Sailing into June at RS Sailing

Race To Scotland

Ken Fowler begun his Challenge from Lands End on 7th May with the aim to sail to John O'Groats in his RS Aero to raise an astonishing £50,000 for two amazing charities; Cancer Research UK and the Oakhaven Hospice.

When, not if, Ken completes this challenge, he will be only the second person to do so in a single handed dinghy and break the record for the smallest and fastest dinghy to do so. We're very proud to both Ken and his affectionately named RS Aero, Yoda.

If you've been following Ken on his Facebook page (@RaceToScotland), you will have seen his video blogs and updates along the way. It looks like an incredible journey so far and with only 150 or so miles left (of over 900 miles to cover in total) we know he's going to smash the rest of it. You will have also seen his thanks to locals along the way who have lent support – all amazing people.

To see the full story of Ken's journey and see his GPS progress, visit www.racetoscotland.co.uk.

To follow his updates, head to his Facebook page here.

And most importantly, to support the challenge, go to his fundraising page here.

Just a few upcoming events not to miss!

RS Tera: Worlds 29th Jul - 4th Aug

RS200 & RS400: Summer Championships 17th & 18th Jun

RS Feva: America's Cup Endeavour Junior Regatta 15th - 18th June

RS Aero: Aero Worlds 23rd - 28th July

The America's Cup Junior Endeavour Regatta

We hope by now you've seen some of the America's Cup action and are exciting to see the RS Fevas take centre stage in the Half Time shows in the Junior Endeavour Regatta.

If you want to know more about the teams competing, head over to the Class Association Facebook page here to see the video blogs.

If you'd like to know more about the amazing Endeavour program, you can find all the information here.

We're really proud to be part of this prestigious event and wish all the sailors the best of luck in the regatta.

