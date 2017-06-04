Please select your home edition
Melges 32 World League at Riva Del Garda - Day 1

by International Melges 32 Class Association on 2 Jun 2-4 June 2017

Vincenzo Onorato won today's one and only race at the 2017 Melges 32 World League, European Division Riva Del Garda regatta.

The first day of racing is now complete with 2016 European Champion Vincenzo Onorato at the helm of Mascalzone Latino leading the provisional standings after one race in Riva Del Garda, the third stage of the 2017 Melges 32 World League, European Division.

Clearly, it takes more than one race to define the value in the results, but it is sufficient to say that Onorato seems to not only have been in top form today, but above all, exhibited the same clarity, speed and aggressiveness that enabled him to win the European title last year at this very same venue.

Serving as Mascalzone Latino tactician, Cameron Appleton put his team in all the right places to lead from start to finish in the moderate, southerly breeze. Throughout the race, Onorato extended progressively on each leg, ensuring no one contested his lead, ultimately grabbing the win.

Immediately behind Onorato however, were several battles which were resolved in a photo finish at the line. Co-owners Edoardo Lupi and Massimo Pessina with Lorenzo Bressani as tactician on TORPYONE closed the gap to claim second place. Edoardo Pavesio's FRA MARTINA with Manuel Weiller as tactician finished third.

In fourth overall is Russia's Pavel Kuznetsov aboard TAVATUY with Evgeny Neugodnikov as tactician, while current leader of the Melges 32 World League ranking, Matteo Balestrero on GIOGI rounds out the top five.

Italians are also at the top of Corinthian Division as well. Francesco Graziani sailing VITAMINA is seated in first, just ahead of Scarlino Champion Martin Reintjes helming CAIPIRINHA.

Racing in Riva will continue tomorrow with a 12.00 warning and three more races scheduled. The Melges 32 World League European Division is supported by Helly Hansen, Garmin Marine Italia, Toremar, Lavazza and Barracuda Communication.

Media and Racing Coverage

As with all Melges 32 events around the world, racing updates will be posted online at the Official Melges 32 Facebook Page. Tune in for the latest racing information, results, video interviews, and photos. Race reports, press releases and photos will be available online each day post-racing at melges32.com.

Results after Day 1: (top five, 1 race)

1.) Vincenzo Onorato/Cameron Appleton, MASCALZONE LATINO; 1 = 1pt
2.) Edoardo Lupi-Massimo Pessina/Lorenzo Bressani, TORPYONE; 2 = 2pts
3.) Edoardo Pavesio/Manuel Weiller Vidal, FRA MARTINA; 3 = 3pts
4.) Pavel Kuznetsov/Evgeny Neugodnikov, TAVATUY; 4 = 4pts
5.) Matteo Balestrero/Daniele Cassinari, GIOGI; 5 = 5pts

Official Yachtscoring Event Website

