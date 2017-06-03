Please select your home edition
Ancasta Botin Fast40

Ancasta Boats for Sale, London On Water and Portsmouth Multihull Show

by Ancasta International Boat Sales today at 9:00 am 3 June 2017

With a barrage of shows, there is truly something for everyone at this time of year. If you could not join us in Poole - don’t panic as there is still stock available and coming up in the next couple of weeks are the London On Water Show and the Portsmouth Harbour Multihull Show. We have a fantastic selection of brokerage yachts and if you are looking to sell, we have buyers waiting. Scroll down for detail on all of the above or contact your local office for more.

Portsmouth Harbour Multihull Show 17

Portsmouth Harbour Multihull Show 9th - 11th June 2017
Portsmouth Harbour Multihull Show 17

The 2017 Portsmouth Harbour Multihull Show open's next week at Haslar Marina in Gosport. It is the largest on-water show that is dedicated to multihulls in the UK and Ancasta will be representing Lagoon again at this years show. The models on show include the spacious Lagoon 42 and the Lagoon 39. There are talks, presentations and the team will be on hand to discuss all aspects of multihull ownership, charter options, performance and more. Be sure to book your appointment to view and really get an understanding of what these boats can deliver.

London On Water 17

Central London's 4-Day Summer Yachting & Boating Festival

Thursday 8th June to Sunday 11th June 2017

St Katharine Docks, London E1W 1LA
London on Water 2017

London On-Water returns for the third year over four days: 8th – 11th June 2017 and on display will be models from most of the leading manufacturers. On the water this year will be a stunning Prestige 500, presented by Ancasta and we look forward to welcoming visitors on-board (Berth C09).


To book an appointment, Call: +44 (0) 2380 450017
Round the Island skippers brief
Round the Island 2017 Skippers brief

On Friday 30th of June - the evening before the start of the 2017 Round the Island Race, the Ancasta Yacht Club and Beneteau Owners Club will be hosting a pre race Skippers brief – an informal tactics event in the Ancasta office in Port Hamble.

This event is open to all competitors who are keen to gain some race insight from a seasoned RTI skipper/tactician.
Looking to sell your boat?

With over 35 years experience and 40 qualified brokers, it is hard to find a better partner to have working on your behalf.

Looking to sell your boat?

In 2016, Ancasta sold 443 boats for owners from across the UK and Europe.


From luxury motor yachts to blue water

cruisers, the Ancasta network reaches further than any other brokerage house.


If you are looking to sell your existing boat or are in the process of trying to find your next, speak to your local office and the process will be fast and stress free.

Over 500 new and used boats - ancasta.com


Oceanis Yacht 62
Ocean 80

Ocean 80

Now: £449,950

Tax Paid

Beneteau Oceanis 45

Oceanis 45

Now: £ 226,661

Tax Not Paid

Oceanis 37

Oceanis 37

Now: £ 74,950

Tax Paid

Oceanis 41.1

Oceanis 41.1

Now: £ 145,833

Tax Not Paid

Oceanis 38.1

Oceanis 38.1

Now: £ 129,000

Tax Not Paid

Hallberg Rassy 36

Hallberg Rassy 36

Now: £ 85,000

Tax Paid

Hanse 385

Hanse 385

Now: £ 116,000

Tax Paid

Monte Carlo Yachts 65

Monte Carlo Yachts 65

Now: €1,370,000

Tax Paid

Prestige 500 Fly

Prestige 500

Now: £ 544,616

Tax Not Paid

Swift Trawler 30

Swift Trawler 30

Now: £ 216,500

Tax Not Paid

Antares 36

Antares 36 (under offer)

Now: £ 225,000

Tax Paid

Prestige 42s

Prestige 42s

Now: £ 199,950

Tax Paid

Bavaria Sport 38 Ht

Bavaria Sport 38 Ht

Now: £ 168,000

Tax Paid

Ask HYS Refit & Repair

If you are a power or sailboat owner in need of advice or some work carrying out by a professional operation with over 30 years of experience, contact the team at HYSRR now with your specific requirements and cruise into the season with the peace of mind that your boat has been professionally maintained.


Call : +44 (0)23 804 54 111

HYSRR At SeaWork 17
Pantaenius Offer
Request your quote today?

Is your yacht insurance due for renewal?

For most of the year, your yacht insurance is probably the last thing on your mind and rightly so, but if it is that time of year and you are seeking insurance, look no further. As part of the Ancasta and Pantaenius partnership, Pantaenius UK Limited is pleased to offer a 10% discount on all Hull Insurance premiums (terms & conditions apply, see below).

Established in 1970, Pantaenius has over 90,000 boat owners worldwide who enjoy the peace of mind their unique and comprehensive policy provides.


Request your quote today or if you would like to talk about your insurance requirements please call 01752 223656 and quote ANCASTA2017 to ensure the discount is applied.
Advanced Rigging & Hydraulics
Rig Production
When did you last check your Standing Rigging?

Advanced Rigging & Hydraulics, can produce a full set of the highest quality replacement rod or wire rigging and deliver to you anywhere in the UK, at a price that is on average 10% below manufacturers RRP.

They can arrange the collection of your existing rigging, delivery of your new set and all of their products incorporate a standard 12 month guarantee.


It is truly the Best Quality at the Best Price.


To discuss your requirements, call: +44(0)2380 454 280
