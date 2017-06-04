Please select your home edition
Melges 32 World League at Riva Del Garda - Day 2

by International Melges 32 Class Association today at 8:30 pm 2-4 June 2017

Melges 32 Class stalwarts Edoardo Lupi and Massimo Pessina climb atop the leaderboard after two days of racing in Riva, Graziani holds on to Corinthian lead.

Day Two in Riva Del Garda at the third event of the 2017 Melges 32 World League, European Division hosted by Fraglia Della Vela Riva concluded with three additional, fantastic races. A total of four races are now complete with four varied winners and still, there is no clear and undisputed ruler. This characteristic of Melges 32 racing is not only evident in Riva Del Garda, but throughout the entire racing season regardless of venue. With the Europeans and Worlds happening within the next couple of months, the smallest of details will make all the difference for every team.

This was finely demonstrated by Edoardo Lupi and Massimo Pessina aboard TORPYONE with Lorenzo Bressani calling tactics. They are now in command of the sixteen-boat fleet and although they did not win a race today, they played a good game of consistency, were fast and made excellent tactical decisions. Runners-up at the 2014 World Championship, Lupi/Pessina have proven themselves on more than one occasion that they are quite capable of winning.

As the Lupi/Pessina team moved into the lead, Germany's Fritz Homann on WILMA with Nico Celon as tactician won Race Four to now sit second overall, equal in points with third place finisher Pavel Kuznetsov on TAVATUY with Evgeny Neugodnikov as tactician.

Giangiacomo Serena di Lapigio's G-SPOT moved up to finish the day fourth overall, followed by Race Two winner Matteo Balestrero on GIOGI in fifth.

Melges 32 World League at Riva del Garda day 2 - photo © Max Ranchi / www.maxranchi.com
Melges 32 World League at Riva del Garda day 2 - photo © Max Ranchi / www.maxranchi.com

Richard Goransson's INGA with tactician Vasco Vascotto shook off the dust to capture the win in Race Three.

Francesco Graziani on VITAMINA continues to lead the Corinthian Division with a significant 14-point gap between himself, and second place Martin Reintjes and his Italian crew aboard CAIPIRINHA.

Sunday marks the final day of competition in Riva Del Garda with a start time at 08.30. The Melges 32 World League European Division is supported by Helly Hansen, Garmin Marine Italia, Toremar, Lavazza and Barracuda Communication.

Media and Racing Coverage

As with all Melges 32 events around the world, racing updates will be posted online at the Official Melges 32 Facebook Page. Tune in for the latest racing information, results, video interviews, and photos. Race reports, press releases and photos will be available online each day post-racing at melges32.com.

Results after Day 2: (top five, 4 races)

1.) Edoardo Lupi-Massimo Pessina/Lorenzo Bressani, TORPYONE; 2-8-3-5 = 18pts
2.) Fritz Homann/Nico Celon, WILMA; 8-7-6-1 = 22pts
3.) Pavel Kuznetsov/Evgeny Neugodnikov, TAVATUY; 4-3-13-1 = 22pts
4.) Giangiacomo Serena di Lapigio/Branko Brcin, G-SPOT; 7-4-8-4 = 23pts
5.) Matteo Balestrero/Daniele Cassinari, GIOGI; 5-1-15-3 = 24pts

Official Yachtscoring Event Website

