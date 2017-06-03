Ancasta Boats for Sale, London On Water and Portsmouth Multihull Show

|
With a barrage of
shows, there is truly something for everyone at this time of year. If you
could not join us in Poole - don’t panic as there is still stock available
and coming up in the next couple of weeks are the London On Water Show and the
Portsmouth Harbour Multihull Show. We have a fantastic selection of brokerage
yachts and if you are looking to sell, we have buyers waiting. Scroll down for
detail on all of the above or contact your local office for
more.
|
Portsmouth Harbour Multihull Show 9th - 11th June
2017
|
|
|
|
The 2017 Portsmouth
Harbour Multihull Show open's next week at Haslar Marina in Gosport. It is the
largest on-water show that is dedicated to multihulls in the UK and Ancasta
will be representing Lagoon again at this years show. The models on show
include the spacious Lagoon 42 and the Lagoon 39. There are talks,
presentations and the team will be on hand to discuss all aspects of multihull
ownership, charter options, performance and more. Be sure to book your
appointment to view and really get an understanding of what these boats can
deliver.
For more info click
below:
|
|
|
|
Central London's 4-Day
Summer Yachting & Boating Festival
Thursday 8th June to Sunday
11th June 2017
St Katharine Docks, London E1W
1LA
|
|
|
London on Water 2017
London On-Water returns for the
third year over four days: 8th – 11th June 2017 and on display will be
models from most of the leading manufacturers. On the water this year will be
a stunning Prestige 500, presented by Ancasta and we look forward to welcoming
visitors on-board (Berth C09).
To book an appointment, Call:
+44 (0) 2380
450017
|
|
|
|
Round the Island 2017 Skippers
brief
On Friday 30th of June - the evening before the start of
the 2017 Round the Island Race, the Ancasta Yacht Club and Beneteau Owners
Club will be hosting a pre race Skippers brief – an informal tactics event
in the Ancasta office in Port Hamble.
This event is open to all
competitors who are keen to gain some race insight from a seasoned RTI
skipper/tactician.
|
With over 35 years experience and 40 qualified brokers, it is
hard to find a better partner to have working on your
behalf.
|
|
|
Looking to sell your boat?
In 2016, Ancasta sold 443
boats for owners from across the UK and Europe.
From luxury
motor yachts to blue water
cruisers, the Ancasta network reaches further
than any other brokerage house.
If you are looking to sell
your existing boat or are in the process of trying to find your next, speak to
your local office and the
process will be fast and stress
free.
|
|
|
|
|
Ocean 80
Now: £449,950
Tax
Paid
|
|
|
Oceanis 45
Now: £ 226,661
Tax Not
Paid
|
|
|
Oceanis 37
Now:
£ 74,950
Tax Paid
|
|
|
Oceanis
41.1
Now: £ 145,833
Tax Not Paid
|
|
|
Oceanis
38.1
Now: £ 129,000
Tax Not Paid
|
|
|
|
Hallberg Rassy
36
Now: £ 85,000
Tax Paid
|
|
|
Hanse
385
Now: £ 116,000
Tax Paid
|
|
Monte Carlo Yachts
65
Now: €1,370,000
Tax Paid
|
|
|
Prestige
500
Now: £ 544,616
Tax Not Paid
|
|
|
Swift Trawler
30
Now: £ 216,500
Tax Not Paid
|
|
Antares 36 (under
offer)
Now: £ 225,000
Tax Paid
|
|
|
Prestige
42s
Now: £ 199,950
Tax Paid
|
|
|
Bavaria
Sport 38 Ht
Now: £ 168,000
Tax Paid
|
|
|
Ask HYS Refit &
Repair
If you are a power or sailboat owner in need of advice or some
work carrying out by a professional operation with over 30 years of
experience, contact the team at HYSRR now with your specific requirements and
cruise into the season with the peace of mind that your boat has been
professionally maintained.
Call : +44 (0)23 804 54
111
|
|
|
|
|
|
Request your quote today?
Is your yacht insurance due
for renewal?
For most of the year, your yacht insurance is probably the
last thing on your mind and rightly so, but if it is that time of year and you
are seeking insurance, look no further. As part of the Ancasta and Pantaenius
partnership, Pantaenius UK Limited is pleased to offer a 10% discount on all
Hull Insurance premiums (terms & conditions apply, see
below).
Established in 1970, Pantaenius has over 90,000 boat owners
worldwide who enjoy the peace of mind their unique and comprehensive policy
provides.
Request your quote today or if you would like
to talk about your insurance requirements please call 01752 223656 and quote
ANCASTA2017 to ensure the discount is
applied.
|
|
|
|
When did you last check your
Standing Rigging?
Advanced Rigging & Hydraulics, can produce a full
set of the highest quality replacement rod or wire rigging and deliver to you
anywhere in the UK, at a price that is on average 10% below manufacturers
RRP.
They can arrange the collection of your existing rigging,
delivery of your new set and all of their products incorporate a standard 12
month guarantee.
It is truly the Best Quality at the
Best Price.
To discuss your requirements, call:
+44(0)2380
454 280