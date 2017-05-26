Please select your home edition
Trident Compass Front Zip Sailing Drysuit
Trident Compass Front Zip Sailing Drysuit
Calvados Cup at Lymington Town Sailing Club

by Alex Barnes & Talia Jones today at 5:37 pm 26 May 2017

Lymington Town Sailing Club have reclaimed the Calvados Cup after beating French visitors Cercle Nautique Honfleur in their annual race.

LTSC were looking to regain some lost pride after last year and they took the overall victory on handicap thanks to Paul Fox and his crew aboard Fly Orchid, a regular in yacht races for the host club.

In fact, the entire top 3 would be dominated by LTSC crews as Jim Sey and Second Rebellion finished as the runners up whilst Rob Milledge and Contessa Catherine secured third.

Honfleur's highest finish was fourth as Tobago, a First 345, just missed out on the top 3 once the times had been adjusted.

Both clubs met later on in the evening with over 80 members filling the Solent Room for the club's popular roast beef dinner and plenty of Calvados, which was provided by the French visitors. If you would be interested in getting involved with LTSC, please call them on 01590 674 514 or visit www.ltsc.co.uk.

