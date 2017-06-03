ACO 8th MUSTO Skiff Worlds at Club Nàutic S'Arenal - Overall

by Rick Perkins today at 8:56 pm

The final day of the championships dawned with battles to be done for all the key titles. The sun was shining but the sea breeze was taking its time to build so the 12 o'clock start was postponed.

After a short delay the fleet set out and started just before 13:00 under P flag; which was general recalled so the U flag came out and then the race got away at the second time of asking but there were a number of boats recorded UFD.

At the first mark Oswald (SUI) lead from Kilsby (GBR) and Hill (AUS); Keen (GBR) was 10th and Schwerdt (GER) was 14th so Keen was gaining on points... breeze was now in at 10-12 knots...

As the second windward mark there had been a bit of a reshuffle as the fleet footed into the mark following a sizeable left shift; Peake (GBR) lead from Schwerdt and Keen.

At that point the race was abandoned; some were happy; some not but those who were recorded UFD were the most happy as they got to rejoin the race restart,

Race 13 then was restarted just after 14:00 there was an individual recall but no-one returned.

By this time the waves had built to a steep chop; Keen was leading with Robertson (AUS) second and Schwerdt third. Keen then hit a bad set of waves and capsized opening the door to the chasers.

At the finish Schwerdt took the win from Hilton (GBR) and Keen in third.

This gave Schwerdt a good advantage going into the final race; if Keen won he just had to finish in the top 10.

The final race (14) got away under P flag at 15:39 just ahead of the 16:00 cut off... Keen was doing all he could by leading the race and at the first mark Schwerdt was 12th so at that moment Keen was in pole position....

As the race unfolded Keen held his lead but Schwerdt was pulling through the fleet and at the finish it was Keen who took the win from Robertson (AUS) with Schwerdt in 3rd taking the title by just 6 points which over a 14 race regatta is a slim margin.

Congratulations to Frithjof Schwerdt who is the new World Champion.

Whilst the Keen / Schwerdt battle had been raging competition for the 3rd podium slot was equally tough and eventually Tarboton (RSA) prevailed over Hill (AUS) in 4th and local Martinez (ESP); these 3 were separated by just 7 points.

The bronze fleet was won by Patrick Harris (ESP) and the silver fleet was won by Stuart Keegan (GBR).

The youth category was won by Daniel Trotter (GBR), Master by Tim Hill (AUS) and Grand Master by Roger Oswald (SUI).

In summary we have had a great championships at Club Nautic S'Arenal; the class would like to thank the host club who have been fantastic.

John McAfee from Ovington Boats has done a excellent job of supporting the fleet and keeping everyone racing.

Finally we'd like to thank class sponsors MUSTO and event title sponsors ACO.

Overall Results:

Pos Sail No Helm Club R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 R7 R8 R9 R10 R11 R12 R13 R14 Pts 1 GER 484 Frithjof SCHWERDT Potsdamer Yachtclub 2 1 12 2 1 7 3 1 10 4 7 3 1 3 35 2 GBR 534 Bruce KEEN Stokes Bay Sailing Club 10 2 7 7 6 3 2 6 1 1 2 9 3 1 41 3 RSA 525 Andy TARBOTON Henley Midmar Yacht Club BFD 8 14 1 8 15 1 2 9 7 11 10 10 6 87 4 AUS 472 Tim HILL Port Melbourne Yacht Club 14 17 13 5 2 2 4 11 14 6 3 24 12 5 91 5 ESP 560 Justo MARTINEZ BALAGUER C. N. Arenal 21 25 3 8 7 25 12 3 5 8 9 1 9 9 95 6 GBR 302 Dan KILSBY Stokes Bay Sailing Club 16 23 4 3 9 6 25 4 3 18 13 12 11 11 110 7 GBR 544 Ben SCHOOLING Stokes Bay Sailing Club 13 26 2 4 3 5 23 15 8 24 15 4 15 15 122 8 GER 368 Julian RAMM KYC 18 6 40 9 5 14 7 8 4 16 20 6 14 22 127 9 GBR 520 David POSTON Datchet 3 4 6 26 25 17 19 5 21 3 1 7 39 17 128 10 GER 495 Iver AHLMANN Kieler Yacht Club (KYC) 37 10 18 6 4 1 6 27 2 19 31 19 13 14 139 11 NED 478 Paul DIJKSTRA Kws sneek 11 22 33 16 12 16 10 13 15 14 10 14 5 4 140 12 GBR 444 Jamie HILTON DALGETY BAY SC 1 5 1 23 22 30 22 28 36 10 14 8 2 8 144 13 AUS 452 Richie ROBERTSON Blairgowrie Yacht Squadron 5 3 24 36 30 36 30 10 31 2 4 2 4 2 147 14 GBR 568 Andrew PEAKE Wilsonian SC 19 16 19 14 UFD 10 11 7 17 13 5 18 6 25 155 15 SUI 436 Roger OSWALD SCEnge 6 11 35 11 11 22 5 14 38 17 8 13 25 16 159 16 SUI 306 Alexander GREIL Yacht Club Horgen 12 9 9 15 18 4 14 24 6 26 21 16 18 19 161 17 ESP 383 Sergio GONZÁLEZ ARROYO C. N. Arenal 8 DSQ 8 10 14 8 27 9 25 11 23 RET 7 12 162 18 GER 390 Andi LACHENSCHMID AugsburgerSeglerClub 9 12 34 27 21 20 8 23 24 5 24 5 19 13 183 19 GBR 526 Jono SHELLEY Ullswater Yacht Club 17 13 DNC 29 10 9 15 18 41 29 12 22 8 7 189 20 AUS 440 Wayne BATES Blairgowrie Y.S 20 14 16 19 15 24 24 12 16 20 26 17 16 10 199 21 GBR 546 Ian TROTTER Derwent Reservoir SC 4 21 5 18 32 18 18 25 DNC 35 16 15 20 18 210 22 GBR 535 David ANNAN Grafham Water Sailing Club 25 19 15 13 13 12 9 19 40 15 22 30 29 29 220 23 GBR 483 John EVANS Derwent Reservoir Sailing Club 7 18 25 17 24 32 21 16 18 23 29 21 22 21 233 24 GBR 533 Stuart KEEGAN DRSC 23 37 43 12 35 11 17 29 11 9 35 26 31 20 259 25 GBR 531 Andrew GOULD 27 27 23 24 20 13 33 26 22 28 28 28 17 26 281 26 ESP 480 Joan ROSSELLO Cn Arenal 33 34 20 28 17 37 20 35 12 42 32 20 36 28 315 27 ESP 559 Ronald KONITZER club nautico arenal 26 20 10 35 37 26 13 22 19 34 50 RET 24 RET 316 28 GBR 500 Tom CONWAY 38 32 22 20 19 52 37 31 27 12 18 27 42 35 318 29 AUS 567 Richard EKBERG Black Rock Yacht Club 29 43 11 30 31 35 31 46 39 21 19 25 21 30 322 30 GBR 394 Nigel WALBANK Lymington Town Sailing Club 31 48 46 22 23 27 29 30 13 25 34 31 33 27 325 31 RUS 479 Yaroslav PETROV 28 28 27 39 26 23 36 32 28 27 25 35 35 23 337 32 GBR 527 Daniel TROTTER Derwent reservoir 15 15 17 25 UFD 21 16 21 7 31 DNC DNC DNC DNC 363 33 GER 159 Christian BRANDT BSC 39 31 32 40 44 19 42 39 26 33 27 32 34 34 386 34 ESP 430 Patrick HARRIS CNA BFD 33 28 STP 27 33 34 RET 20 38 36 39 30 31 388 35 GBR 419 Richard SMITH Wilsonian SC 34 53 STP 33 48 29 38 34 23 44 17 23 OCS 40 397 36 GBR 333 Tim CHAPMAN Rutland 24 41 30 41 34 50 28 33 29 32 DNC DNC 23 33 398 37 GBR 376 David RICKARD GURNARD SC. DNC DNC DNC 21 16 28 56 20 42 36 42 38 26 24 414 38 GBR 539 Neil ASHBY Bewl Valley Sailing Club BFD 7 21 49 DNC DNC 43 17 47 22 6 11 DNC DNC 418 39 ESP 475 Vincent HARRIS 30 38 26 STP 28 51 26 41 RET 40 38 42 37 38 426 40 GBR 552 Ben YEATS Chanonry SC 35 35 41 31 40 34 48 38 32 48 DNC 34 41 37 446 41 ESP 415 Mario BARCELO CLUB NAUTIC S'ARENAL RET 24 39 32 DNC 39 45 40 34 45 33 33 38 45 447 42 GBR 542 Ron BARNES Thorpe Bay Club 32 49 36 44 36 45 49 42 52 39 30 36 27 32 448 43 RSA 487 Sean THIJSSE Stokes Bay Sailing Club 42 DNC 53 43 41 31 32 43 33 37 45 40 32 44 463 44 AUS 417 Ian MARTIN 41 36 52 55 29 48 35 44 37 41 40 29 43 43 466 45 NOR 575 Erik BOERRESEN CSF 45 39 37 50 39 43 44 36 51 56 48 41 28 36 486 46 BEL 411 Nicolas GUEUNING ULYC 44 46 42 42 42 41 41 49 50 46 43 47 RET DNC 533 47 ESP 66 Oliver BRANDT C.N.A. 40 45 55 45 43 42 52 47 35 55 47 46 49 DNC 546 48 SUI 420 Fritz Erich SELB Yacht Club Zug YCZ 43 44 49 47 38 38 RET 45 46 DNC DNC 45 40 48 548 49 ESP 561 Mark BRANAGH Club nautico Arenal 22 DNC DNC 56 47 53 RET 37 53 30 37 43 48 DNC 556 50 GER 228 Bo FROHNE SVAOe 51 47 47 46 49 46 47 53 45 49 49 49 46 47 567 51 ESP 151 Thomas BRUNDERT Club Nautico Arenal 46 42 48 54 52 57 53 52 55 50 46 50 44 39 576 52 AUT 345 Klaus COSTADEDOI Segelclub Attersee BFD 30 45 38 33 49 39 54 44 54 DNC DNC DNC DNC 581 53 ESP 140 Fernando PROSPERI C.N.Arenal DNC 40 STP 53 46 40 RDG 51 54 47 44 44 RET DNC 588 54 CRO 136 Krsto MATULIC YC Biograd 48 51 STP DSQ DSQ DSQ 40 RET 30 OCS 41 48 45 41 598 55 GBR 550 Jon BAILEY Chanonry Sailing Club 47 50 STP 58 54 56 50 48 48 53 DNC 51 DNC DNC 636 56 USA 181 Troy CHRISTENSEN Datchet Water Sailing Club 36 DNC STP 60 56 DNC 54 57 58 51 39 37 DNC DNC 640 57 ESP 247 Manuel MORENO LOUIS Club Nautic S'Arenal 50 DNC 38 57 55 54 46 50 49 RET RET DNC DNC 46 640 58 GBR 570 Martin BINGHAM Derwent Reservoir Sailing Club DNC DNC 44 52 51 44 51 RET 43 43 DNC DNC DNC DNC 653 59 GBR 373 Tom GILBERT Datchet Water Sailing Club BFD 52 STP 59 53 58 55 56 57 52 DNC DNC 47 42 657 60 GBR 501 Jonathan CAMERON HISC BFD 29 31 48 50 55 DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC 668 61 GBR 432 John MCAFEE Ullswater Yacht Club DNC DNC DNC 51 45 47 DNC 55 56 57 DNC DNC DNC DNC 701 62 GBR 287 Martin KEEGAN Derwent Reservoir Sailing Club 49 DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC 764 63 GBR 324 Bruce ALLAN Datchet Water Sailing Club DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC 780 63 GBR 474 Alastair CONN Derwent Reservoir DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC 780

See you all next year at Blairgowrie Yacht Squadron, Melbourne, Australia.

More photos can be found here