|37
|DNC
|DNC
|640
|57
|ESP 247
|Manuel MORENO LOUIS
|Club Nautic S'Arenal
|50
|DNC
|38
|57
|55
|54
|46
|50
|49
|RET
|RET
|DNC
|DNC
|46
|640
|58
|GBR 570
|Martin BINGHAM
|Derwent Reservoir Sailing Club
|DNC
|DNC
|44
|52
|51
|44
|51
|RET
|43
|43
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|653
|59
|GBR 373
|Tom GILBERT
|Datchet Water Sailing Club
|BFD
|52
|STP
|59
|53
|58
|55
|56
|57
|52
|DNC
|DNC
|47
|42
|657
|60
|GBR 501
|Jonathan CAMERON
|HISC
|BFD
|29
|31
|48
|50
|55
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|668
|61
|GBR 432
|John MCAFEE
|Ullswater Yacht Club
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|51
|45
|47
|DNC
|55
|56
|57
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|701
|62
|GBR 287
|Martin KEEGAN
|Derwent Reservoir Sailing Club
|49
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|764
|63
|GBR 324
|Bruce ALLAN
|Datchet Water Sailing Club
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|780
|63
|GBR 474
|Alastair CONN
|Derwent Reservoir
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|780
See you all next year at Blairgowrie Yacht Squadron, Melbourne, Australia.
More photos can be found here
