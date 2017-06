Follow us wherever you are

Related Articles

Groupama Team France first to go out

After losing to Emirates Team New Zealand at America's Cup Groupama Team France will not progress to the Louis Vuitton America's Cup Challenger Playoffs after losing today (2nd June) to Emirates Team New Zealand.

The tension mounts

At the 35th America's Cup The Louis Vuitton America's Cup Qualifiers burst back into action on the first day of June with all the America's Cup teams, bar Artemis Racing, in action on the Great Sound.

Ladies Day a big success

In the America's Cup Village Mother Nature has proved that she is the only force that can beat the collective might of the America's Cup teams.

Better day for Sir Ben

And Land Rover BAR in Bermuda Sir Ben Ainslie and Land Rover BAR arrested the run of losses the British team suffered in the first Round Robin stage of the Louis Vuitton America's Cup Qualifiers, kicking off round two with a second win of the competition.

Artemis Racing penalty decision

ACRM give their perspective America's Cup Race Management (ACRM), the independent organization that oversees the sporting and competitive rules of the America's Cup, has announced its perspective on the contentious penalty given to Artemis Racing in race 14.

Contentious calls on the final day

Of 35th America's Cup Round Robin 1 Day three of the Louis Vuitton America's Cup Qualifiers was a day of drama with Artemis Racing seeing victory in the second race of the day, against Emirates Team New Zealand disappear with an Umpire call.

The World Sailing Show - June 2017

America's Cup Preview Special From the full racing schedule, to our assessment of the teams and their prospects, the World Sailing Show preview takes you behind the scenes and under the skin of the 35th America's Cup.

Sun shines on Cammas and Burling

On day 2 of the 35th America's Cup Day two of the Louis Vuitton America's Cup Qualifiers fell on America's Cup Endeavour Day, a celebration of the America's Cup Endeavour Program, the America's Cup's youth education and sailing initiative.

A smashing start

To the 35th America's Cup Sir Ben Ainslie was forced to explain a highly dramatic collision in the first day of the Louis Vuitton America's Cup Qualifiers on Bermuda's Great Sound.