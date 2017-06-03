Please select your home edition
ACO 8th MUSTO Skiff Worlds at Club Nàutic S'Arenal - Overall

by Rick Perkins today at 8:56 pm 26 May - 3 June 2017

The final day of the championships dawned with battles to be done for all the key titles. The sun was shining but the sea breeze was taking its time to build so the 12 o'clock start was postponed.

After a short delay the fleet set out and started just before 13:00 under P flag; which was general recalled so the U flag came out and then the race got away at the second time of asking but there were a number of boats recorded UFD.

At the first mark Oswald (SUI) lead from Kilsby (GBR) and Hill (AUS); Keen (GBR) was 10th and Schwerdt (GER) was 14th so Keen was gaining on points... breeze was now in at 10-12 knots...

As the second windward mark there had been a bit of a reshuffle as the fleet footed into the mark following a sizeable left shift; Peake (GBR) lead from Schwerdt and Keen.

At that point the race was abandoned; some were happy; some not but those who were recorded UFD were the most happy as they got to rejoin the race restart,

Race 13 then was restarted just after 14:00 there was an individual recall but no-one returned.

By this time the waves had built to a steep chop; Keen was leading with Robertson (AUS) second and Schwerdt third. Keen then hit a bad set of waves and capsized opening the door to the chasers.

ACO 8th Musto Skiff Worlds day 6 - photo © Bernardi­ Bibiloni / ACO 8th Musto Skiff World Championship
ACO 8th Musto Skiff Worlds day 6 - photo © Bernardi­ Bibiloni / ACO 8th Musto Skiff World Championship

At the finish Schwerdt took the win from Hilton (GBR) and Keen in third.

This gave Schwerdt a good advantage going into the final race; if Keen won he just had to finish in the top 10.

The final race (14) got away under P flag at 15:39 just ahead of the 16:00 cut off... Keen was doing all he could by leading the race and at the first mark Schwerdt was 12th so at that moment Keen was in pole position....

As the race unfolded Keen held his lead but Schwerdt was pulling through the fleet and at the finish it was Keen who took the win from Robertson (AUS) with Schwerdt in 3rd taking the title by just 6 points which over a 14 race regatta is a slim margin.

Congratulations to Frithjof Schwerdt who is the new World Champion.

ACO 8th Musto Skiff Worlds day 6 - photo © Bernardi­ Bibiloni / ACO 8th Musto Skiff World Championship
ACO 8th Musto Skiff Worlds day 6 - photo © Bernardi­ Bibiloni / ACO 8th Musto Skiff World Championship

Whilst the Keen / Schwerdt battle had been raging competition for the 3rd podium slot was equally tough and eventually Tarboton (RSA) prevailed over Hill (AUS) in 4th and local Martinez (ESP); these 3 were separated by just 7 points.

The bronze fleet was won by Patrick Harris (ESP) and the silver fleet was won by Stuart Keegan (GBR).

ACO 8th Musto Skiff Worlds day 6 - photo © Bernardi­ Bibiloni / ACO 8th Musto Skiff World Championship
ACO 8th Musto Skiff Worlds day 6 - photo © Bernardi­ Bibiloni / ACO 8th Musto Skiff World Championship

The youth category was won by Daniel Trotter (GBR), Master by Tim Hill (AUS) and Grand Master by Roger Oswald (SUI).

In summary we have had a great championships at Club Nautic S'Arenal; the class would like to thank the host club who have been fantastic.

John McAfee from Ovington Boats has done a excellent job of supporting the fleet and keeping everyone racing.

Finally we'd like to thank class sponsors MUSTO and event title sponsors ACO.

ACO 8th Musto Skiff Worlds day 6 - photo © Bernardi­ Bibiloni / ACO 8th Musto Skiff World Championship
ACO 8th Musto Skiff Worlds day 6 - photo © Bernardi­ Bibiloni / ACO 8th Musto Skiff World Championship

Overall Results:

PosSail NoHelmClubR1R2R3R4R5R6R7R8R9R10R11R12R13R14Pts
1GER 484Frithjof SCHWERDTPotsdamer Yachtclub211221731104731335
2GBR 534Bruce KEENStokes Bay Sailing Club10277632611293141
3RSA 525Andy TARBOTONHenley Midmar Yacht ClubBFD81418151297111010687
4AUS 472Tim HILLPort Melbourne Yacht Club14171352241114632412591
5ESP 560Justo MARTINEZ BALAGUERC. N. Arenal21253872512358919995
6GBR 302Dan KILSBYStokes Bay Sailing Club1623439625431813121111110
7GBR 544Ben SCHOOLINGStokes Bay Sailing Club1326243523158241541515122
8GER 368Julian RAMMKYC186409514784162061422127
9GBR 520David POSTONDatchet346262517195213173917128
10GER 495Iver AHLMANNKieler Yacht Club (KYC)37101864162721931191314139
11NED 478Paul DIJKSTRAKws sneek11223316121610131514101454140
12GBR 444Jamie HILTONDALGETY BAY SC1512322302228361014828144
13AUS 452Richie ROBERTSONBlairgowrie Yacht Squadron532436303630103124242147
14GBR 568Andrew PEAKEWilsonian SC19161914UFD101171713518625155
15SUI 436Roger OSWALDSCEnge6113511112251438178132516159
16SUI 306Alexander GREILYacht Club Horgen129915184142462621161819161
17ESP 383Sergio GONZÁLEZ ARROYOC. N. Arenal8DSQ810148279251123RET712162
18GER 390Andi LACHENSCHMIDAugsburgerSeglerClub912342721208232452451913183
19GBR 526Jono SHELLEYUllswater Yacht Club1713DNC2910915184129122287189
20AUS 440Wayne BATESBlairgowrie Y.S2014161915242412162026171610199
21GBR 546Ian TROTTERDerwent Reservoir SC42151832181825DNC3516152018210
22GBR 535David ANNANGrafham Water Sailing Club251915131312919401522302929220
23GBR 483John EVANSDerwent Reservoir Sailing Club718251724322116182329212221233
24GBR 533Stuart KEEGANDRSC233743123511172911935263120259
25GBR 531Andrew GOULD 2727232420133326222828281726281
26ESP 480Joan ROSSELLOCn Arenal3334202817372035124232203628315
27ESP 559Ronald KONITZERclub nautico arenal2620103537261322193450RET24RET316
28GBR 500Tom CONWAY 3832222019523731271218274235318
29AUS 567Richard EKBERGBlack Rock Yacht Club2943113031353146392119252130322
30GBR 394Nigel WALBANKLymington Town Sailing Club3148462223272930132534313327325
31RUS 479Yaroslav PETROV 2828273926233632282725353523337
32GBR 527Daniel TROTTERDerwent reservoir15151725UFD211621731DNCDNCDNCDNC363
33GER 159Christian BRANDTBSC3931324044194239263327323434386
34ESP 430Patrick HARRISCNABFD3328STP273334RET203836393031388
35GBR 419Richard SMITHWilsonian SC3453STP334829383423441723OCS40397
36GBR 333Tim CHAPMANRutland24413041345028332932DNCDNC2333398
37GBR 376David RICKARDGURNARD SC.DNCDNCDNC2116285620423642382624414
38GBR 539Neil ASHBYBewl Valley Sailing ClubBFD72149DNCDNC43174722611DNCDNC418
39ESP 475Vincent HARRIS 303826STP28512641RET4038423738426
40GBR 552Ben YEATSChanonry SC35354131403448383248DNC344137446
41ESP 415Mario BARCELOCLUB NAUTIC S'ARENALRET243932DNC394540344533333845447
42GBR 542Ron BARNESThorpe Bay Club3249364436454942523930362732448
43RSA 487Sean THIJSSEStokes Bay Sailing Club42DNC534341313243333745403244463
44AUS 417Ian MARTIN 4136525529483544374140294343466
45NOR 575Erik BOERRESENCSF4539375039434436515648412836486
46BEL 411Nicolas GUEUNINGULYC444642424241414950464347RETDNC533
47ESP 66Oliver BRANDTC.N.A.40455545434252473555474649DNC546
48SUI 420Fritz Erich SELBYacht Club Zug YCZ434449473838RET4546DNCDNC454048548
49ESP 561Mark BRANAGHClub nautico Arenal22DNCDNC564753RET375330374348DNC556
50GER 228Bo FROHNESVAOe5147474649464753454949494647567
51ESP 151Thomas BRUNDERTClub Nautico Arenal4642485452575352555046504439576
52AUT 345Klaus COSTADEDOISegelclub AtterseeBFD304538334939544454DNCDNCDNCDNC581
53ESP 140Fernando PROSPERIC.N.ArenalDNC40STP534640RDG5154474444RETDNC588
54CRO 136Krsto MATULICYC Biograd4851STPDSQDSQDSQ40RET30OCS41484541598
55GBR 550Jon BAILEYChanonry Sailing Club4750STP58545650484853DNC51DNCDNC636
56USA 181Troy CHRISTENSENDatchet Water Sailing Club36DNCSTP6056DNC545758513937DNCDNC640
57ESP 247Manuel MORENO LOUISClub Nautic S'Arenal50DNC38575554465049RETRETDNCDNC46640
58GBR 570Martin BINGHAMDerwent Reservoir Sailing ClubDNCDNC4452514451RET4343DNCDNCDNCDNC653
59GBR 373Tom GILBERTDatchet Water Sailing ClubBFD52STP59535855565752DNCDNC4742657
60GBR 501Jonathan CAMERONHISCBFD2931485055DNCDNCDNCDNCDNCDNCDNCDNC668
61GBR 432John MCAFEEUllswater Yacht ClubDNCDNCDNC514547DNC555657DNCDNCDNCDNC701
62GBR 287Martin KEEGANDerwent Reservoir Sailing Club49DNCDNCDNCDNCDNCDNCDNCDNCDNCDNCDNCDNCDNC764
63GBR 324Bruce ALLANDatchet Water Sailing ClubDNCDNCDNCDNCDNCDNCDNCDNCDNCDNCDNCDNCDNCDNC780
63GBR 474Alastair CONNDerwent ReservoirDNCDNCDNCDNCDNCDNCDNCDNCDNCDNCDNCDNCDNCDNC780

See you all next year at Blairgowrie Yacht Squadron, Melbourne, Australia.

More photos can be found here

