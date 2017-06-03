Please select your home edition
Edition
SailingClothingBargains.com 728x90
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk
Product Feature
Henri Lloyd Neoprene Winter Glove
Henri Lloyd Neoprene Winter Glove

Loro Piana Superyacht Regatta at Yacht Club Costa Smeralda - Day 3

by YCCS Press Office on 2 Jun 30 May - 3 June 2017

In a gentler, flukier wind than has yet been experienced at the Loro Piana Superyacht Regatta 2017 on Sardinia's Costa Smeralda the biggest yachts, Saudade and Open Season, won the respective Superyacht and Wally divisions and so each enhanced their chances of defending the class titles that they both won here last year.

Starting smartly off the left end of the start line Open Season, the Wally 107 which has Jochen Schümann guiding the owner-helm - was able to establish a small lead on the first short upwind leg which they were able to extend just enough to hold their time over their twin Wallycento 100 foot rivals Galateia and Magic Carpet which took second and third respectively.

Open Season on day 3 of the Loro Piana Superyacht Regatta 2017 - photo © Borlenghi / YCCS / BIM
Open Season on day 3 of the Loro Piana Superyacht Regatta 2017 - photo © Borlenghi / YCCS / BIM

"It was a bit of a rich get richer situation. I don't really know what happened on the first leg, the breeze was moving around a bit and Open Season just got away. After that there was not much we could do to get back at them." Said Ian Walker, tactician on the Magic Carpet Cubed. "The main thing for us was getting third place today which was vital and gives us the lead going into the final day."

Magic Carpet Cubed go into the last race with a margin of three points over Lyra, the Wally 80.7 which slipped off the top of the Class with a disappointing sixth. Even after their win today last year's victors Open Season are still anchored to eighth overall, heavily ballasted down by their retirement from Race 1 because of a course infringement, sailing up through the finish line on the last short beat before turning for the reciprocal downwind sprint to the line.

Wally Class Fleet on day 3 of the Loro Piana Superyacht Regatta 2017 - photo © Borlenghi / YCCS / BIM
Wally Class Fleet on day 3 of the Loro Piana Superyacht Regatta 2017 - photo © Borlenghi / YCCS / BIM

"Usually we do very well when the wind is shifting around and that is how it was today." the Open Season owner remarked, "We had the perfect start. All the boats to the right of us had trouble and from there on we felt like we had the perfect race. And when we have the perfect race we are very hard to beat."

"I think it will be very comparable conditions tomorrow. It is easy to miss things that you should do." He concluded.

Sailing in the best of the shifty, unsettled 6-7kts breeze on that opening short leg also proved crucial to the first win this regatta for the Wally 148 Saudade. Victory today keeps last year's overall winner in close contention to make it three titles in succession, but the Saudade crew which sails under tactician Bouwe Bekking will need to beat overall leaders Ribelle, the new McKeon 33m.

Ribelle on day 3 of the Loro Piana Superyacht Regatta 2017 - photo © Borlenghi / YCCS / BIM
Ribelle on day 3 of the Loro Piana Superyacht Regatta 2017 - photo © Borlenghi / YCCS / BIM

Their best chance, Bekking affirmed, would be to 'do it again, to win tomorrow to be sure'. In the fickle breeze which moved around in direction between 30 and 50 degrees at various times during the opening leg there was a certain amount of luck as well as good judgement required. Thereafter on the short 16.9 mile course down to the Monaci rocks then tight reaching down to Secca Tre Monti, there were not too many obvious tactical passing opportunities available, save on the slightly brisker beat out of 'bomb alley' around Capo Ferro.

Saudade made no mistakes, focusing on keeping fast and changing gears as the breeze rose slightly and fell away around the course. Tactician Bekking admits they were a little fortunate in the timing on their upwind leg but after that they, like Open Season, were able to sail their own race and save their time after correction. They go into the final day one point behind Ribelle, which has Francesco de Angelis steering and Luis Doreste making the tactical calls. But with a six or seven points gap separating the top three from fourth it is looking very much a three cornered fight for the overall win tomorrow, Saturday, when the winds are forecast to remain modest.

When they won last year the Saudade owner, who has been racing regularly on the Costa Smeralda for 17 years, admitted it was his dream to win two Loro Piana Superyacht regattas back to back. Having achieved that he will not be drawn on their chances of three in a row.

"Nobody knows. We will just have to see what tomorrow brings. We had a lot of luck and no misunderstandings today and that made the difference. The first part of the race was lucky for us as the wind turned in the right direction for us. Then it was smooth and we went from mark to mark, faster and faster."

The change today to Time on Distance rather than Time on Time calculation - essentially giving each yacht a time correction for the course distance rather than the elapsed time sailed made a difference according to Saudade's winning tactician Bekking.

"We got a bit lucky on the first stage, you cannot tack these boats too often and I think we just tacked on the sweet spot and got a nice lifting breeze."

"We can still win it overall if we win it tomorrow but we are certainly pleased with the change to Time of Distance as we all sail the same course."

Racing at the Loro Piana Superyacht Regatta 2017 organised by the Yacht Club Costa Smeralda in collabortation with Boat International Media and the Title Sponsor Loro Piana concludes with a final coastal race tomorrow Saturday, due to start at 1130hrs CET. The prize giving is scheduled for 1800hrs Saturday.

www.yccs.it/en

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Loro Piana Superyacht Regatta day 2
A tale of two crews Sardinia's glorious Costa Smeralda and the beautiful La Maddalena archipelago were at their late spring best for the second coastal race of the Loro Piana Superyacht Regatta 2017 Posted on 2 Jun Loro Piana Superyacht Regatta day 1
Escapade and Magic Carpet enjoy victories The owner and crew of Escapade underlined the fact that an army of rock star professionals and this year's Superyacht design technology are not necessarily prerequisites for winning at the Loro Piana Superyacht Regatta 2017. Posted on 31 May Happy Birthday Sir Peter
A double celebration at 50th Antigua Sailing Week Sir Peter Harrison is a well known figure in the IT industry and the world of sailing. He lead the syndicate for the GBR Challenge for the America's Cup on 2000 and has been involved in many philanthropic sailing projects. Posted on 7 May Yacht Club Costa Smeralda prepares
For an intense season in Sardinia With less than two weeks to go until the start of the sporting season, preparations are in full swing at the Yacht Club Costa Smeralda for a year packed with competitions and happenings to mark the 50th anniversary of the Club's foundation. Posted on 6 May Sail Racing PalmaVela day 1
Optimisation decisions and fewer mistakes win races Optimisation decisions made and executed during the winter contributed to race wins in the Maxi72 Class and the Wally Class but both winning teams made fewer mistakes than their rivals and lead their respective fleets after the first day. Posted on 5 May Entry Open for 2017 Rolex Farr 40 Worlds
A year of anniversaries at Yacht Club Costa Smeralda The 2017 edition of the Rolex Farr 40 Worlds returns to the Yacht Club Costa Smeralda in Porto Cervo for the third time in the class' history from July 13 - 16 and the Notice of Race and entry form are now available! Posted on 22 Apr The America's Cup Superyacht Program
A true highlight of the 35th America's Cup The 35th America's Cup in Bermuda will feature the fastest yachts in the 166 year history of the competition for the oldest trophy in international sport. Posted on 28 Mar Loro Piana Caribbean Superyacht Regatta overall
Nilaya wins again Nilaya, the dominating Reichel/Pugh design, was presented the Loro Piana Prize: Boat International Media Trophy for overall victory at the Loro Piana Caribbean Superyacht Regatta & Rendezvous. Posted on 14 Mar Loro Piana Caribbean Superyacht Regatta day 2
Circumnavigation of Virgin Gorda highlight The second day of racing at the seventh annual Loro Piana Caribbean Superyacht Regatta & Rendezvous saw the fleet of 17 superyachts circumnavigate Virgin Gorda. Posted on 13 Mar Loro Piana Caribbean Superyacht Regatta day 1
Splendid start in Porto Cervo The first day of the seventh annual Loro Piana Caribbean Superyacht Regatta & Rendezvous saw the race committee send the fleet on a twisting and turning tour of nearly 30 nautical miles about the Sir Francis Drake Channel. Posted on 12 Mar

Upcoming Events

YC Dinard Flying Fifteen French National for Flying Fifteen
YC Dinard- 3 Jun to 5 Jun Rutland SC Flying Fifteen Waples Wines Northern Traveller for Flying Fifteen
Rutland SC- 3 Jun to 4 Jun Parkstone YC Flying Fifteen Poole Open for Flying Fifteen
Parkstone YC- 3 Jun to 4 Jun Broxbourne SC Flying Fifteen Southern Traveller for Flying Fifteen
Broxbourne SC- 3 Jun to 4 Jun Hayling Island SC Solo Pusinelli Trophy for Solo
Hayling Island SC- 3 Jun to 4 Jun Hunts SC SigneT Open Meeting for SigneT
Hunts SC- 3 Jun Brightlingsea SC GP14 and Merlin Rocket Open Meeting for GP14 and Merlin Rocket
Brightlingsea SC- 3 Jun to 4 Jun Royal Cork YC IRC Irish Cruiser Racing National Championships for IRC
Royal Cork YC- 9 Jun to 11 Jun Grafham Water SC Flying Fifteen Southern Traveller for Flying Fifteen
Grafham Water SC- 10 Jun to 11 Jun Bala SC RS400 Open Meeting for RS400
Bala SC- 10 Jun to 11 Jun
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy