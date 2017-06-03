Ancasta Boats for Sale, London On Water and Portsmouth Multihull Show

With a barrage of shows, there is truly something for everyone at this time of year. If you could not join us in Poole - don’t panic as there is still stock available and coming up in the next couple of weeks are the London On Water Show and the Portsmouth Harbour Multihull Show. We have a fantastic selection of brokerage yachts and if you are looking to sell, we have buyers waiting. Scroll down for detail on all of the above or contact your local office for more.



Portsmouth Harbour Multihull Show 9th - 11th June 2017 The 2017 Portsmouth Harbour Multihull Show open's next week at Haslar Marina in Gosport. It is the largest on-water show that is dedicated to multihulls in the UK and Ancasta will be representing Lagoon again at this years show. The models on show include the spacious Lagoon 42 and the Lagoon 39. There are talks, presentations and the team will be on hand to discuss all aspects of multihull ownership, charter options, performance and more. Be sure to book your appointment to view and really get an understanding of what these boats can deliver.

Central London's 4-Day Summer Yachting & Boating Festival

Thursday 8th June to Sunday 11th June 2017

St Katharine Docks, London E1W 1LA

Read the LOW17 Spring Magazine London on Water 2017 London On-Water returns for the third year over four days: 8th – 11th June 2017 and on display will be models from most of the leading manufacturers. On the water this year will be a stunning Prestige 500, presented by Ancasta and we look forward to welcoming visitors on-board (Berth C09).

Find Out More Round the Island 2017 Skippers brief On Friday 30th of June - the evening before the start of the 2017 Round the Island Race, the Ancasta Yacht Club and Beneteau Owners Club will be hosting a pre race Skippers brief – an informal tactics event in the Ancasta office in Port Hamble.

This event is open to all competitors who are keen to gain some race insight from a seasoned RTI skipper/tactician.



With over 35 years experience and 40 qualified brokers, it is hard to find a better partner to have working on your behalf.

Contact Us Looking to sell your boat? In 2016, Ancasta sold 443 boats for owners from across the UK and Europe.

From luxury motor yachts to blue water cruisers, the Ancasta network reaches further than any other brokerage house.

Ocean 80

Now: £449,950

Tax Paid

View boat Oceanis 45 Now: £ 226,661

Tax Not Paid View boat

Monte Carlo Yachts 65

Now: €1,370,000

Tax Paid

View boat

Prestige 500

Now: £ 544,616

Tax Not Paid

View boat Swift Trawler 30

Now: £ 216,500

Tax Not Paid

View boat

Ask HYS Refit & Repair If you are a power or sailboat owner in need of advice or some work carrying out by a professional operation with over 30 years of experience, contact the team at HYSRR now with your specific requirements and cruise into the season with the peace of mind that your boat has been professionally maintained.



Find Out More Request your quote today? Is your yacht insurance due for renewal? For most of the year, your yacht insurance is probably the last thing on your mind and rightly so, but if it is that time of year and you are seeking insurance, look no further. As part of the Ancasta and Pantaenius partnership, Pantaenius UK Limited is pleased to offer a 10% discount on all Hull Insurance premiums (terms & conditions apply, see below).

Established in 1970, Pantaenius has over 90,000 boat owners worldwide who enjoy the peace of mind their unique and comprehensive policy provides.



Established in 1970, Pantaenius has over 90,000 boat owners worldwide who enjoy the peace of mind their unique and comprehensive policy provides.